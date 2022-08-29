Borosil Renewables : Loss of share certificate

August 27, 2022
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
|
Dalal Street,
|
Bandra Kurla Complex,
|
Mumbai - 400 001
|
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
|
Scrip Code: 502219
|
Symbol: BORORENEW
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub: Intimation of Loss of Share Certificate under Regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent of the Company i.e., Universal Capital Securities Private Limited has received intimation regarding loss of share certificate from the following Shareholder(s):
|
Folio No.
|
Name of Shareholder
|
Certificate
|
Distinctive No.
|
No. of
|
No.
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
01343734
|
Rajesh Nandray Dave
|
11151
|
100562462
|
100562511
|
50
|
Kishori Rajesh Dave
|
|
|
|
|
As required under SEBI Circular No. SEBl/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, the Company shall issue 'Letter of Confirmation' and the corresponding shares will be transferred to the respective Demat account only of the shareholder after complying with the required formalities.
You are requested to inform all your Broker Members not to deal in the aforesaid share certificate in any manner.
Please take the above intimation on record and acknowledge.
Yours faithfully,
For Borosil Renewables Limited
Kishor Talreja
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
FCS 7064
