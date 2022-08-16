Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Borr Drilling Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BORR   BMG1466R1732

BORR DRILLING LIMITED

(BORR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-08-16 am EDT
36.40 NOK   +1.98%
11:24aBORR DRILLING : Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
11:14aBORR DRILLING : Invitation to conference call - Form 6-K
PU
09:07aBorr Drilling Limited - SGM Results Notification and Conditions for First Settlement of Equity Offering Met
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borr Drilling : Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

08/16/2022 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Borr Drilling Limited - Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders
Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE and OSE: BORR) advises that the Company will hold a Special General Meeting on August 25, 2022. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on August 11, 2022 as the record date for determination of the shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Special General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. A copy of the Notice of Special General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the "Notice") and associated information can be found on the Company's website at http://www.borrdrilling.com and attached to this press release. The Notice and associated information will also be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods.
Existing shareholders holding an aggregate of approximately 54% of the outstanding common shares of the Company have undertaken to vote in favor of the increases in authorized share capital at the special general meetings on August 16, 2022 and August 25, 2022.
Hamilton, Bermuda August 11, 2022
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 15:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BORR DRILLING LIMITED
11:24aBORR DRILLING : Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
11:14aBORR DRILLING : Invitation to conference call - Form 6-K
PU
09:07aBorr Drilling Limited - SGM Results Notification and Conditions for First Settlement of..
AQ
08/12Borr Drilling Limited - Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
08/12TRANSCRIPT : Borr Drilling Limited - Special Call
CI
08/11Borr Drilling Limited - Interim Financial Report on Form 6-K
AQ
08/11Borr Drilling Limited - Grant of Share Options and Performance Stock Units
AQ
08/10BORR DRILLING : Invitation to conference call
PU
08/10Borr Drilling Limited - Invitation to conference call
AQ
08/10BORR DRILLING : Mandatory notification of trades - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 404 M - -
Net income 2022 -248 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 093 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 817 M 817 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,20x
EV / Sales 2023 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 517
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Borr Drilling Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,68 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Schorn Chief Executive Officer
Magnus Vaaler Chief Financial Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Chairman
Alexandra Kate Blankenship Independent Director
Neil Glass Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORR DRILLING LIMITED90.35%817
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.5.59%15 638
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED8.78%7 657
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.76.96%4 416
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-15.38%4 187
VALARIS LIMITED32.03%3 573