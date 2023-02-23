Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Borr Drilling Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BORR   BMG1466R1732

BORR DRILLING LIMITED

(BORR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:14:37 2023-02-23 am EST
6.650 USD   +4.72%
10:54aBorr Drilling Limited - SGM Results Notification
AQ
02/20Shareholder Disclosure Notification
AQ
02/16Transcript : Borr Drilling Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borr Drilling Limited - SGM Results Notification

02/23/2023 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE and OSE: "BORR") advises that a Special General Meeting of the Company was held on February 23, 2023 at 09:00 ADT at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The following resolution was passed:

To approve the increase of the Company's authorized share capital from US$25,500,000.00 divided into 255,000,000 common shares of US$0.10 par value each to US$31,500,000.00 divided into 315,000,000 common shares of US$0.10 par value each by the authorization of an additional 60,000,000 common shares of US$0.10 par value each.

The increase in authorized share capital is a condition for the Company to complete the settlement of the previously announced convertible bond offering.

Hamilton, Bermuda

February 23, 2023

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited--sgm-results-notification-301754678.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about BORR DRILLING LIMITED
10:54aBorr Drilling Limited - SGM Results Notification
AQ
02/20Shareholder Disclosure Notification
AQ
02/16Transcript : Borr Drilling Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 16, 2023
CI
02/16Borr Drilling Limited - Q4 2022 Presentation
AQ
02/16Borr Drilling : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/16Borr Drilling Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/16Borr Drilling Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31..
CI
02/16Borr Drilling Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Preliminary Results
AQ
02/15Notification of major holdings
AQ
02/14Evercore ISI Adjusts Borr Drilling's Price Target to $10 From $8, Keeps In Line Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BORR DRILLING LIMITED
More recommendations