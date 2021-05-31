Borr Drilling : Fleet Status Report – May 2021

Borr Drilling

Fleet Status Report - 31st May 2021

Letters of Award / Letters of Intent / Negotiations

Norve

• LOI: December 2021 to April 2022, Undisclosed, Gabon

Saga

• LOA : September 2021 to August 2022, Undisclosed, Malaysia

Odin

• Incremental Work Scope: August 2021 to December 20222, Pemex, Mexico

Galar

• Incremental Work Scope: October 2021 to December 2022, Pemex, Mexico

Njord

• Incremental Work Scope: January 2022 to December 2022, Pemex, Mexico

Grid

• Incremental Work Scope: March 2021 to December 2022, Pemex, Mexico

Gersemi

• Incremental Work Scope: March 2021 to December 2022, Pemex, Mexico

This summary is provided as a courtesy and is not intended to replace a detailed review of the Fleet Status Report. This summary contains information on letters of intent/award and advanced negotiations. Letters of intent/award or advanced negotiations may not result in an actual drilling contract.

Forward Looking Statements:

The statements described in this status report that are not historical facts are "Forward Looking Statements".

Forward Looking Statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. No assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these Forward-Looking Statements will prove to be correct. Actual results could differ materially from expectations expressed in, or implied by, the Forward-Looking Statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations proves to be inaccurate or is unrealised. These include, but are not limited to, changes to commencement dates, contract duration, earned day rates, locations and other contractual terms; risks relating to the delivery of drilling rigs under construction; sale and purchase of drilling units; oil and gas prices; and risks associated with international operations generally.

No Forward-Looking Statement contained in herein or expressed elsewhere should be relied upon as predicting future events.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur, or which we become aware of, after the date hereof, except as otherwise may be required by law.