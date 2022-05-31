Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Borr Drilling Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BORR   BMG1466R1732

BORR DRILLING LIMITED

(BORR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/31 10:28:50 am EDT
54.21 NOK   +15.62%
02:21pBORR DRILLING : Q1 2022 Presentation - Form 6-K
PU
11:27aBorr Drilling Limited - Interim Financial Report on Form 6-K
AQ
09:31aBORR DRILLING : Q1 2022 Earnings Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borr Drilling : Q1 2022 Presentation - Form 6-K

05/31/2022 | 02:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Borr Drilling Limited - Q1 2022 Presentation
Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited's first quarter 2022 results to be held on the webcast/conference call at 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York time) on May 31, 2022.
In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:
a) Webcast
Please use the following link: www.incommuk.com/customers/online with access code: 690053
b) Conference Call
Dial in details, Participants:
Conference ID: 690053
United Kingdom 020 3936 2999
United States 1 646 664 1960
All other locations +44 20 3936 2999
Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.
There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 18:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BORR DRILLING LIMITED
02:21pBORR DRILLING : Q1 2022 Presentation - Form 6-K
PU
11:27aBorr Drilling Limited - Interim Financial Report on Form 6-K
AQ
09:31aBORR DRILLING : Q1 2022 Earnings Report
PU
09:16aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Gain Premarket Tuesday
MT
09:13aBORR DRILLING : Q1 2022 Presentation
PU
09:13aBORR DRILLING : Fleet Status Report – May 2022
PU
09:00aTRANSCRIPT : Borr Drilling Limited, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 31, 2022
CI
08:50aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
08:46aBorr Drilling Limited - Q1 2022 Presentation
AQ
07:27aBorr Drilling Q1 Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises; Maintains FY2022 Guidance
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 M - -
Net income 2022 -178 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 093 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 761 M 761 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,52x
EV / Sales 2023 5,35x
Nbr of Employees 517
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Borr Drilling Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,99 $
Average target price 2,51 $
Spread / Average Target -49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Schorn Chief Executive Officer
Magnus Vaaler Chief Financial Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Chairman
Alexandra Kate Blankenship Independent Director
Neil Glass Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORR DRILLING LIMITED150.05%761
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.-6.47%13 852
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED32.06%8 495
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.118.10%5 442
VALARIS LIMITED67.36%4 519
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-6.15%4 393