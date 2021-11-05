Log in
    BORR   BMG1466R2078

BORR DRILLING

(BORR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 11/05 10:10:48 am
10.76 NOK   +14.83%
09:58aFleet Status Report – November 2021
PU
08:48aBorr Drilling Limited – Q3 2021 Presentation
PU
08:39aBorr Drilling Limited - Q3 2021 Presentation
AQ
Fleet Status Report – November 2021

11/05/2021 | 09:58am EDT
Fleet Status

Report

05thNovember 2021

Borr Drilling Limited

S.E Pearman Building, 2nd Fl, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda

Client Enquiries: marketing@borrdrilling.com

Investor Enquiries: ir@borrdrilling.com

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 05thNovember 2021

New Contracts / Extensions / Amendments

Gerd

  • Signed Contract (from LOI previously assigned to Frigg): January 2022 to March 2023, Addax, Cameroon
    Gunnlod
  • Signed Contract (from LOA): November 2021 to March 2022, IPC, Malaysia

Mist

• Signed Contract (from LOA): November 2021 to June 2022, PTTEP, Thailand

Ran

• Signed Contract: February 2022 to June 2022, Undisclosed Operator, UK (acommodation work)

Letters of Award / Letters of Intent / Negotiations

Groa

• LOA: Q1 2022 to Q1 2024, Undisclosed, Middle East

Idun

• LOA: March 2022 to May 2023, Undisclosed, Southeast Asia

Other Developments

Saga

• Concluded operations with PTTEP Malaysia in September 2021 and commenced its subsequent contract with Hess Malaysia

Natt

• Concluded operations with Oriental Nigeria in October 2021 and is currently under preparation for its subsequent contract

Norve

  • Concluded operations with BWE Gabon in September 2021 and is currently under preparation for its subsequent contract
    Prospector 5
  • Optional periods under current contract have lapsed and the rig is now expected to conclude operations in January 2022

This summary is provided as a courtesy and is not intended to replace a detailed review of the Fleet Status Report. This summary contains information on letters of intent/award and advanced negotiations. Letters of intent/award or advanced negotiations may not result in an actual drilling contract.

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 05thNovember 2021

Rig Name

Rig Design

Rig Water

Year Built

Customer / Status

Contract Start

Contract End

Location

Comments

Depth (ft)

Contracted Rigs

Gunnlod

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

PTTEP

September - 2020

November - 2021

Malaysia

Operating

IPC

November - 2021

March - 2022

Malaysia

Committed

Idun

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

350ft

2013

Petronas

June - 2021

January - 2022

Malaysia

Operating

Undisclosed

March - 2022

May - 2023

Southeast Asia

LOA

Mist

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

350 ft

2013

Available

September 2021

November - 2021

Thailand

Contract Preparations

PTTEP

November - 2021

June - 2022

Thailand

Committed with options to extend

Saga

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

2018

Hess

September - 2021

August - 2022

Malaysia

Operating

Skald

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

2018

PTTEP

June - 2021

June - 2024

Thailand

Operating with option to extend

Gerd

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

Available

January - 2022

Cameroon

Contract Preparations

Addax

January - 2022

March - 2023

Cameroon

Committed with option to extend

Natt

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

Available

October - 2021

November - 2021

Cameroon

Contract Preparations

Undisclosed

November - 2021

October - 2022

West Africa

LOA

Norve

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2011

Available

September - 2021

December - 2021

Gabon

Contract Preparations

Vaalco

December - 2021

April - 2022

Gabon

Committed with option to extend

Groa

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

Available

Q1 2022

Cameroon

Contract Preparations

Undisclosed

Q1 2022

Q1 2024

Middle East

LOA

Prospector 1 1

F&G, JU2000E

400 ft

2013

Kistos

July - 2021

November - 2021

Netherlands

Operating

Neptune

December - 2021

March - 2022

Netherlands

Committed with option to extend

Prospector 5 1

F&G, JU2000E

400 ft

2014

CNOOC

November - 2020

January - 2022

United Kingdom

Operating

Ran 1

KFELS Super A

400 ft

2013

Available

February - 2022

United Kingdom

Contract Preparations

Undisclosed

February - 2022

June - 2022

United Kingdom

Committed

Galar

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2017

PEMEX

April - 2020

December - 2022

Mexico

Operating

Gersemi

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

PEMEX

August - 2019

December - 2022

Mexico

Operating

Grid

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

PEMEX

August - 2019

December - 2022

Mexico

Operating

Njord

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2019

PEMEX

June - 2020

December - 2022

Mexico

Operating

Odin

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

350 ft

2013

PEMEX

March - 2020

December - 2022

Mexico

Operating

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 05thNovember 2021

Rig Name

Rig Design

Rig Water

Year Built

Customer / Status

Contract Start

Contract End

Location

Comments

Depth (ft)

Available Rigs

Frigg 1

KFELS Super A

400 ft

2013

Available

Cameroon

Warm Stacked

Gyme

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Hermod

KFELS B Class

400 ft

2019

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Heimdal

KFELS B Class

400 ft

2020

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Hild

KFELS Super B Class

400 ft

2020

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Thor

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

2019

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Under Construction Rigs

Tivar

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in May - 2023

Vale

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in July - 2023

Var

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in September - 2023

Huldra

KFELS Bigfoot B Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in October - 2023

Heidrun

KFELS Bigfoot B Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in December - 2023

1 - HD/HE Capability.

Operating / Committed

Available

Cold Stacked

Under Construction

Total Fleet

28

17

6

0

5

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 05th

November 2021

Rig Name

Location

2021

2022

2023

2024

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Premium Jack-Ups

Gunnlod

Malaysia

PTTEP

IPC

Idun

Malaysia

Vestigo

Petronas

LOA

Option

Mist

Thailand

ROC Oil

Warm Stacked

PTTEP

Option

Saga

Malaysia

JX Nippon

PTTEP

Hess

Skald

Thailand

PTTEP

Option

Gerd

Cameroon

Warm Stacked

ADDAX

Option

Natt

Cameroon / West Africa

First E&P

Oriental

LOA

LOA Option

Norve

Gabon

BWE

Vaalco

Option

Groa

Cameroon / Middle East

Warm Stacked

LOA

LOA Option

Prospector 1 1

Netherlands

One-Dyas

Neptune

Kistos

Neptune

Option

Prospector 5 1

United Kingdom

CNOOC

Ran 1

United Kingdom / Mexico

Warm Stacked

Undisclosed

Mexico

Galar

Mexico

PEMEX

Gersemi

Mexico

PEMEX

Grid

Mexico

PEMEX

Njord

Mexico

PEMEX

Odin

Mexico

PEMEX

Frigg 1

Cameroon

Warm Stacked

Gyme

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Heimdal

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Hermod

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Hild

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Thor

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Jack-Ups Under Construction

Tivar

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in May - 2023

Vale

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in July - 2023

Var

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in September - 2023

Huldra

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in October - 2023

Heidrun

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in December - 2023

Firm

Option

Available

Under Construction

1 - HD/HE Capability

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 13:57:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
