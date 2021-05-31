Borr Drilling : Q1 2021 Presentation

Forward looking statements

This announcement includes forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are, typically, statements that do not reflect historical facts and may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "should", "will", "likely" and similar expressions and include expectations regarding industry trends including activity levels in the jack-up rig and oil industry, expectations as to global jack-up rig count and expected tenders and demand levels, strategy with respect to deployment of rigs, expectations on trends and potential in day rates, contract backlog, expected contracting and operation of our jack-up rigs and contract terms including estimated duration of contracts, expectations with respect to contracting available rigs including warm stacked rigs, expected ability to generate cash from operations, or extend our liquidity runway, EBITDA potential, expected business environment and market upturn including statements made under "Market" and "Outlook" above, expected payments from Pemex, expected increase in tenders for jack-up rigs, global jack-up rig count, increase in demand from IOCs and NOCs, increases in oil production by geography, ability to fix rig rates at current market prices, competitive advantages from joint ventures, generation of free cash flow, expected industry trends including with respect to demand for and expected utilization of rigs, improving macro fundamentals, world economic recovery, and other non-historical statements.

The forward-looking statements in this announcement are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, which are, by their nature, uncertain and subject to significant known and unknown risks, contingencies and other factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and which are beyond our control. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements included herein. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance, liquidity or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including risks relating to our industry and business and liquidity, the risk of delays in payments to our Mexican JVs and consequent payments to us, the risk that our customers do not comply with their contractual obligations, including payment or approval of invoices for factoring, risks relating to industry conditions and tendering activity, risks relating to the agreements we have reached with lenders, risks relating to our liquidity, risks that the expected liquidity improvements do not materialize or are not sufficient to meet our liquidity requirements and other risks relating to our liquidity requirements, risks relating to cash flows from operations, the risk that we may be unable to raise necessary funds through issuance of additional debt or equity or sale of assets; risks relating to our loan agreements and other debt instruments including risks relating to our ability to comply with covenants and obtain any necessary waivers and the risk of cross defaults, risks relating to our ability to meet our debt obligations and obligations under rig purchase contracts and our other obligations as they fall due and other risks described in our working capital statement, risks relating to future financings including the risk that future financings may not be completed when required and future equity financings will dilute shareholders and the risk that the foregoing would result in insufficient liquidity to continue our operations or to operate as a going concern and other risks factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and prospectuses filed with the Norwegian NSA.

Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this presentation speak only as of the date of such statements and we caution readers of this presentation not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The equity raise referenced in this presentation has not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, and may not be offered or sold in the US absent registration or an exception from registration or in a transaction not subject to registration under the Securities Act.

