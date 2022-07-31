Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Borosil Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543212   INE02PY01013

BOROSIL LIMITED

(543212)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
343.50 INR   -0.58%
07/12Borosil Renewables Forms New German Subsidiary
MT
06/19BOROSIL : General updates
PU
02/07Borosil Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borosil : Loss of share certificate

07/31/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 31, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block - G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 543212

Symbol: BOROLTD

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Information under Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company i.e. Universal Capital Securities Pvt. Ltd., has received intimation regarding loss of share certificate for following shares as detailed hereunder:

Folio No.

Name of the Shareholder

No. of

Distinctive Nos.

Cert. No.

Date of receipt of

Shares

request

00093882

USHA GUPTA

50

111101 - 111150

904

30/07/2022

As required under SEBI Circular No. SEBl/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, the Company shall issue 'Letter of Confirmation' and the corresponding shares will be transferred to the Demat account of the claimant after complying with the required formalities for issue of duplicate share certificate.

You are requested to inform all your Broker Members not to deal in the aforesaid share certificate(s) in any manner.

Please take the above intimation on record and acknowledge. Yours faithfully,

For Borosil Limited

Anshu Agarwal

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

FCS-9921

Disclaimer

Borosil Ltd. published this content on 31 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2022 16:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOROSIL LIMITED
07/12Borosil Renewables Forms New German Subsidiary
MT
06/19BOROSIL : General updates
PU
02/07Borosil Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended De..
CI
01/03Glassware Manufacturer Borosil Boosts Stake in Subsidiary to 82.5%
MT
2021Borosil Renewables Chairman Emeritus Passes Away
MT
2021Borosil Limited Approves Expansion Plan of Setting Up of Borosilicate 3.3 Expansion
CI
2021Borosil Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
2021Borosil Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Se..
CI
2021Borosil Limited Approves the Capacity Addition Plan at Jaipur Plant, Rajasthan
CI
2021Borosil Limited Announces Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Earnings Results for th..
CI
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2022 8 412 M - -
Net income 2022 837 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 879 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 45,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39 236 M 495 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
EV / Sales 2022 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 753
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart BOROSIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Borosil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOROSIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shreevar Kheruka Vice Chairman, Managing Director & CEO
Rituraj Sharma President-Consumer Products
Anand Mahendra Sultania Chief Financial Officer
Balaji Reddipalli Group Head-Supply Chain & Information Technology
Vinayak Patankar Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOROSIL LIMITED-18.86%495
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-25.51%55 996
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-17.06%31 971
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-7.46%8 357
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-26.46%7 870
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.-7.45%6 099