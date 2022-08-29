Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Borosil Renewables Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    502219   INE666D01022

BOROSIL RENEWABLES LIMITED

(502219)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
565.70 INR   +0.84%
02:33pBOROSIL RENEWABLES : Loss of share certificate
PU
08/10TRANSCRIPT : Borosil Renewables Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2022
CI
08/09Borosil Renewables Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borosil Renewables : Loss of share certificate

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

August 27, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 502219

Symbol: BORORENEW

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Loss of Share Certificate under Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company i.e., Universal Capital Securities Private Limited has received intimation regarding loss of share certificate from the following Shareholder(s):

Folio No.

Name of Shareholder

Certificate

Distinctive No.

No. of

No.

Shares

01343734

Rajesh Nandray Dave

11151

100562462

100562511

50

Kishori Rajesh Dave

As required under SEBI Circular No. SEBl/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, the Company shall issue 'Letter of Confirmation' and the corresponding shares will be transferred to the respective Demat account only of the shareholder after complying with the required formalities.

You are requested to inform all your Broker Members not to deal in the aforesaid share certificate in any manner.

Please take the above intimation on record and acknowledge.

Yours faithfully,

For Borosil Renewables Limited

Kishor Talreja

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

FCS 7064

Disclaimer

Borosil Renewables Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOROSIL RENEWABLES LIMITED
02:33pBOROSIL RENEWABLES : Loss of share certificate
PU
08/10TRANSCRIPT : Borosil Renewables Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2022
CI
08/09Borosil Renewables Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30..
CI
07/12Borosil Renewables Forms New German Subsidiary
MT
07/12Borosil Renewables Plans Raising Funds
CI
05/07Renew Green (Gjs Two) Private Limited announced that it expects to receive funding from..
CI
05/06TRANSCRIPT : Borosil Renewables Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 06, 2022
CI
05/05Borosil Renewables Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/05Borosil Renewables Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/27Borosil Renewables Limited agreed to acquire Interfloat Gmb-beteiligungsgesellschaft mb..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 474 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
Net income 2022 1 658 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net cash 2022 679 M 8,49 M 8,49 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73 786 M 924 M 923 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,95x
EV / Sales 2022 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 602
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart BOROSIL RENEWABLES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Borosil Renewables Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOROSIL RENEWABLES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shreevar Kheruka Vice Chairman
Sunil Kumar Roongta Chief Financial Officer
Pradeep Kumar Kheruka Executive Chairman
Sanjeev Kumar Jha Chief Operating Officer
Kishor Talreja Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOROSIL RENEWABLES LIMITED-9.34%916
LINDE PLC-17.37%142 335
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-11.72%82 408
AIR LIQUIDE-6.75%67 603
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-33.07%60 751
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-13.81%58 162