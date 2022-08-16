Borr Drilling : Invitation to conference call - Form 6-K

Borr Drilling Limited - Invitation to conference call





Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE and OSE: BORR) plans to host a conference call and webcast on Friday August 12, 2022 at 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York Time) to provide further details on its transformational capital structure realignment enabled by a $250 million equity offering and secured debt maturity deferrals.





Participants are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call. A presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section on www.borrdrilling.com.





In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:





a) Webcast

To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link:

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=876bcf88&confId=40374

b) Conference Call

Dial in details, Participants:

Conference ID: 724488

United Kingdom 020 3936 2999 United States 1 646 664 1960 All other locations +44 20 3936 2999