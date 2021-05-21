BorgWarner : 2021 Louis Schwitzer Award Honors Biomedical Engineering for INDYCAR® Driver Safety

News Release

2021 Louis Schwitzer Award Honors Biomedical Engineering

for INDYCAR® Driver Safety

55 th annual award goes to Terry Trammell, M.D.

BorgWarner and the Indiana Section of Society of Automotive Engineers International sponsor this annual award

Program recognizes engineering excellence

Indianapolis, Indiana, May 21, 2021 - The 55th annual Louis Schwitzer Award was presented to Terry Trammell, M.D., for his work on biomedical engineering for INDYCAR® Driver Safety earlier today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Dr. Trammell's numerous contributions have advanced motorsports safety and prevented driver injuries. Utilizing a data driven approach, engineering principles and medical expertise, his efforts have been recognized across multiple motorsports safety organizations throughout the world.

"We are proud to once again sponsor the Louis Schwitzer Award - a program that goes beyond honoring the racers behind the wheels and instead highlights the innovation and engineering excellence behind the scenes of this world-class motorsport event," said Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner Inc. "Just like INDYCAR, BorgWarner is committed to maintaining and continuously improving our safety culture and Dr. Trammell has made some impressive strides in optimizing the vehicle safety for these drivers."

In addition to Dr. Trammell's renowned orthopedic abilities, his undergraduate degree is in chemical engineering with a specialization in biomedical engineering. From the early 1990s he has worked to develop definitive data from racing crashes using the latest technology. From the earliest accident data recorders to later units like the new ADR4, Dr. Trammell has been integral to their development. The resulting G-force database has been used to continuously develop improved race car materials and design.

Presented by engineers to engineers, this annual award memorializes the innovative spirit of Louis Schwitzer, an automotive engineer and pioneer who won the first automobile race at IMS