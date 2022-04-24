Log in
    502219   INE666D01022

BOROSIL RENEWABLES LIMITED

(502219)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-21
780.15 INR   +13.50%
Borosil Renewables : Loss of share certificate

04/24/2022 | 01:59am EDT
April 23, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Loss of Share Certificate under Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Scrip Code: 502219

Symbol: BORORENEW Series: EQ

ISIN: INE666D01022

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company i.e., Universal Capital Securities Private Limited has received requests regarding loss of share certificate(s) from legal heirs/claimant with respect to the following deceased Shareholder(s) as per details given below:

Folio No.

Name of Shareholder(s)

Certificate No.

Distinctive Nos.

00274691

Parasram Atmaram

4075

100183462

100183511

No. of Shares 50

Chandnani

Jyoti Parasram Chandnani

As required under SEBI Circular No. SEBl/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, the Company shall issue 'Letter of Confirmation' and the corresponding shares will be transferred to the respective Demat account only of the respective claimant(s) after complying with the required formalities.

You are requested to inform all your Broker Members not to deal in the aforesaid share certificate(s) in any manner.

Please take the above intimation on record and acknowledge.

Yours faithfully,

For Borosil Renewables Limited

Kishor Talreja

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer FCS 7064

Disclaimer

Borosil Renewables Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 05:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
