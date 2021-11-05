Fleet Status Report – November 2021
New Contracts / Extensions / Amendments
Gerd
Signed Contract (from LOI previously assigned to Frigg): January 2022 to March 2023, Addax, Cameroon
Gunnlod
Signed Contract (from LOA): November 2021 to March 2022, IPC, Malaysia
Mist
• Signed Contract (from LOA): November 2021 to June 2022, PTTEP, Thailand
Ran
• Signed Contract: February 2022 to June 2022, Undisclosed Operator, UK (acommodation work)
Letters of Award / Letters of Intent / Negotiations
Groa
• LOA: Q1 2022 to Q1 2024, Undisclosed, Middle East
Idun
• LOA: March 2022 to May 2023, Undisclosed, Southeast Asia
Other Developments
Saga
• Concluded operations with PTTEP Malaysia in September 2021 and commenced its subsequent contract with Hess Malaysia
Natt
• Concluded operations with Oriental Nigeria in October 2021 and is currently under preparation for its subsequent contract
Norve
Concluded operations with BWE Gabon in September 2021 and is currently under preparation for its subsequent contract
Prospector 5
Optional periods under current contract have lapsed and the rig is now expected to conclude operations in January 2022
This summary is provided as a courtesy and is not intended to replace a detailed review of the Fleet Status Report. This summary contains information on letters of intent/award and advanced negotiations. Letters of intent/award or advanced negotiations may not result in an actual drilling contract.
Rig Name
Rig Design
Rig Water
Year Built
Customer / Status
Contract Start
Contract End
Location
Comments
Depth (ft)
Contracted Rigs
Gunnlod
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2018
PTTEP
September - 2020
November - 2021
Malaysia
Operating
IPC
November - 2021
March - 2022
Malaysia
Committed
Idun
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
350ft
2013
Petronas
June - 2021
January - 2022
Malaysia
Operating
Undisclosed
March - 2022
May - 2023
Southeast Asia
LOA
Mist
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
350 ft
2013
Available
September 2021
November - 2021
Thailand
Contract Preparations
PTTEP
November - 2021
June - 2022
Thailand
Committed with options to extend
Saga
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
400 ft
2018
Hess
September - 2021
August - 2022
Malaysia
Operating
Skald
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
400 ft
2018
PTTEP
June - 2021
June - 2024
Thailand
Operating with option to extend
Gerd
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2018
Available
January - 2022
Cameroon
Contract Preparations
Addax
January - 2022
March - 2023
Cameroon
Committed with option to extend
Natt
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2018
Available
October - 2021
November - 2021
Cameroon
Contract Preparations
Undisclosed
November - 2021
October - 2022
West Africa
LOA
Norve
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2011
Available
September - 2021
December - 2021
Gabon
Contract Preparations
Vaalco
December - 2021
April - 2022
Gabon
Committed with option to extend
Groa
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2018
Available
Q1 2022
Cameroon
Contract Preparations
Undisclosed
Q1 2022
Q1 2024
Middle East
LOA
Prospector 1
1
F&G, JU2000E
400 ft
2013
Kistos
July - 2021
November - 2021
Netherlands
Operating
Neptune
December - 2021
March - 2022
Netherlands
Committed with option to extend
Prospector 5
1
F&G, JU2000E
400 ft
2014
CNOOC
November - 2020
January - 2022
United Kingdom
Operating
Ran
1
KFELS Super A
400 ft
2013
Available
February - 2022
United Kingdom
Contract Preparations
Undisclosed
February - 2022
June - 2022
United Kingdom
Committed
Galar
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2017
PEMEX
April - 2020
December - 2022
Mexico
Operating
Gersemi
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2018
PEMEX
August - 2019
December - 2022
Mexico
Operating
Grid
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2018
PEMEX
August - 2019
December - 2022
Mexico
Operating
Njord
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2019
PEMEX
June - 2020
December - 2022
Mexico
Operating
Odin
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
350 ft
2013
PEMEX
March - 2020
December - 2022
Mexico
Operating
Rig Name
Rig Design
Rig Water
Year Built
Customer / Status
Contract Start
Contract End
Location
Comments
Depth (ft)
Available Rigs
Frigg
1
KFELS Super A
400 ft
2013
Available
Cameroon
Warm Stacked
Gyme
PPL Pacific Class 400
400 ft
2018
Available
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Hermod
KFELS B Class
400 ft
2019
Available
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Heimdal
KFELS B Class
400 ft
2020
Available
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Hild
KFELS Super B Class
400 ft
2020
Available
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Thor
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
400 ft
2019
Available
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Under Construction Rigs
Tivar
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
400 ft
Under Construction
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
Rig Delivery in May - 2023
Vale
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
400 ft
Under Construction
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
Rig Delivery in July - 2023
Var
KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class
400 ft
Under Construction
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
Rig Delivery in September - 2023
Huldra
KFELS Bigfoot B Class
400 ft
Under Construction
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
Rig Delivery in October - 2023
Heidrun
KFELS Bigfoot B Class
400 ft
Under Construction
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
Rig Delivery in December - 2023
1 - HD/HE Capability.
Operating / Committed
Available
Cold Stacked
Under Construction
Total Fleet
28
17
6
0
5
Rig Name
Location
2021
2022
2023
2024
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Premium Jack-Ups
Gunnlod
Malaysia
PTTEP
IPC
Idun
Malaysia
Vestigo
Petronas
LOA
Option
Mist
Thailand
ROC Oil
Warm Stacked
PTTEP
Option
Saga
Malaysia
JX Nippon
PTTEP
Hess
Skald
Thailand
PTTEP
Option
Gerd
Cameroon
Warm Stacked
ADDAX
Option
Natt
Cameroon / West Africa
First E&P
Oriental
LOA
LOA Option
Norve
Gabon
BWE
Vaalco
Option
Groa
Cameroon / Middle East
Warm Stacked
LOA
LOA Option
Prospector 1
1
Netherlands
One-Dyas
Neptune
Kistos
Neptune
Option
Prospector 5
1
United Kingdom
CNOOC
Ran
1
United Kingdom / Mexico
Warm Stacked
Undisclosed
Mexico
Galar
Mexico
PEMEX
Gersemi
Mexico
PEMEX
Grid
Mexico
PEMEX
Njord
Mexico
PEMEX
Odin
Mexico
PEMEX
Frigg
1
Cameroon
Warm Stacked
Gyme
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Heimdal
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Hermod
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Hild
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Thor
Singapore
Warm Stacked
Jack-Ups Under Construction
Tivar
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
Rig Delivery in May - 2023
Vale
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
Rig Delivery in July - 2023
Var
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
Rig Delivery in September - 2023
Huldra
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
Rig Delivery in October - 2023
Heidrun
KFELS shipyard, Singapore
Rig Delivery in December - 2023
Firm
Option
Available
Under Construction
1 - HD/HE Capability
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.