BorgWarner : Opens New Technical Center in India

Center will support OEMs in passenger and commercial vehicle markets both for Indian and for global customers

Capacity for up to 250 BorgWarner engineers

Inauguration ceremony took place yesterday in Bangalore

BorgWarner has established a 26,500 square foot (2,460 square meters) Technical Center in the Kundalahalli suburb of Bangalore, India. The official opening of the center took place yesterday.

"The team provides essential support to many global OEM programs. We're also proud to work with several prestigious Indian customers and continuously look for opportunities to better serve them," said Federico Morales-Zimmermann, Vice President of Global Product Engineering, Sales and Business Development, BorgWarner Fuel Systems. "We are expanding our local technical base by moving into this new facility. This enables us to improve our already excellent support for local customers and positions us well for the future."

BorgWarner's new technical center will have capacity for up to 250 engineers. The center will focus on systems software development, fuel handling design and mechanical simulation for internal combustion engines, and H2 engine management systems. In addition to meeting the needs of commercial and passenger vehicle OEMs in India, the site will also support BorgWarner's other global technical centers.

The inauguration ceremony started with traditional puja ceremony, followed by a tour of the facility, keynote speeches from the guests and technical exhibits that showcase the center's capabilities.