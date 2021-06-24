Borqs Technologies : TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF Borqs Technologies, INC (Form 6-K) 06/24/2021 | 02:29pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF Borqs Technologies, INC. Enclosed is a Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Meeting') of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (the 'Company'), which will be held at the office of Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP at 1185 Avenue of the Americas, 31/F, New York, NY 10036, USA, on August 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. local time. At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company will consider and vote upon proposals: 1. To elect one Class III Director to serve until the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('Proposal One'); 2. To ratify the appointment of YU Certified Public Accountant PC, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 ('Proposal Two'); and 3. To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof. Only holders of record of our ordinary shares, no par value (the 'Ordinary Shares') at the close of business on June 11, 2021, will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. Each Ordinary Share then held entitles the holder thereof to one (1) vote per proposal. Adoption of Proposal One requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the shares present in person or by proxy at the Meeting and voting on the proposal. Adoption of Proposal Two requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the shares present in person or by proxy at the Meeting and voting on the proposal. You are cordially invited to attend the Meeting in person. If you attend the Meeting, you may revoke your proxy and vote your shares in person. IT IS IMPORTANT TO VOTE. WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE MEETING, PLEASE COMPLETE, DATE, SIGN AND RETURN THE ENCLOSED PROXY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE, WHICH DOES NOT REQUIRE POSTAGE IF MAILED IN THE UNITED STATES. THE VOTE OF EVERY SHAREHOLDER IS IMPORTANT AND YOUR COOPERATION IN RETURNING YOUR EXECUTED PROXY PROMPTLY WILL BE APPRECIATED. ANY SIGNED PROXY RETURNED AND NOT COMPLETED WILL BE VOTED IN FAVOR OF ALL THE PROPOSALS PRESENTED IN THE PROXY STATEMENT. Very truly yours, /s/ Pat Sek Yuen Chan Pat Sek Yuen Chan Chief Executive Officer NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS June 23, 2021 NOTICE IS HEREBY given that the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Meeting') of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (the 'Company') will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on August 2, 2021, at the office of Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP at 1185 Avenue of the Americas, 31/F, New York, NY 10036, USA, for the following purposes, of which Items 1 and 2 are more completely set forth in the accompanying Proxy Statement: 1. To elect one Class III Directors to serve until the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ('Proposal One'); 2. To ratify the appointment of Yu Certified Public Accountant PC, as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 ('Proposal Two'); and 3. To transact other such business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof. The board of directors has fixed the close of business on June 11, 2021, as the record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to receive notice and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof. Only holders of record of our ordinary shares, no par value (the 'Ordinary Shares') at the close of business on June 11, 2021, will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. Each Ordinary Share then held entitles the holder thereof to one (1) vote per proposal. IT IS IMPORTANT TO VOTE. WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE MEETING, PLEASE COMPLETE, DATE, SIGN AND RETURN THE ENCLOSED PROXY IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE, WHICH DOES NOT REQUIRE POSTAGE IF MAILED IN THE UNITED STATES. THE VOTE OF EVERY SHAREHOLDER IS IMPORTANT AND YOUR COOPERATION IN RETURNING YOUR EXECUTED PROXY PROMPTLY WILL BE APPRECIATED. ANY SIGNED PROXY RETURNED AND NOT COMPLETED WILL BE VOTED IN FAVOR OF ALL THE PROPOSALS PRESENTED IN THE PROXY STATEMENT. All shareholders must present a form of personal photo identification in order to be admitted to the Meeting. In addition, if your shares are held in the name of your broker, bank or other nominee and you wish to attend the Meeting, you must bring an account statement or letter from the broker, bank or other nominee indicating that you were the owner of the Ordinary Shares on June 11, 2021. If you attend the Meeting, you may revoke your proxy and vote in person. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS /s/ Anthony K. Chan Anthony K. Chan Chief Financial Officer June 23, 2021 Beijing, China BORQS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. PROXY STATEMENT

