  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. BorgWarner Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BWA   US0997241064

BORGWARNER INC.

(BWA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-07 pm EST
41.18 USD   +0.44%
03:03aBorgwarner : Opens New Technical Center in India
PU
12/07Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on BorgWarner to $54 From $52, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
12/07Oppenheimer Adjusts Price Target on BorgWarner to $50 From $46 After Firm Plans Unit Separation, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
BorgWarner : Opens New Technical Center in India

12/08/2022 | 03:03am EST
  • Center will support OEMs in passenger and commercial vehicle markets both for Indian and for global customers
  • Capacity for up to 250 BorgWarner engineers
  • Inauguration ceremony took place yesterday in Bangalore

BorgWarner has established a 26,500 square foot (2,460 square meters) Technical Center in the Kundalahalli suburb of Bangalore, India. The official opening of the center took place yesterday.

"The team provides essential support to many global OEM programs. We're also proud to work with several prestigious Indian customers and continuously look for opportunities to better serve them," said Federico Morales-Zimmermann, Vice President of Global Product Engineering, Sales and Business Development, BorgWarner Fuel Systems. "We are expanding our local technical base by moving into this new facility. This enables us to improve our already excellent support for local customers and positions us well for the future."

BorgWarner's new technical center will have capacity for up to 250 engineers. The center will focus on systems software development, fuel handling design and mechanical simulation for internal combustion engines, and H2 engine management systems. In addition to meeting the needs of commercial and passenger vehicle OEMs in India, the site will also support BorgWarner's other global technical centers.

The inauguration ceremony started with traditional puja ceremony, followed by a tour of the facility, keynote speeches from the guests and technical exhibits that showcase the center's capabilities.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15 574 M - -
Net income 2022 923 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 501 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 1,66%
Capitalization 9 642 M 9 642 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 49 300
Free-Float 83,8%
Technical analysis trends BORGWARNER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 41,18 $
Average target price 49,95 $
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
EPS Revisions
