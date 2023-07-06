Investment allows the creation of a new manufacturing facility for power electronic components and electric motors

Expansion expected to increase BorgWarner's workforce in San Luis Potosí by 125% with 380 new direct hire jobs over five years

Groundbreaking ceremony was held in the 64,000 square meters land where the plant will be located

Providing incremental production capacity to support OEM customers in their respective eMobility transformations

Auburn Hills, Michigan, July 6, 2023- BorgWarner, a global leader in innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market, announced an investment in San Luis Potosi that includes a new manufacturing plant focusing on power electronics components and electric motors.

BorgWarner chose San Luis Potosí as a strategic location to support responsible actions as a key player in the supply chain for the industry in Mexico and around the world. BorgWarner has been operating for more than eight years in the state.

It will be the first BorgWarner plant in San Luis Potosí that will integrate a clean room, becoming an electromobility manufacturing hub. It will also house a product validation testing laboratory, with a focus on inverters, opening the door for the development of new technologies in house.

San Luis Potosí Economic Development Secretary Juan Carlos Valladares, and Mayor of Villa De Reyes, Daniel Lagunas attended the groundbreaking ceremony that was held today. Also, Stefan Demmerle, President of BorgWarner Powerdrive Systems and Ulises Pérez, Plant Manager of San Luis Potosí facility addressed a few words to the attendees where they stressed the importance of this new project and what it represents for BorgWarner's future.

"We are very proud of this project, which is firmly committed to enabling a sustainable future. Our Charging Forward 2027 Strategy demands agility and innovation, which is why we have the responsibility to push the transition towards electrification not only in manufacturing but also in product development." said Dr. Stefan Demmerle, President and General Manager of BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems.



The new plant will be installed in San Luis Potosí, WTC 2 Industrial Park and is expected to be open by Q2 2024.



Currently, BorgWarner has a manufacturing plant in San Luis Potosí, located in Tres Naciones industrial park, which is 100% dedicated to the assembly of integrated electric drive units (iDM) for light electric vehicles for global OEM customers as well as components for eMotors. Current production is destined for both national and international markets.