FOR

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 2, 2021 INFORMATION CONCERNING SOLICITATION AND VOTING GENERAL The enclosed proxy is solicited on behalf of the board of directors (the 'Board') of Borqs Technologies, Inc., a British Virgin Islands corporation (the 'Company'), for use at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Meeting') to be held at the office of Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP at 1185 Avenue of the Americas, 31/F, New York, NY 10036, USA, at 10:00 a.m. local time on August 2, 2021, or at any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof, for the purposes set forth herein and in the accompanying Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. This Proxy Statement and the accompanying form of proxy are expected to be mailed on or about June 23, 2021, to the shareholders of the Company entitled to vote at the Meeting. VOTING RIGHTS AND OUTSTANDING SHARES The Board has fixed the close of business on June 11, 2021 as the record date (the 'Record Date') for the determination of the shareholders entitled to receive notice and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof. As of the Record Date, there were 112,713,203 ordinary shares, no par value (the 'Ordinary Shares') issued and outstanding. Each shareholder of record on the Record Date is entitled to one (1) vote for each Ordinary Share then held. The Ordinary Shares represented by any proxy in the enclosed form will be voted in accordance with the instructions given on the proxy if the proxy is properly executed and is received by the Company prior to the close of voting at the Meeting or any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof. Any proxies returned without instructions will be voted FOR the proposals set forth on the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. A quorum of fifty percent (50%) of the Ordinary Shares outstanding as of the Record Date, present in person or by proxy, will be required to conduct the Meeting. If you choose to have your shares represented by proxy at the Meeting, you will be considered part of the quorum. If a quorum is not present at the Meeting, the Chairman of the Board may adjourn the meeting to a later date. If an adjournment is for more than thirty (30) days or a new record date is fixed for the adjourned meeting, we will provide notice of the adjourned meeting to each shareholder of record entitled to vote at the meeting. The Ordinary Shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol 'BRQS.' REVOCABILITY OF PROXIES A shareholder giving a proxy may revoke it at any time before it is exercised. A proxy may be revoked by filing with the Secretary of the Company at the Company's Beijing office, Suite 309, 3/F, Dongfeng KASO, Dongfengbeiqiao, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100016, China, a written notice of revocation by a duly executed proxy bearing a later date, or by attending the Meeting and voting in person. 1 PROPOSAL ONE ELECTION OF DIRECTORS As provided in the Company's Memorandum of Association, as amended, the Board is divided into three classes and each director is elected to serve for a three-year term. Directors elected to the Board serve until the annual general meeting of shareholders three years after their election or until a director's successor is duly elected. The terms of the two directors in Class I will expire at the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The term of the two directors in Class II will expire at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The term of the three directors in Class III will expire at this Meeting. Two of the Class III directors will not be replaced or up for re-election. After this Meeting, the Board will consist of five directors. The Board has nominated Pat Sek Yuen Chan as a Class III director. If duly elected at this Meeting, the foregoing nominee will serve until the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders or whenever his successor is duly elected. Unless the proxy is marked to indicate that such authorization is expressly withheld, the person named in the enclosed proxy intend to vote the shares authorized thereby FOR the election of the following nominee. It is expected that the nominee will be able to serve, but if before the election it develops that the nominee is unavailable, the persons named in the accompanying proxy will vote for the election of such substitute nominee as the current board of directors may recommend. 2 Nominee for Election to the Company's Board of Directors Information concerning the nominee for Class III director of the Company is set forth below: Name Age Position Pat Sek Yuen Chan 56 Class III Director Pat Sek Yuen Chan, is the Chairman of our board of directors, as well as our Chief Executive Officer and President. He was the founder and Chairman of the board of directors of Borqs International, and since 2007 he served as Borqs International's Chief Executive Officer and President. Mr. Chan has over 20 years of experience in the mobile network communications sector. Prior to founding Borqs, Mr. Chan served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the infrastructure business unit of UTStarcom Inc., a telecommunications equipment company, from 2000 to 2007. Earlier, Mr. Chan was an engineering manager in Motorola responsible for the development of the GPRS switching. Mr. Chan is an established entrepreneur and has received many awards, including the 'High-Caliber Talent from Overseas Award' from the PRC government, and '2012 Beijing Entrepreneur of the Year' from Silicon Dragon. Mr. Chan received his bachelor's degree in computer science from the University of Toronto and his master's degree in computer science from the University of British Columbia. Based on the above description of Mr. Chan's extensive background, the Company believes that Mr. Chan qualifies to serve on the Board of Directors. 3 The following subcommittees of the Board all consist of independent directors: ● Audit Committee. The Board established an Audit Committee, which is responsible for reviewing the Company's accounting controls and the appointment of the Company's outside auditors. The Audit Committee currently consists of Heung Sang Addy 'Dexter' Fong (Chairperson), Wan Yu 'Lawrence' Chow and Ji 'Richard' Li. ● Compensation Committee. The Board established a Compensation Committee, which is responsible for implementing, reviewing and approving the Company's compensation plans to its employees and directors. The Compensation Committee currently consists of Heung Sang Addy 'Dexter' Fong (Chairperson), Wan Yu 'Lawrence' Chow and Shizhu 'Steve' Long. ● Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board established a Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, which is responsible for establishing criteria and qualifications for membership on the Board, selecting candidates, and monitoring and recommending subcommittees of the Board for the appropriate corporate governance guidelines. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee currently consists of Wan Yu 'Lawrence' Chow (Chairperson) and Heung Sang Addy 'Dexter' Fong. ● Enterprise Risk Oversight Committee. The Board established an Enterprise Risk Oversight Committee, which is responsible for carrying out the responsibility of overseeing the effectiveness of risk management policies, procedures and practices implemented by management of the Company with respect to strategic, operational, environmental, health and safety, human resources, legal and compliance and other risks faced by the Company. This committee currently consists of the same members as the Audit Committee. ● Risk and Security Committee. The Board established a Risk and Security Committee, which is responsible for overseeing and reviewing the Company's internal controls to protect the Company's information and proprietary assets. This committee currently consists of the same members of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Required Vote. Approval of Proposal One will require the affirmative vote of a majority of the shares present in person or by proxy at the Meeting and voting on the proposal. THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS A VOTE IN FAVOR OF THE NOMINEE FOR CLASS III DIRECTOR. UNLESS REVOKED AS PROVIDED ABOVE, PROXIES RECEIVED BY MANAGEMENT WILL BE VOTED IN FAVOR OF SUCH PROPOSED DIRECTOR UNLESS A CONTRARY VOTE IS SPECIFIED. 4 PROPOSAL TWO RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF

