Borosil Renewables : Loss of share certificate

|
April 23, 2022
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
|
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
|
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001
|
Bandra Kurla Complex,
|
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
|
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub: Intimation of Loss of Share Certificate under Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Scrip Code: 502219
Symbol: BORORENEW Series: EQ
ISIN: INE666D01022
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company i.e., Universal Capital Securities Private Limited has received requests regarding loss of share certificate(s) from legal heirs/claimant with respect to the following deceased Shareholder(s) as per details given below:
Folio No.
Name of Shareholder(s)
Certificate No.
Distinctive Nos.
00274691
Parasram Atmaram
4075
100183462
100183511
No. of Shares 50
Chandnani
Jyoti Parasram Chandnani
As required under SEBI Circular No. SEBl/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, the Company shall issue 'Letter of Confirmation' and the corresponding shares will be transferred to the respective Demat account only of the respective claimant(s) after complying with the required formalities.
You are requested to inform all your Broker Members not to deal in the aforesaid share certificate(s) in any manner.
Please take the above intimation on record and acknowledge.
Yours faithfully,
For Borosil Renewables Limited
Kishor Talreja
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer FCS 7064
Disclaimer
Borosil Renewables Ltd. published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 05:58:03 UTC.