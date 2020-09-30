Borr Drilling Limited : - Pricing of Equity Offering

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO BUY, SELL OR SUBSCRIBE FOR ANY SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to Borr Drilling Limited's ("Borr Drilling" or the "Company") (NYSE: "BORR", OSE: "BDRILL") stock exchange notice dated 29 September 2020, announcing further concessions from its lenders and the decision to adjust the amount to be raised in the contemplated equity offering to USD 25-30 million.

Borr Drilling is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has approved the subscription and allocation of a total of 51,886,793 new depositary receipts (the "Offer Shares"), representing the beneficial interests in the same number of the Company's underlying common shares, each at a subscription price of USD 0.53 per Offer Share (equivalent to NOK 5.01 per Offer Share), raising gross proceeds of USD 27.5 million.

The Offer Shares, representing the beneficial interests in the same number of common shares in the Company, will only be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Following issuance of the Offer Shares, the Company's outstanding and issued share capital will increase by USD 2,594,339.65 to USD 10,515,935.20, divided into 210,318,704 shares with a nominal value of USD 0.05 per share.

The date for settlement of the Offer Shares is expected to be on or about 5 October 2020 following publication of a prospectus approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway relating to the listing of the Offer Shares and certain of the offer shares in the May private placement. The Offer Shares, representing the beneficial interests in the same number of common shares in the Company, will only be listed on the OSE. No Offer Shares will be offered or sold in transactions on the NYSE.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

