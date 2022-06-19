Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Borosil Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543212   INE02PY01013

BOROSIL LIMITED

(543212)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
251.60 INR   -2.80%
10:54aBOROSIL : General updates
PU
02/07Borosil Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/03Glassware Manufacturer Borosil Boosts Stake in Subsidiary to 82.5%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borosil : General updates

06/19/2022 | 10:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOROSIC

June 19, 2022

Borosil _imited

:::JN L�-5'.CM0-201�::25� �•Cor.>ornOffice.

1101. J-eY.l!rUl �:lxit. Cl=..+:::.� ().t,. � K.,.io :::.:,,.-�

�'E' �-.0.:C•O=l Inda - +� :n �� 631:Q

► •91 n e--40 �s 4

,,,i: :,cr.sl!:::rc1l ::wn

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block - G,

Dalal Street,

Sandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Sandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

ScripCode: 543212

Symbol: BOROLTD

Sub: 12thAnnual General Meeting

Dear Sirs,

This is to inform that the 12thAnnual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (1ST) through Video Conference ("VC"), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The Annual Report for the financial year 2021-22 (including the Notice of the AGM) will be sent, electronically, to those shareholders whose e-mail address is registered with the Registrar and Transfer Agent/ Depository Participants/ Depositories. The said Annual Report including Notice will be made availabl.eon the website of the Company at www borosil.com.

The details such as manner of (i) registering/ updating e-mail address I bank account details, etc. (ii) casting vote through e-voting and (iii) attending the AGM through VC has been set out in the Notice.

The Company has fixed Wednesday, July 06, 2022 as the "Cut-off Date" for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice or to attend the AGM.

Please take the above intimation on record and acknowledge.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Borosil Li i

n

uA

ompany Secretary &Compliance Officer

FCS-9921

Copy to:

1.

National Securities Depository Limited

2.

Central Depository Services (India) Limited

3.

Universal Capital Securities Pvt Ltd. (Registrar and Transfer Agent)

Disclaimer

Borosil Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2022 14:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOROSIL LIMITED
10:54aBOROSIL : General updates
PU
02/07Borosil Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended De..
CI
01/03Glassware Manufacturer Borosil Boosts Stake in Subsidiary to 82.5%
MT
2021Borosil Renewables Chairman Emeritus Passes Away
MT
2021Borosil Limited Approves Expansion Plan of Setting Up of Borosilicate 3.3 Expansion
CI
2021Borosil Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Borosil Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Se..
CI
2021Borosil Limited Approves the Capacity Addition Plan at Jaipur Plant, Rajasthan
CI
2021Borosil Limited Announces Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Earnings Results for th..
CI
2021BOROSIL : Makes Additional Investment in Subsidiary
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 399 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2022 837 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net cash 2022 1 847 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28 731 M 368 M 368 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,0%
Chart BOROSIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Borosil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOROSIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shreevar Kheruka Vice Chairman, Managing Director & CEO
Rituraj Sharma President-Consumer Products
Anand Mahendra Sultania Chief Financial Officer
Balaji Reddipalli Group Head-Supply Chain & Information Technology
Vinayak Patankar Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOROSIL LIMITED-40.57%368
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-25.81%56 004
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-16.39%32 894
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-17.08%7 488
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-9.67%6 759
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-36.96%6 746