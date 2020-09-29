BorgWarner : Recognized by General Motors as a 2019 Supplier of the Year Winner

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of the company's 28th annual Supplier of the Year awards on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

During the event, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled as a live-event to be held in March but was postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2019 calendar year.

Last year, during the GM Supplier of the Year awards ceremony, BorgWarner was named one of four 2018 GM Innovation Award winners for its Dual Volute turbocharger for gasoline engines.

"Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve – and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

"We also believe it's important at this point in time to thank our entire supply base for their efforts the last few months to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19," added Amin. "Not only have we been able to safely restart our manufacturing operations, our suppliers played a key role in assisting our initiatives to increase the supply of ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers to help save lives and keep communities safe."

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

"As an automotive supplier, there are few things as rewarding as being recognized by OEM customers for the dedication, value and excellence your team is delivering," said Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO of BorgWarner. "We are honored to be named a 2019 GM Supplier of the Year and look forward to further strengthening our relationship with GM this year and beyond."

In addition to the 2019 GM Supplier of the Year Award, several BorgWarner facilities earned the 2019 GM Supplier Quality Excellence Award, including its plants in Bellwood, Illinois; Tianjin, China; Manesar, India; Brusque, Brazil; and Changnyeong and Pyeongtaek in South Korea, which respectively received the honor for the third and fifth consecutive time.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 67 locations in 19 countries, the company employs approximately 29,000 worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities, sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

