    BWA   US0997241064

BORGWARNER INC.

(BWA)
  Report
Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

06/23/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

What:       

BorgWarner 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

When:       

August 4, 2021 @ 9:30am Eastern Time

Where:        

http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx

How:          

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at (http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 99 locations in 24 countries, the company employs approximately 50,000 people worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webcast-alert--borgwarner-2021-second-quarter-results-conference-call-301318759.html

SOURCE BorgWarner


© PRNewswire 2021
