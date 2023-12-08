(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Tessellis is in the green by 9.8 percent after rising 29 percent in the last month and falling 1.8 percent in the last six.

Neodecortech rises 2.5 percent, in line with its performance over the past month and the past six. Over the past year, the stock has lost 17%.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Borgosesia is 2.6 percent in the red after rallying 9.7 percent in the last month and having given up 3.1 percent in the last six months.

Risanamento gives up 0.6% after losing 29% in the last month and 68% in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has marked a minus 73%.

