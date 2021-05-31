Log in
    BORR   BMG1466R2078

BORR DRILLING LIMITED

(BORR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 05/28 10:25:19 am
7.56 NOK   -1.31%
BORR DRILLING  : 1st Quarter 2021 Results
BORR DRILLING  : Fleet Status Report – May 2021
BORR DRILLING  : Q1 2021 Presentation
Borr Drilling : Q1 2021 Presentation

05/31/2021 | 02:14am EDT
Borr Drilling Limited Q1 2021 Presentation

31 May 2021

|

Forward looking statements

This announcement includes forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are, typically, statements that do not reflect historical facts and may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "should", "will", "likely" and similar expressions and include expectations regarding industry trends including activity levels in the jack-up rig and oil industry, expectations as to global jack-up rig count and expected tenders and demand levels, strategy with respect to deployment of rigs, expectations on trends and potential in day rates, contract backlog, expected contracting and operation of our jack-up rigs and contract terms including estimated duration of contracts, expectations with respect to contracting available rigs including warm stacked rigs, expected ability to generate cash from operations, or extend our liquidity runway, EBITDA potential, expected business environment and market upturn including statements made under "Market" and "Outlook" above, expected payments from Pemex, expected increase in tenders for jack-up rigs, global jack-up rig count, increase in demand from IOCs and NOCs, increases in oil production by geography, ability to fix rig rates at current market prices, competitive advantages from joint ventures, generation of free cash flow, expected industry trends including with respect to demand for and expected utilization of rigs, improving macro fundamentals, world economic recovery, and other non-historical statements.

The forward-looking statements in this announcement are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, which are, by their nature, uncertain and subject to significant known and unknown risks, contingencies and other factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and which are beyond our control. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements included herein. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance, liquidity or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including risks relating to our industry and business and liquidity, the risk of delays in payments to our Mexican JVs and consequent payments to us, the risk that our customers do not comply with their contractual obligations, including payment or approval of invoices for factoring, risks relating to industry conditions and tendering activity, risks relating to the agreements we have reached with lenders, risks relating to our liquidity, risks that the expected liquidity improvements do not materialize or are not sufficient to meet our liquidity requirements and other risks relating to our liquidity requirements, risks relating to cash flows from operations, the risk that we may be unable to raise necessary funds through issuance of additional debt or equity or sale of assets; risks relating to our loan agreements and other debt instruments including risks relating to our ability to comply with covenants and obtain any necessary waivers and the risk of cross defaults, risks relating to our ability to meet our debt obligations and obligations under rig purchase contracts and our other obligations as they fall due and other risks described in our working capital statement, risks relating to future financings including the risk that future financings may not be completed when required and future equity financings will dilute shareholders and the risk that the foregoing would result in insufficient liquidity to continue our operations or to operate as a going concern and other risks factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and prospectuses filed with the Norwegian NSA.

Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this presentation speak only as of the date of such statements and we caution readers of this presentation not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The equity raise referenced in this presentation has not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, and may not be offered or sold in the US absent registration or an exception from registration or in a transaction not subject to registration under the Securities Act.

2 |

Highlights Q1 2021

  • Total operating revenues of $48.4 million, net loss of $58.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $(10.6) million for the first quarter of 2021, while activity remained flat with previous quarter
  • Total operating revenues includes a reduction of related party revenues of $9.2 million recorded in the first quarter of 2021 relating to prior periods, following an amendment of our Mexican JV agreements regulating the treatment of standby rates. Without this reduction for prior periods, the Adjusted EBITDA would have been $(1.4) million for the quarter.
  • On January 22, 2021, we completed an equity offering raising total proceeds of $46 million.
  • In January, the Company finalized the terms and executed agreements with certain of its creditors for the previously announced liquidity improvement plan.
  • The Company has been awarded 17 new contracts, extensions, exercised options and LOAs/LOIs since the start of 2021 to the date of this report, representing 5,352 days of potential backlog and $458 million in potential revenue, including its Drilling JVs.

The Company uses certain financial information calculated on a basis other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (US GAAP) including

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA as used above represents our periodic net loss adjusted for: depreciation and impairment of non-current assets, (income)/loss from equity method

investments, total financial (income) expense net, income tax expense and amortization of deferred mobilization costs and revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is included here by the Company

because the Company believes that the measure provides useful information regarding the Company's operational performance.

3

|

Key Financials Q1 2021

Income Statement and Balance Sheet

Comments Q1 2021

USDm

Operating revenues

Gain on disposals

Rig operating and maintenance expenses

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

48.4 60.2

(0.1) 5.9

(48.7) (53.9)

  • Revenues for Q1 2021 impacted by one-off reduction of related party revenues from Mexico of $9.2 million for periods prior to the first quarter of 2021. Adjusting for this, activity between the quarters were flat.

Rig operating and maintenance expenses decreased

Total operating expenses

(88.8)

(91.5)

quarter on quarter by $5.2 million

Operating loss

(40.5)

(25.4)

Income/(loss) from equity method investments

12.2

(7.1)

Total financial expenses reflects the relatively low capital

cost of the Company's debt

Total financial expenses net

(27.5)

(25.4)

Income from equity method investments reflects the

Net loss

(58.1)

(59.1)

improvement in earnings in Mexico JVs in the quarter

Adjusted EBITDA includes the revenue adjustment of $9.2

Adjusted EBITDA

(10.6)

9.0

million charge in the quarter related to previous periods.

Excluding this, the Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter isolated

would be $(1.4) million

Balance sheet (USDm)

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Total assets

3,170

3,171

Total liabilities

2,145

2,134

Total equity

1,024

1,037

Cash and cash equivalents

49

19

  • Cash increased by $29.8 million from previous Q driven by:
    • Net equity raise of $44.8 million
    • Proceeds sale of fixed assets of $1.4 million
    • Interest payments of $9.5 million
    • cash used in operations and contract preparation/activation of $6.9 million

4 |

Current oil price is supportive of rig rates approaching $100k/day

Current utilization levels last seen in May 2019

Avg. Brent

Avg. Brent

Scenario at

$63.9/bbl

$68.4/bbl

similar 2019

390

growth rates

Modern Rig

91%

380

89%

Rates ~$100k

89%

370

360

87%

350

83%

85%

83%

340

83%

330

In 8 months:

81%

320

Utilization +6%

79%

Contracted Fleet +31

310

77%

300

75%

May 2019

Jan 2020

May 2021

Jan 2022

Marketed Contracted

Marketed Util %

Source: IHS Petrodata, IC jackups only

Projection reflects similar growth rate in utilization as seen in 2019

|5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Borr Drilling Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 367 M - -
Net income 2021 -195 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 996 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,80x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 247 M 248 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,12x
EV / Sales 2022 6,82x
Nbr of Employees 418
Free-Float 71,2%
Technical analysis trends BORR DRILLING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 1,00 $
Last Close Price 0,90 $
Spread / Highest target 10,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrick Schorn Chief Executive Officer
Magnus Vaaler Chief Financial Officer
Paal Kibsgaard Chairman
Alexandra Kate Blankenship Independent Director
Neil Glass Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORR DRILLING LIMITED1.68%248
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED10.21%8 200
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION24.59%4 749
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.24.57%3 048
TRANSOCEAN LTD.63.64%2 333
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S34.41%1 753