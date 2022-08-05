Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Borr Drilling Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BORR   BMG1466R1732

BORR DRILLING LIMITED

(BORR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:27 2022-08-05 am EDT
40.38 NOK   +5.01%
11:16aBORR DRILLING : Announcement of binding LOI for jack-up drilling rig - Form 6-K
PU
03:05aBorr Drilling Limited - Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
12:27aBorr Drilling Signs Letter Of Intent For Jack-up Drilling Rig
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borr Drilling : Announcement of binding LOI for jack-up drilling rig - Form 6-K

08/05/2022 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Borr Drilling Limited - Announcement of binding LOI for jack-up drilling rig

Hamilton, Bermuda, 4 August 2022:

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE and OSE: "BORR") is pleased to announce it has received a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") for the premium jack-up drilling rig "Prospector 5" from an undisclosed operator in West Africa. The 6-well firm program is expected to commence during Q4 2022 and has an estimated duration of fourteen months plus options. This LOI, which is expected to be converted into a contract shortly, has an estimated total contract value of $68.9 million (excluding options).

Forward looking statements

This press release includes forward looking statements, which do not reflect historical facts and may be identified by words such as "expect", "estimated" and similar expressions and include statements relating to rig contracting and options including the duration of such contracts and extensions and backlog, and other non-historical statements. Such forward -looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements included herein, including risks related to actual performance under drilling contracts, the risk that backlog may not be realized, the number of rigs that will be in operation and rates that are achieved, and other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward -looking statements included herein. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 15:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BORR DRILLING LIMITED
11:16aBORR DRILLING : Announcement of binding LOI for jack-up drilling rig - Form 6-K
PU
03:05aBorr Drilling Limited - Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
12:27aBorr Drilling Signs Letter Of Intent For Jack-up Drilling Rig
MT
08/04BORR DRILLING : Announcement of LOI for jack-up drilling rig
PU
08/04Borr Drilling Limited - Announcement of LOI for jack-up drilling rig
AQ
07/21BORR DRILLING : Update Refinancing - Form 6-K
PU
07/21Borr Drilling Secures $100 Million Financial Proposal to Pay Down Certain Secured Facil..
MT
07/21Oslo børs - trading resumption
AQ
07/21Borr Drilling Limited - Update Refinancing
AQ
07/21Oslo børs - trading suspension
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 387 M - -
Net income 2022 -178 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 093 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 600 M 600 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,96x
EV / Sales 2023 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 517
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Borr Drilling Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,95 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target -49,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Schorn Chief Executive Officer
Magnus Vaaler Chief Financial Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Chairman
Alexandra Kate Blankenship Independent Director
Neil Glass Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORR DRILLING LIMITED105.07%600
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.7.35%15 898
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED4.10%7 325
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.64.85%4 114
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-13.85%4 045
VALARIS LIMITED31.17%3 550