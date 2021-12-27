Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Borr Drilling Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BORR   BMG1466R1732

BORR DRILLING LIMITED

(BORR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BORR DRILLING : CONTEMPLATED EQUITY OFFERING OF USD 30 MILLION

12/27/2021 | 04:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hamilton, Bermuda, 27 December 2021

Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE and OSE: "BORR") announces that in connection with its recently announced agreement to refinance and defer $1.4 billion of debt maturities and yard instalments to 2025, the Company is contemplating to offer approximately USD 30 million in new depository receipts (the "Offer Shares"), representing the beneficial interests in the same number of the Company's underlying common shares, each with a par value of USD 0.10 (the "Equity Offering").

Certain investors have pre-committed to subscribe for Offer Shares in the Equity Offering in the amount exceeding USD 30 million.

The net proceeds from the Equity Offering will be used for repayment to yards, to strengthen the Company's working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Completion of the Equity Offering is subject to: (i) board approvals by the Singaporean yards for amendments to and refinancing of the Company's financing arrangements with the yards to refinance and defer debt maturities and instalments to 2025; (ii) obtaining such approvals and waivers as we deem necessary and appropriate from the Company's other creditors, including Hayfin and the lenders in the Senior Secured Facilities; (iii) the Company's Board approving the transaction; (iv) the Company's Board resolving to consummate the Equity Offering and allocate the Offer Shares. Each applicant acknowledges that the Equity Offering may be cancelled if the conditions are not fulfilled.

Settlement of the Equity Offering is expected mid-January 2022, subject to fulfillment of the conditions described above.

No Offer Shares will be offered or sold to the public in the United States or in transactions on the NYSE. The Equity Offering will be carried out as a private placement, and the Board is of the opinion that this is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders. The Board has taken into consideration, among other things, the fact that the Equity Offering will provide necessary liquidity and raise capital more quickly and, at an attractive price, compared to a rights issue.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Important note

This announcement is not being made in or into Canada, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong or in any other jurisdiction where it would be prohibited by applicable law. This distribution does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The shares referred to herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration under that Act.

Forward looking statements

This announcement includes forward looking statements, including statements with respect to the contemplated equity raise, the conditions to the equity raise, use of proceeds and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the contemplated equity raise and whether the conditions to the equity raise will be met and other risks included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those set forth under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in prospectuses filed with the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA).

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 21:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BORR DRILLING LIMITED
05:17pBORR DRILLING : announces agreement to defer $1.4 billion of debt maturities and yard inst..
PU
04:27pBORR DRILLING : Contemplated equity offering of usd 30 million
PU
04:06pBorr drilling limited - contemplated equity offering of usd 30 million
AQ
03:53pEnergy Stocks Continue to Add to Monday Gains This Afternoon
MT
01:03pEnergy Stocks Following Crude Oil, Natural Gas Futures Higher
MT
12:26pTop Midday Gainers
MT
09:28aEnergy Stocks Slip Premarket Monday
MT
09:10aEnergy
MT
06:42aBorr Drilling Signs Deals To Refinance, Defer $1.4 Billion In Debt
MT
06:07aBorr Drilling Enters Agreements With Largest Creditors to Refinance, Defer Combined $1...
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 256 M - -
Net income 2021 -190 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 859 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 662 M 301 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,7x
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 418
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Borr Drilling Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,46 $
Average target price 2,49 $
Spread / Average Target -87,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Schorn Chief Executive Officer
Magnus Vaaler Chief Financial Officer
Paal Kibsgaard Chairman
Alexandra Kate Blankenship Independent Director
Neil Glass Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORR DRILLING LIMITED0.00%276
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED3.66%8 455
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION6.56%4 990
VALARIS LIMITED0.00%2 719
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.6.87%2 673
TRANSOCEAN LTD.32.03%1 999