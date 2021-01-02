Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Borr Drilling Limited    BORR   BMG1466R2078

BORR DRILLING LIMITED

(BORR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borr Drilling Limited : - Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders

01/02/2021 | 10:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) advises that the Company will hold a Special General Meeting on January 8, 2021. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on January 4, 2021, as the record date for the determination of the shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Special General Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

A copy of the Notice of Special General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the "Notice") and associated information can be found on the Company's website at http://www.borrdrilling.com and attached to this press release. The Notice and associated information will also be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods.

Hamilton, Bermuda

December 31, 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---notice-of-special-general-meeting-of-shareholders,c3263323

The following files are available for download:

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited--notice-of-special-general-meeting-of-shareholders-301199896.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about BORR DRILLING LIMITED
10:51aBORR DRILLING LIMITED : - Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders
PR
2020BORR DRILLING : Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
2020BORR DRILLING : Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Sputter Following Late Reversal for Crude Oil
MT
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Reversing Course, Turning Lower Despite Modest Gai..
MT
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Mixed Ahead of Monday's Market Open
MT
2020BORR DRILLING : Names VP Magnus Vaaler As New CFO
MT
2020Borr Drilling Appoints New CFO
MT
2020BORR DRILLING : Appointment of Magnus Vaaler as CFO
PU
2020BORR DRILLING : Appointment of Magnus Vaaler as CFO
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