independent registered public accounting firm The Board is submitting for ratification at the Meeting the selection of Yu Certified Public Accountant PC ('YU CPA') as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. YU CPA was appointed as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm by the Audit Committee on May 19, 2021. YU CPA has advised the Company that YU CPA does not have any direct or indirect financial interest in the Company, nor has such firm had any such interest in connection with the Company other than in its capacity as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. All services rendered by YU CPA are subject to review by the Audit Committee. Required Vote. Approval of Proposal Two will require the affirmative vote of the majority of the shares present in person or by proxy at the Meeting and voting on the proposal. THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS A VOTE FOR RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF YU CERTIFIED PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT PC AS THE independent registered public accounting firm OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2021. UNLESS REVOKED AS PROVIDED ABOVE, PROXIES RECEIVED BY MANAGEMENT WILL BE VOTED IN FAVOR OF SUCH APPROVAL UNLESS A CONTRARY VOTE IS SPECIFIED. 5 SOLICITATION The cost of preparing and soliciting proxies will be borne by the Company. Solicitation will be made primarily by mail, but shareholders may be solicited by telephone, telegraph, electronic mail or personal contact. OTHER MATTERS No other matters are expected to be presented for action at the Meeting. Should any additional matter come before the Meeting, it is intended that proxies in the accompanying form will be voted in accordance with the judgment of the person or persons named in the proxy. REPORTS TO SHAREHOLDERS The Company's latest annual report on Form 20-F to shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the 'Annual Report') and this Proxy Statement are available on the Company's website at www.borqs.com. Upon request, and without charge, the Company will furnish each person to whom this Proxy Statement is delivered with a copy of the Company's Annual Report. To request a copy, please email to Sandra Dou, VP of Corporate Finance, at sandra.dou@borqs.net or write to Investor Relations, Borqs Technologies, Inc., Suite 309, 3/F, Dongfeng KASO, Dongfengbeiqiao, Chaoyang District, Beijing 100016, China. By Order of the Board of Directors /s/ Anthony K. Chan Anthony K. Chan Chief Financial Officer June 23, 2021 Beijing, China 6 BORQS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. c/o Continental Proxy Services 1 State Street, New York NY 10004 You May Vote Your Proxy When You View The Material On The Internet. You Will Be Asked To Follow The Prompts To Vote Your Shares. BORQS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Suite 309, 3/F, Dongfeng KASO,

Dongfengbeiqiao,Chaoyang District,

Beijing 100016, China NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS to be held on Monday

August 2, 2021 *Shareholders are cordially invited to attend the Annual Meeting and vote in person.

