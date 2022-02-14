Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  BorgWarner Inc.
  News
  Summary
BORGWARNER INC.

(BWA)
BorgWarner : Supplies Innovative Heater Technology for Premium Electric Vehicle

02/14/2022 | 08:33am EST
  • New heater technology enters European market with BMW Group application
  • Can be used for passenger cabin heating, improving battery energy performance and fast charging speed
  • Thermal management solution available in power variants from 3 to 10kW

As the trend toward electrification is growing, so are the electric vehicle offerings from OEMs in terms of different platforms and scope of performance. To help expand the possibilities, BorgWarner has provided its innovative High-Voltage Coolant Heater (HVCH) for the BMW Group's iX and i4 fully electric architecture. The solution controls the battery's thermal management and cabin heating and contributes to significantly enhancing the driving range and durability of the battery.

"For more than 20 years we have successfully cooperated with the BMW Group, providing them with numerous solutions for combustion-powered vehicles," said Joe Fadool, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Emissions, Thermal and Turbo Systems. "We are especially pleased to also support their line of premium electric vehicles, contributing to the advancement of future mobility and a cleaner environment."

Generally available in power variants from 3 to 10kW for operating ranges between 250 and 500V, the HVCH supports OEMs in their vehicle development by providing a solution that features a compact modular design with reduced package size and weight. It has a high thermal power density and - due to its low thermal mass and high efficiency - enables fast response times when heating up. Key components of the HVCH are stainless steel thick film heating elements (TFE), which are housed in solid die-cast aluminum that offers electromagnetic shielding and resists thermal shock, vibration and mechanical stress. The robustness of the TFE delivers longer product life.

As part of its Charging Forward initiative, BorgWarner is accelerating the company's electrification strategy and has announced plans to grow electric vehicle revenues to approximately 45% by 2030, along with a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

BorgWarner Inc. published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 13:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 678 M - -
Net income 2021 572 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 10 404 M 10 404 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 49 700
Free-Float 83,9%
