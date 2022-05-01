Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Borr Drilling Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BORR   BMG1466R1732

BORR DRILLING LIMITED

(BORR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/29 10:25:46 am EDT
38.82 NOK   +8.12%
04:47pBORR DRILLING : Increase in share capital
PU
04:18pBorr Drilling Limited - Increase in share capital
AQ
04/19Disclosure of large shareholding
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borr Drilling : Increase in share capital

05/01/2022 | 04:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Borr Drilling Limited (OSE, NYSE: BORR) has during the month of April 2022 issued 828,056 new common shares at the New York Stock Exchange under the At-The-Market program announced on July 6, 2021, at an average price of $ 4.408 per share. Following such issuance, Borr Drilling has an issued share capital of $ 15,290,150.80 divided into 152,901,508 common shares with a par value of $0.10 per share.

April 30, 2022

The Board of Directors

Borr Drilling Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2022 20:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BORR DRILLING LIMITED
04:47pBORR DRILLING : Increase in share capital
PU
04:18pBorr Drilling Limited - Increase in share capital
AQ
04/19Disclosure of large shareholding
AQ
04/11BORR DRILLING : Increase in share capital - Form 6-K
PU
04/11Borr Drilling Limited files its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
AQ
04/11Borr Drilling Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
04/08Borr Drilling Shares Surge Amid Elevated Trading Volume Friday
MT
04/05BORR DRILLING : Announcement of new contracts and extensions for jack-up drilling rigs - F..
PU
04/04BORR DRILLING : Announcement of new contracts and extensions for jack-up drilling rigs
PU
04/04Borr Drilling Limited - Announcement of new contracts and extensions for jack-up drilli..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 M - -
Net income 2022 -178 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 093 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 629 M 629 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,17x
EV / Sales 2023 5,12x
Nbr of Employees 517
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Borr Drilling Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,15 $
Average target price 2,51 $
Spread / Average Target -39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Schorn Chief Executive Officer
Magnus Vaaler Chief Financial Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Chairman
Alexandra Kate Blankenship Independent Director
Neil Glass Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORR DRILLING LIMITED107.04%629
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.5.59%15 638
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED19.33%7 476
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.94.22%4 846
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-9.23%4 103
VALARIS LIMITED40.97%3 806