Borosil : General updates

ScripCode: 543212 Symbol: BOROLTD Sub: 12thAnnual General Meeting

This is to inform that the 12thAnnual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (1ST) through Video Conference ("VC"), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

The Annual Report for the financial year 2021-22 (including the Notice of the AGM) will be sent, electronically, to those shareholders whose e-mail address is registered with the Registrar and Transfer Agent/ Depository Participants/ Depositories. The said Annual Report including Notice will be made availabl.eon the website of the Company at www borosil.com.

The details such as manner of (i) registering/ updating e-mail address I bank account details, etc. (ii) casting vote through e-voting and (iii) attending the AGM through VC has been set out in the Notice.

The Company has fixed Wednesday, July 06, 2022 as the "Cut-off Date" for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice or to attend the AGM.

