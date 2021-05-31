Log in
    BORR   BMG1466R2078

BORR DRILLING LIMITED

(BORR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 05/28 10:25:19 am
7.56 NOK   -1.31%
02:14aBORR DRILLING  : 1st Quarter 2021 Results
PU
02:14aBORR DRILLING  : Fleet Status Report – May 2021
PU
02:14aBORR DRILLING  : Q1 2021 Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borr Drilling : Fleet Status Report – May 2021

05/31/2021
Fleet Status

Report

31st May 2021

Borr Drilling Limited

S.E Pearman Building, 2nd Fl, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM11, Bermuda

Client Enquiries: marketing@borrdrilling.com

Investor Enquiries: ir@borrdrilling.com

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 31st May 2021

New Contracts / Extensions / Amendments

Prospector 1

  • Signed Contract (from LOI): May 2021 to August 2021 and December 2021 to March 2022, Neptune, Netherlands
  • Signed Contract: August 2021 to October 2021, Tulip, Netherlands
  • Option Exercised: October 2021 to November 2021, Tulip, Netherlands

Norve

• Option Exercised : August 2021 to September 2021, BWE, Gabon

Idun

• Assignment of Contract : June 2021 to January 2022, Petronas, Malaysia

`

Gunnlod

• Options Exercised: May 2021 to September 2021, PTTEP, Malaysia

Skald

• Signed Contract (from LOA): June 2021 to June 2024, PTTEP, Thailand

Natt

• Signed Contract : May 2021 to September 2021, Oriental, Nigeria

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 31st May 2021

Letters of Award / Letters of Intent / Negotiations

Norve

• LOI: December 2021 to April 2022, Undisclosed, Gabon

Saga

• LOA : September 2021 to August 2022, Undisclosed, Malaysia

Odin

• Incremental Work Scope: August 2021 to December 20222, Pemex, Mexico

Galar

• Incremental Work Scope: October 2021 to December 2022, Pemex, Mexico

Njord

• Incremental Work Scope: January 2022 to December 2022, Pemex, Mexico

Grid

• Incremental Work Scope: March 2021 to December 2022, Pemex, Mexico

Gersemi

• Incremental Work Scope: March 2021 to December 2022, Pemex, Mexico

This summary is provided as a courtesy and is not intended to replace a detailed review of the Fleet Status Report. This summary contains information on letters of intent/award and advanced negotiations. Letters of intent/award or advanced negotiations may not result in an actual drilling contract.

Forward Looking Statements:

The statements described in this status report that are not historical facts are "Forward Looking Statements".

Forward Looking Statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. No assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these Forward-Looking Statements will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially from expectations expressed in, or implied by, the Forward-Looking Statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations proves to be inaccurate or is unrealised. These include, but are not limited to, changes to commencement dates, contract duration, earned day rates, locations and other contractual terms; risks relating to the delivery of drilling rigs under construction; sale and purchase of drilling units; oil and gas prices; and risks associated with international operations generally.

No Forward-Looking Statement contained in herein or expressed elsewhere should be relied upon as predicting future events.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.

Borr Drilling

31st May 2021

Rig Name

Rig Design

Rig Water

Year Built

Customer / Status

Contract Start

Contract End

Location

Comments

Depth (ft)

Premium Jack-Ups

Mist

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

350 ft

2013

Available

Malaysia

Warm Stacked

Neptune

May - 2021

August- 2021

Netherlands

Operating

Prospector 1 1

F&G, JU2000E

400 ft

2013

Tulip

August - 2021

November - 2021

Netherlands

Committed

Neptune

December - 2021

March - 2022

Netherlands

Commited with option to extend

Norve

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2011

BWE

April - 2021

September - 2021

Gabon

Committed

Undisclosed

December - 2021

April - 2022

West Africa

LOI with option to extend

Idun

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

350ft

2013

Vestigo

March - 2021

May - 2021

Malaysia

Operating

Petronas

June - 2021

January - 2022

Malaysia

Committed

Gunnlod

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

PTTEP

September - 2020

September - 2021

Malaysia

Operating with option to extend

Saga

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

2018

PTTEP / JX Nippon

September- 2020

August - 2021

Malaysia

Operating with option to extend

Undisclosed

September - 2021

August - 2022

Malaysia

LOA

Galar

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2017

PEMEX

April - 2020

December - 2022

Mexico

Operating

Njord

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2019

PEMEX

June - 2020

December - 2022

Mexico

Operating

Gersemi

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

PEMEX

August - 2019

December - 2022

Mexico

Operating

Grid

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

PEMEX

August - 2019

December - 2022

Mexico

Operating

Odin

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

350 ft

2013

PEMEX

March - 2020

December - 2022

Mexico

Operating

Prospector 5 1

F&G, JU2000E

400 ft

2014

CNOOC

November - 2020

February - 2022

United Kingdom

Operating with option to extend

Natt

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

Oriental

May - 2021

September - 2021

Nigeria

Operating with option to extend

Skald

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

2018

Mobilization

February - 2021

May - 2021

Singapore

Contract Preparations and Mobilization

PTTEP

June - 2021

June - 2024

Thailand

Commited with option to extend

Gyme

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Thor

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

2019

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Hermod

KFELS B Class

400 ft

2019

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Heimdal

KFELS B Class

400 ft

2020

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Hild

KFELS Super B Class

400 ft

2020

Available

Singapore

Warm Stacked

Gerd

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

Available

Cameroon

Warm Stacked

Groa

PPL Pacific Class 400

400 ft

2018

Available

Cameroon

Warm Stacked

Frigg 1

KFELS Super A

400 ft

2013

Available

Cameroon

Warm Stacked

Ran 1

KFELS Super A

400 ft

2013

Available

United Kingdom

Warm Stacked

Borr Drilling

31st May 2021

Rig Name

Rig Design

Rig Water

Year Built

Customer / Status

Contract Start

Contract End

Location

Comments

Depth (ft)

Jack-Ups Under Construction

Tivar

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in May - 2023

Vale

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in July - 2023

Var

KFELS Super B Bigfoot Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in September - 2023

Huldra

KFELS Bigfoot B Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in October - 2023

Heidrun

KFELS Bigfoot B Class

400 ft

Under Construction

KFELS shipyard, Singapore

Rig Delivery in December - 2023

1 - HD/HE Capability.

Forward Looking Statements:

Operating / Committed

Available

Cold Stack

Under Construction

10

Premium Jack-Ups

28

13

0

5

10

Total Fleet

28

13

0

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 367 M - -
Net income 2021 -195 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 996 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 247 M 248 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,12x
EV / Sales 2022 6,82x
Nbr of Employees 418
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Borr Drilling Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,00 $
Last Close Price 0,90 $
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick Schorn Chief Executive Officer
Magnus Vaaler Chief Financial Officer
Paal Kibsgaard Chairman
Alexandra Kate Blankenship Independent Director
Neil Glass Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORR DRILLING LIMITED1.68%248
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED10.21%8 200
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION24.59%4 749
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.24.57%3 048
TRANSOCEAN LTD.63.64%2 333
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S34.41%1 753