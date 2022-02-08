Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Borr Drilling Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BORR   BMG1466R1732

BORR DRILLING LIMITED

(BORR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borr Drilling : Changes to the Board of Directors - Form 6-K

02/08/2022 | 12:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Borr Drilling Limited - Changes to the Board of Directors

Hamilton, Bermuda, 7 February 2022

Current Chairman of the Board of Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (OSE and NYSE: "BORR"), Paal Kibsgaard, has today informed the Board that due to other work-related commitments, he will need to step down from his role as Chairman. Mr. Kibsgaard is pleased to continue to serve as a regular Board Member.

The Board has elected Vice Chairman Tor Olav Troim, to be the new Chairman of the Board. Troim was previously Chairman for Borr Drilling from establishment of the Company until 8 October, 2019.

The Board of Directors
Borr Drilling Limited
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 17:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BORR DRILLING LIMITED
12:22pBORR DRILLING : Changes to the Board of Directors - Form 6-K
PU
03:01aInternational drilling contractor Borr Drilling selects IFS Cloud
AQ
02/07Borr Drilling Chair Steps Down; Vice Chair Promoted As Successor
MT
02/07BORR DRILLING : Changes to the Board of Directors
PU
02/07Borr Drilling Limited - Changes to the Board of Directors
AQ
02/07Borr Drilling Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
02/03BORR DRILLING : Increase in share capital - Form 6-K
PU
02/03BORR DRILLING : Conditions for equity raise completed - Form 6-K
PU
02/02BORR DRILLING : Receives creditor consent for extension of yard debt maturities and delive..
PU
01/31Borr Drilling Limited - Conditions for equity raise completed
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 250 M - -
Net income 2021 -200 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 859 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 343 M 343 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,82x
EV / Sales 2022 5,50x
Nbr of Employees 418
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Borr Drilling Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,28 $
Average target price 2,49 $
Spread / Average Target 8,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Schorn Chief Executive Officer
Magnus Vaaler Chief Financial Officer
Paal Kibsgaard Chairman
Alexandra Kate Blankenship Independent Director
Neil Glass Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORR DRILLING LIMITED6.96%343
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED21.23%9 173
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION10.77%5 088
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.36.46%3 412
VALARIS LIMITED15.47%3 118
TRANSOCEAN LTD.34.06%2 425