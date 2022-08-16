Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Borr Drilling Limited
  News
  Summary
    BORR   BMG1466R1732

BORR DRILLING LIMITED

(BORR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-08-16 am EDT
36.40 NOK   +1.98%
BORR DRILLING : Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
BORR DRILLING : Invitation to conference call - Form 6-K
PU
Borr Drilling Limited - SGM Results Notification and Conditions for First Settlement of Equity Offering Met
AQ
Borr Drilling : Invitation to conference call - Form 6-K

08/16/2022 | 11:14am EDT
Borr Drilling Limited - Invitation to conference call

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE and OSE: BORR) plans to host a conference call and webcast on Friday August 12, 2022 at 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York Time) to provide further details on its transformational capital structure realignment enabled by a $250 million equity offering and secured debt maturity deferrals.

Participants are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call. A presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section on www.borrdrilling.com.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a)
Webcast
To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link:
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=876bcf88&confId=40374
You will receive your access details via email.
b)
Conference Call
Dial in details, Participants:

Conference ID: 724488
United Kingdom
020 3936 2999
United States
1 646 664 1960
All other locations
+44 20 3936 2999

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

Replay Stream:
When the call is complete, participants can stream the replay of the call by clicking this link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=876bcf88&confId=40374. Participants who have already registered for the call will be navigated directly to the streaming replay player. All other participants will be required to register prior to accessing the replay.

Replay Expiration Date: 11 September 2022

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 15:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
