(Alliance News) - Borgosesia Spa announced on Friday that it has taken over through its subsidiaries Borgosesia Real Estate S.r.l. and BGS REC S.r.l. three properties -- with a commercial surface area of about 13,000 square meters -- toward an annual rent of about EUR1.9 million, located as part of an office center in Bologna.

The transaction, which includes a price adjustment clause in favor of one of the transferring parties, entailed a total investment of EUR14.5 million, of which EUR13.2 million was discharged through the assumption of financial liabilities.

Thanks then to the issuance within the Basket Loans Program securitization of a first series of securities called "Archimede," the operation made itself, among other things, the buyer, for a consideration of EUR3.3 million, of a credit of a nominal EUR6 million or so guaranteed by a mortgage on a large plot of land located near Padua, reaching at the same time with the debtor an agreement for the valorization of the same to such an extent as to allow the full repayment of the exposure plus interest.

Borgosesia closed Thursday's session flat at EUR0.69 per share

