BORR DRILLING LIMITED

(BORR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 01/08 10:28:38 am
7.81 NOK   -3.46%
Borr Drilling : SGM Results Notification

01/11/2021 | 01:18am EST
Borr Drilling Limited (the 'Company') (NYSE: 'BORR', OSE: 'BDRILL') advises that a Special General Meeting of the Company was held on January 8, 2021 at 09:30 ADT at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda

The following resolution was passed:To approve the increase of the Company's authorized share capital from US$11,932,692.30 divided into 238,653,846 common shares of US$0.05 par value each to US$14,500,000.00 divided into 290,000,000 common shares of US$0.05 par value each by the authorization of an additional 51,346,154 common shares of US$0.05 par value each.

Hamilton, Bermuda

January 11, 2021

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 363 M - -
Net income 2020 -268 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 923 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 203 M 203 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,86x
EV / Sales 2021 6,38x
Nbr of Employees 694
Free-Float 99,0%
Technical analysis trends BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 0,93 $
Spread / Highest target 223%
Spread / Average Target 223%
Spread / Lowest Target 223%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick Schorn Chief Executive Officer
Paal Kibsgaard Chairman
Magnus Vaaler Chief Financial Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Deputy Chairman
Georgina Elizabeth Sousa Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORR DRILLING LIMITED5.04%203
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED13.72%8 526
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION13.11%4 731
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.9.50%2 729
TRANSOCEAN LTD.20.35%1 710
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S11.78%1 465
