  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Borqs Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BRQS   VGG1466B2021

BORQS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BRQS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:04 2022-07-14 am EDT
1.745 USD   -5.68%
BORQS TECHNOLOGIES : Regained Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Rule - Form 6-K
PU
Borqs Regained Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Rule
AQ
Borqs' Subsidiary Holu Hou Energy Featured in the New York Times Article "Hit Hard By Energy Costs, Hawaii Looks to the Sun" Reducing monthly electricity bill from $500 to $26
AQ
Borqs Technologies : Regained Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Rule - Form 6-K

07/14/2022 | 09:34am EDT
Borqs Regained Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Rule

Santa Clara, California, July 14, 2022 - Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, "Borqs", or the "Company"), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, with global operations in the U.S., India and China, today announced that it received a letter dated July 12, 2022 from Nasdaq Listing Qualifications that: "Staff has determined that for the last 10 consecutive business days, from June 27 through July 11, 2022, the closing bid price of the Company's common stock has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and this matter is now closed."

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.

Borqs Technologies is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio. Borqs' unique strengths include its Android and Android Wear Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products, and is also currently in development of 5G products for phones and hotspots. The Company acquired controlling shares of the solar energy storage system entity, Holu Hou Energy LLC, in October 2021.

Investor Contact:

Sandra Dou

Vice President of Corporate Finance

Borqs Technologies, Inc.

sandra.dou@borqs.net

www.borqs.com

Disclaimer

Borqs Technologies Inc. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 13:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 29,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -55,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9,52 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 34,5 M 34,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 307
Free-Float 20,3%
Chart BORQS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Borqs Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORQS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sek Yuen Chan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kaik Wong Chan Executive Director-Finance & US Operations
Henry Sun Chief Financial Officer
Wan Yu Chow Independent Director
Ji Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORQS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.396.78%35
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.86%1 890 101
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-49.00%49 576
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.22%48 990
SYNOPSYS INC.-16.85%46 361
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-17.24%42 285