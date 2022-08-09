Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Borr Drilling Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BORR   BMG1466R1732

BORR DRILLING LIMITED

(BORR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:45 2022-08-09 am EDT
38.70 NOK   -2.45%
05:36aBORR DRILLING : UPDATED TIMING webcast and conference call Q2 2022 results
PU
05:30aBorr Drilling Limited - UPDATED TIMING webcast and conference call Q2 2022 results
AQ
05:05aBORR DRILLING : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borr Drilling : UPDATED TIMING webcast and conference call Q2 2022 results

08/09/2022 | 05:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE and OSE: BORR) plans to host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 16:00 CET (10:00 AM New York Time), one hour later than previously announced. Participants are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call. The earnings report and presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section on www.borrdrilling.com.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a) Webcast

To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link:
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=3a96fbc8&confId=40112 (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.netroadshow.com%2Fevents%2Flogin%3Fshow%3D3a96fbc8%26confId%3D40112&data=05%7C01%7C%7C14092782e2c24499c8e508da779f3c1d%7C31ebe7bb76d14291a07240618335a20b%7C0%7C0%7C637953823063205193%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=LEHAqgZmEe5y4EUixVbjcQW8%2Bp6scc9unUirIFtYz8k%3D&reserved=0)
You will receive your access details via email.

b) Conference Call

Dial in details, Participants:

Conference ID: 065033

United Kingdom 020 3936 2999

United States 1 646 664 1960

All other locations +44 20 3936 2999

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

Replay Stream:

When the call is complete, participants can stream the replay of the call by clicking this link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=3a96fbc8&confId=40112 (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.netroadshow.com%2Fevents%2Flogin%3Fshow%3D3a96fbc8%26confId%3D40112&data=05%7C01%7C%7Cee97fcaec6b446397b0108da78db065f%7C31ebe7bb76d14291a07240618335a20b%7C0%7C0%7C637955179369427627%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=FK4Rglq0rWJm5rDvSli%2Fz6OSLTrG%2Foq6tvvyrIaDN1w%3D&reserved=0). Participants who have already registered for the call will be navigated directly to the streaming replay player. All other participants will be required to register prior to accessing the replay.

Replay Expiration Date: Tuesday, September 06, 2022 11:59 PM BST

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BORR DRILLING LIMITED
05:36aBORR DRILLING : UPDATED TIMING webcast and conference call Q2 2022 results
PU
05:30aBorr Drilling Limited - UPDATED TIMING webcast and conference call Q2 2022 results
AQ
05:05aBORR DRILLING : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:33aBorr Drilling Q2 Loss Widens, Revenue Rises
MT
01:56aBorr Drilling Limited Announces Second Quarter and Six Months 2022 Preliminary Results
AQ
08/08BORR DRILLING : Invitation to webcast and conference call Q2 2022 results - Form 6-K
PU
08/08BORR DRILLING : Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
08/08Borr Drilling Limited - Invitation to webcast and conference call Q2 2022 results
AQ
08/05BORR DRILLING : Announcement of binding LOI for jack-up drilling rig - Form 6-K
PU
08/05Borr Drilling Limited - Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 387 M - -
Net income 2022 -178 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 093 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 623 M 623 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,02x
EV / Sales 2023 4,93x
Nbr of Employees 517
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Borr Drilling Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,09 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target -51,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Schorn Chief Executive Officer
Magnus Vaaler Chief Financial Officer
Tor Olav Trøim Chairman
Alexandra Kate Blankenship Independent Director
Neil Glass Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORR DRILLING LIMITED111.57%623
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.5.29%15 593
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED4.25%7 348
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.72.49%4 304
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-13.85%4 105
VALARIS LIMITED32.42%3 584