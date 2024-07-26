BORR Drilling Limited announced new contract commitments for three of its premium jack-up rigs, the "Arabia I", the "Gunnlod" and the "Norve". These commitments cover a total of 1,779 days and $332 million in contract revenue, including mobilization and demobilization compensation. The "Arabia I" which had its work scope suspended earlier this year in Saudi Arabia has secured a new long-term contract in Brazil.

The contract period is 4 years firm plus a 4 years unpriced option. This contract is expected to commence in First Quarter 2025 in cooperation with an experienced local partner for Petrobras. In Southeast Asia, the "Gunnlod") has received a binding Letter of Award from an operator in Malaysia.

The award covers a firm scope of seven wells, with an anticipated duration of 210 days, and is expected to commence in November 2024. In Africa, the "Norve" has secured a 109 days extension with BW Energy in Gabon. This extension will keep the "Norve" contracted until February 2025 when it will commence its subsequent contract with Marathon Oil in Equatorial Guinea.

Additionally, the Company previously announced the award of 180 days firm plus 180 days option commitment in Congo for ENI. The "Gerd" will execute this program that is expected to commence in October 2024. The rig is currently operating in the UAE and will commence mobilization to West Africa in September immediately following the completion of its current contract.