At the meeting, you will need to request a ballot to vote your shares. Dear Shareholder, The 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (the 'Company') will be held at the office of Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP at 1185 Avenue of the Americas, 31/F, New York, NY 10036, USA on August 2, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. US Eastern Standard Time. Proposals to be considered at the Annual Meeting: (1) Elect one (1) 'Class III' director, who will be elected for a three year term, or until the election and qualification of his successor; (2) Ratify the appointment of Yu Certified Public Accountant PC as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021; and (3) Transact any other business properly brought before the Annual Meeting or any adjournments thereof. The Board of Directors recommends a vote 'FOR' the nominee under Proposal 1 and 'FOR' Proposal 2. Your electronic vote authorizes the named proxies to vote your shares in the same manner as if you marked, signed, dated, and returned the proxy card. MOBILE VOTING - On your Smartphone/Tablet, open the QR Reader and scan the below image. Once the voting site is displayed, enter your Control Number from the proxy card and vote your shares. The Proxy Materials are available for review at: https://www.cstproxy.com/borqs/2021 Vote Your Proxy on the Internet: Go to http://www.cstproxyvote.com Have your notice available when you access the above website. Follow the prompts to vote your shares. CONTROL NUMBER BORQS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Suite 309, 3/F, Dongfeng KASO, Dongfengbeiqiao,Chaoyang District, Beijing 100016, China Important Notice Regarding the Availability Of Proxy Materials

For the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on August 2, 2021 The following Proxy Materials are available to you to review at: https://www.cstproxy.com/borqs/2021 Included are the Company's: - the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020; - the Company's 2021 Proxy Statement - the Proxy Card - any amendments to the foregoing materials that are required to be furnished to shareholders This is not a ballot. You cannot use this notice to vote your shares. This communication presents an overview of the more complete proxy materials that are available to you on the Internet. We encourage you to access and review all of the important information contained in the proxy materials before voting. If you would like to receive a paper or e-mail copy of these documents, you must request one. There is no charge for such documents to be mailed to you. Please make your request for a copy as instructed below on or before July 19, 2021 to facilitate a timely delivery. You may also request that you receive paper copies of all future proxy materials from the Company. ACCESSING YOUR PROXY MATERIALS ONLINE Have this notice available when you request a paper copy of the proxy materials or to vote your proxy electronically. You must reference your company ID., proxy number, and account number. REQUESTING A PAPER COPY OF THE PROXY MATERIALS By telephone please call 1-888-221-0691, or By logging on to https://www.cstproxy.com/borqs/2021 or By email at: proxy@continentalstock.com Please include the company name and your control number in the subject line. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Borqs Technologies Inc. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 18:28:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about BORQS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 02:29p BORQS TECHNOLOGIES : TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF Borqs Technologies, INC (Form 6-K) PU 06/22 BORQS TECHNOLOGIES : Begins Delivery of Cellular CTA-2045 Products to SkyCentri.. PU 06/15 BORQS TECHNOLOGIES : Received Purchase Orders of Enterprise Handheld Android Co.. PU 06/15 BORQS TECHNOLOGIES : Received Purchase Orders of Enterprise Handheld Android Co.. AQ 06/14 BORQS TECHNOLOGIES : Amendment to Annual Report by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing -.. PU 06/07 BORQS TECHNOLOGIES : Receives 1.7 Million sq.ft. Land Use Rights for the 5G Ind.. PU 06/07 BORQS TECHNOLOGIES : Receives 1.7 Million sq.ft. Land Use Rights for the 5G Ind.. AQ 05/05 BORQS TECHNOLOGIES : Began Construction of R&D and Manufacturing Facilities at .. AQ 2020 BORQS TECHNOLOGIES : to Collaborate With China's South Taihu New Area for 5G In.. MT 2020 BORQS TECHNOLOGIES : Annual report form 20-f PU