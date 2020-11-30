Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Borr Drilling Limited    BDRILL   BMG1466R2078

BORR DRILLING LIMITED

(BDRILL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/30 07:01:17 am
6.903 NOK   -9.53%
06:59aBORR DRILLING : 3rd Quarter 2020 Results
PU
06:47aBORR DRILLING : Fleet Status Report – November 2020
PU
04:45aBorr Drilling warns of financial challenges, eyes consolidation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borr Drilling : Fleet Status Report – November 2020

11/30/2020 | 06:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fleet Status Report

30th November 2020

Client Enquiries: marketing@borrdrilling.com

Investor Enquiries: ir@borrdrilling.com

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 30th November 2020

New Contracts / Extensions / Amendments

Prospector 1

• Signed Contract (from LOI): Oct 2020 to Jan 2021, Netherlands.

Eir

• Completed the previously announced sale in October 2020.

Atla

• In line with Borr's long term strategy to focus on the operations of its core assets, the unit was sold in November 2020.

Balder

  • In line with Borr's long term strategy to focus on the operations of its core assets, the Company has entered into a sales agreement in November 2020.
    Letters of Intent / Negotiations

Norve

• LOI: Q1 2021, West Africa

This summary is provided as a courtesy and is not intended to replace a detailed review of the Fleet Status Report. This summary contains information on letters of intent/award and advanced negotiations. Letters of intent/award or advanced negotiations may not result in an actual drilling contract.

Forward Looking Statements:

The statements described in this status report that are not historical facts are "Forward Looking Statements".

Forward Looking Statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. No assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these Forward-Looking Statements will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially from expectations expressed in, or implied by, the Forward-Looking Statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations proves to be inaccurate or is unrealised. These include, but are not limited to, changes to commencement dates, contract duration, earned day rates, locations and other contractual terms; risks relating to the delivery of drilling rigs under construction; sale and purchase of drilling units; oil and gas prices; and risks associated with international operations generally.

No Forward-Looking Statement contained in herein or expressed elsewhere should be relied upon as predicting future events.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Borr Drilling - Fleet Status Report - November 2020

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 30th November 2020

Rig Name

Rig Design

Rig Water

Year Built

Customer / Status

Contract Start

Contract End

Location

Comments

Depth (ft)

