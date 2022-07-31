Borosil : Loss of share certificate

July 31, 2022

BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block - G, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 543212 Symbol: BOROLTD

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Information under Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Registrar and Transfer Agent of the Company i.e. Universal Capital Securities Pvt. Ltd., has received intimation regarding loss of share certificate for following shares as detailed hereunder:

Folio No. Name of the Shareholder No. of Distinctive Nos. Cert. No. Date of receipt of Shares request 00093882 USHA GUPTA 50 111101 - 111150 904 30/07/2022

As required under SEBI Circular No. SEBl/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, the Company shall issue 'Letter of Confirmation' and the corresponding shares will be transferred to the Demat account of the claimant after complying with the required formalities for issue of duplicate share certificate.

You are requested to inform all your Broker Members not to deal in the aforesaid share certificate(s) in any manner.

Please take the above intimation on record and acknowledge. Yours faithfully,

For Borosil Limited

Anshu Agarwal

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

FCS-9921