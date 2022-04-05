Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Borr Drilling Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BORR   BMG1466R1732

BORR DRILLING LIMITED

(BORR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borr Drilling : Announcement of new contracts and extensions for jack-up drilling rigs - Form 6-K

04/05/2022 | 06:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Borr Drilling Limited - Announcement of new contracts and extensions for jack-up drilling rigs

Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE and OSE: "BORR") is pleased to announce it has been awarded new contracts and extensions for 5 of its premium jack-up drilling rigs. These awards increase the company's backlog by approximately 2,530 days, excluding optional periods.

The premium jack-up drilling rig "Gunnlod" has secured a contract with an undisclosed operator in Southeast Asia. This contract is expected to commence in direct continuation of its current contract. The work will cover 11 wells with an anticipated duration of 186 days plus options.

The premium jack-up drilling rig "Mist" had options exercised by PTTEP for a total duration of approximately 3.5 months and it is now expected to remain contracted with the customer until Q4 2022.

The premium jack-up drilling rig "Saga" has secured a contract with an undisclosed operator in Southeast Asia. This contract will commence in direct continuation of its current contract and the work will cover a 1-well program with an anticipated duration of 45 days.

Additionally, the Company has secured long-term contracts in the Middle East with an undisclosed operator for 2 of its premium jack-up drilling rigs. The contracts have a firm duration of 3 years plus options each and are expected to commence in the second half of 2022.

These awards increase the company's contracted fleet to 20 rigs out of a total of 23 delivered rigs.

Borr Drilling remains in constructive discussions with its lenders in relation to the deferral or refinancing of its debt maturing in 2023 and expects such discussions to be successfully concluded on or before June 30th, 2022.

Hamilton, Bermuda

4 April 2022

Forward looking statements

This press release includes forward looking statements, which do not reflect historical facts and may be identified by words such as "expect", "will" and similar expressions and include statements relating to rig contracting and extensions and exercises of options including the duration of such contracts and extensions and backlog, statements relating to its discussions with creditors and goal to successfully conclude such discussions by June 30, 2022, and other non-historical statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements included herein, including risks related to actual performance under drilling contracts, the risk that backlog may not be realized, the number of rigs that will be in operation and rates that are achieved, and risks relating to discussions with creditors including the risk that a refinancing is not agreed on terms or if a refinancing is agreed, the terms of such refinancing, the risk that the conditions for extensions of maturity and new rig delivery dates agreed with yard creditors are not met, including the condition that by June 30, 2022 Borr refinance the maturities of its other secured debt and convertible bonds until at least 2025, risks relating to covenants in debt facilities and liquidity and the risk that Borr may not be able to refinance its debt maturities beyond 2023 and other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements included herein. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 10:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BORR DRILLING LIMITED
06:18aBORR DRILLING : Announcement of new contracts and extensions for jack-up drilling rigs - F..
PU
04/04BORR DRILLING : Announcement of new contracts and extensions for jack-up drilling rigs
PU
04/04Borr Drilling Limited - Announcement of new contracts and extensions for jack-up drilli..
AQ
04/01Borr Drilling's Shares Surge in Friday Trading
MT
04/01BORR DRILLING : Increase in share capital
PU
04/01Borr Drilling Limited - Increase in share capital
AQ
03/25Seadrill Limited - Simon Johnson appointed President and Chief Executive Officer
AQ
03/24Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Simon Johnson appointed President and Chief Executive Officer
AQ
03/08CAPITALGAINSREPORT : Oil and Gas Stocks Flying on Supply Sanctions (VKIN, EGY, AMTX, RECAF..
AQ
03/04BORR DRILLING : Changes to the Board of Directors - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 250 M - -
Net income 2021 -200 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 859 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 652 M 652 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 7,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Borr Drilling Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,34 $
Average target price 2,51 $
Spread / Average Target -42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Schorn Chief Executive Officer
Magnus Vaaler Chief Financial Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Chairman
Alexandra Kate Blankenship Independent Director
Neil Glass Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORR DRILLING LIMITED101.44%652
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.7.65%15 943
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED23.43%8 262
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.88.99%4 726
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-3.08%4 679
VALARIS LIMITED51.33%4 086