Premium Jack-Ups

Gyme

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Skald

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

2018

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Thor

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

2019

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Hermod

KFELS B Class

400 ft

2019

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Heimdal

KFELS B Class

400 ft

2020

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Hild

KFELS Super B Class

400 ft

2020

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Idun

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

350ft

2013

Available

Malaysia

Warm Stacked

Gerd

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

Available

Cameroon

Warm Stacked

Groa

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

Available

Cameroon

Warm Stacked

Ran 1

KFELS Super A

400 ft

2013

Available

United Kingdom

Warm Stacked

Mist

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

350 ft

2013

Available

May - 2020

September - 2020

Malaysia

Warm Stacked

ROC Oil

October - 2020

May - 2021

Malaysia

Operating with option to extend

Prospector 1 1

F&G, JU2000E

400 ft

2013

Available

April - 2020

September - 2020

United Kingdom

Warm Stacked

One-Dyas

October - 2020

January - 2021

Netherlands

Operating with option to extend

Norve

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2011

Available

March - 2020

February - 2021

Gabon

Warm Stacked

Undisclosed

March - 2021

May - 2021

West Africa

LOI

Gunnlod

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

Mobilization

March - 2020

August - 2020

Singapore

Contract Preparations and Mobilization

PTTEP

September - 2020

March - 2021

Malaysia

Operating with option to extend

Saga

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

2018

Eni

February - 2020

July - 2020

Vietnam

Operating

PTTEP

September- 2020

September - 2021

Malaysia

Operating with option to extend

Galar

PPL Pacific Class 401

400 ft

2017

PEMEX

April - 2020

October - 2021

Mexico

Operating

Njord

PPL Pacific Class 401

400 ft

2019

PEMEX

June - 2020

December - 2021

Mexico

Operating

Gersemi

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

PEMEX

August - 2019

February - 2021

Mexico

Operating

Grid

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

PEMEX

August - 2019

February - 2021

Mexico

Operating

Odin

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

350 ft

2013

PEMEX

March - 2020

August - 2021

Mexico

Operating

Frigg 1

KFELS Super A

400 ft

2013

Shell

December - 2019

November - 2020

Nigeria

Operating

Prospector 5 1

F&G, JU2000E

400 ft

2014

Available

April - 2020

October - 2020

United Kingdom

Warm Stacked

CNOOC

November - 2020

May - 2022

United Kingdom

Committed with option to extend

Natt

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

First E&P

April - 2019

April - 2021

Nigeria

Operating with option to extend

Borr Drilling - Fleet Status Report - November 2020

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 30th November 2020

Rig Name

Rig Design

Rig Water

Year Built

Customer / Status

Contract Start

Contract End

Location

Comments

Depth (ft)

Jack-Ups Under Construction

Huldra

KFELS Bigfoot B Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in August - 2022

Tivar

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in June - 2022

Heidrun

KFELS Bigfoot B Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in September - 2022

Vale

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in July - 2022

Var

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in September - 2022

1 - HD/HE Capability.

2 - Asset under sales agreement subject to conditions

Forward Looking Statements:

The statements described in this status report that are not historical facts are "Forward Looking Statements".

Forward Looking Statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. No assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these Forward-Looking Statements will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially from expectations expressed in, or implied by, the Forward-Looking Statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations proves to be inaccurate or is unrealised. These include, but are not limited to, changes to commencement dates, contract duration, earned day rates, locations and other contractual terms; risks relating to the delivery of drilling rigs under construction; sale and purchase of drilling units; oil and gas prices; and risks associated with international operations generally.

No Forward-Looking Statement contained in herein or expressed elsewhere should be relied upon as predicting future events.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Operating / Committed

Premium Jack-Ups

28

13

Standard Jack-Ups

0

0

Total Jack-Ups

28

Semi - Submersible

0

0

Total Fleet

28

13

Available

Cold Stack

Under Construction

10

0

5

10

0

5

Borr Drilling - Fleet Status Report - November 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 11:46:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BORR DRILLING LIMITED
06:59aBORR DRILLING : 3rd Quarter 2020 Results
PU
06:47aBORR DRILLING : Fleet Status Report – November 2020
PU
04:45aBorr Drilling warns of financial challenges, eyes consolidation
RE
02:01aBORR DRILLING : Announces Preliminary Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
AQ
01:17aBORR DRILLING : Increase in share capital
PU
01:01aBORR DRILLING : Increase in share capital
AQ
11/25BORR DRILLING : Final results in the Subsequent Offering
PU
11/25BORR DRILLING : Final results in the Subsequent Offering
AQ
11/24BORR DRILLING : Results in the Subsequent Offering
AQ
11/23BORR DRILLING : Results in the Subsequent Offering
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 355 M - -
Net income 2020 -243 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 007 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,48x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 189 M 189 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,19x
EV / Sales 2021 6,34x
Nbr of Employees 694
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Borr Drilling Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,56 $
Last Close Price 0,86 $
Spread / Highest target 247%
Spread / Average Target 79,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -87,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Schorn Chief Executive Officer
Paal Kibsgaard Chairman
Hans-Christoph Bausch Chief Financial Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Deputy Chairman
Georgina Elizabeth Sousa Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORR DRILLING LIMITED-89.93%189
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-43.70%7 749
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.-47.72%2 556
ODFJELL DRILLING LTD.-52.75%415
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION-28.62%273
PETROVIETNAM DRILLING AND WELL SERVICES CORPORATION-11.96%239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