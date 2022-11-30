Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Borqs Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRQS   VGG1466B2021

BORQS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(BRQS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-29 pm EST
0.4960 USD   +3.33%
Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

11/30/2022 | 09:25am EST
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS): Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on Borqs Technologies Inc. The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/BRQS_Intiation.pdf.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Revamped Business Strategy
  • One Stop Solution for IoT devices
  • Market Reputation

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/146223_figure1.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146223


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -55,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9,52 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,79x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,25 M 9,25 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 307
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart BORQS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Borqs Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORQS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sek Yuen Chan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kaik Wong Chan Executive Director-Finance & US Operations
Henry Sun Chief Financial Officer
Wan Yu Chow Independent Director
Ji Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORQS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-91.68%9
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-16.89%7 587
AISINO CORPORATION-19.19%2 801
CRICUT, INC.-64.69%1 722
PC CONNECTION, INC.26.45%1 434
LINEWELL SOFTWARE CO., LTD.67.11%1 211