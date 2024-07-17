Agenda

Per A Sørlie, President & CEO

  • Highlights
  • Business segments
  • Other matters
  • Outlook

Per Bjarne Lyngstad, CFO

  • Financial performance

Highlights - 2nd quarter 2024

  • EBITDA1 NOK 510 million (NOK 537 million)
  • Improved product mix and strong result in BioSolutions
  • Lower sales prices and higher wood costs for BioMaterials
  • Solid result in Fine Chemicals
  • Negative net currency effects
  • Strong cash flow

1 Alternative performance measure, see Appendix for definition

BioSolutions markets - Q2

NOK per mtds

Average gross sales price1

  1. 000
  1. 000

12 402

12 582

11 862

11 756

11 609

12 000

11 319

  1. 000
  1. 000

Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24

Sales price and sales volume include lignin-based biopolymers and biovanillin

'000 mtds

Sales volume

2023

2024

100

86

88

81

76

75

74

72

50

25

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Average price in sales currency 5% above Q2-23

  • Improved product mix
  • Strong sales to agriculture and batteries

Sales volume 2% above Q2-23

  • Increased sales of specialities

Biovanillin market continued to be impacted by high global supply of synthetic products

1 Average sales price is calculated using actual FX rates, excluding hedging impact

BioMaterials markets - Q2

NOK per mt

Average gross sales price1

  1. 000
  1. 000

18 000

17 551

16 449

16 260

16 126

15 786

15 700

  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000
  1. 000

Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24

Sales price and sales volume include speciality cellulose and cellulose fibrils

Average price in sales currency 8% below Q2-23

  • Lower sales prices
  • Average price in line with Q1-24

Sales volume 5% above Q2-23

Negative FX impact

1 Average sales price is calculated using actual FX rates, excluding hedging impact

'000 mt

Sales volume

2023

50

2024

44,5

40,0

38,6

40

36,8

34,9

32,6

30

20

10

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Fine Chemicals markets - Q2

mNOK

Sales revenues - quarter

2023

250

2024

226

222

200

178

189

197

179

150

100

50

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Sales revenues include fine chemical intermediates and bioethanol

  • Fine chemical intermediates: Favourable product mix
  • Bioethanol: High deliveries and stable prices, deliveries slightly below Q2-23
  • Slightly negative net FX impact

Other matters and subsequent events

BORREGAARD INVESTS

ANTI-DUMPING INVESTIGATIONS

FURTHER INTO ALGINOR

CHINESE VANILLIN

Borregaard participated with its fully diluted pro-rata

Both in EU2) and the US3), anti-dumping investigations

share in the 400 mNOK capital raise in Alginor1) to fund

have been initiated for all grades of vanillin produced in

the next step of its biorefinery expansion

China

Repair offering towards existing and new shareholders

May lead to a positive price and demand impact for

Subsequent offering towards Borregaard to ensure 35%

biovanillin from Borregaard, depending on the outcome

and timeline of the investigations

fully diluted ownership

  • After these transactions, which were executed in July,
    Borregaard's investment in Alginor amounts to 419 mNOK
  1. https://alginor.no/2024/06/nok-400-million-private-placement/
  2. https://eur-lex.europa.eu/eli/C/2024/3241

3) https://www.trade.gov/initiation-ad-and-cvd-investigations-vanillin-china

Outlook

BioSolutions

  • Sales volume in 2024 forecast to be ≈330,000 tonnes
  • Sales volume in Q3 is expected to be 80-85,000 tonnes
  • Biovanillin market will continue to be impacted by the high supply of synthetic vanillin products

BioMaterials

  • Sales volume in 2024 is forecast to be higher than the production output, highly specialised grades expected to be higher vs 2023
  • In Q3, sales volume is expected to be 42-44,000 tonnes
  • Sales price increases have been implemented for certain cellulose grades in H2-24 with a positive impact of 1-2% on the total sales volume

Fine Chemicals

  • Sales volume for fine chemical intermediates is expected to increase vs 2023
  • Market conditions for advanced bioethanol continue to be favourable, sales prices and volume expected largely in line with 2023

Costs development and impact from investment

  • Wood costs will increase by ≈8% in H2-24 vs H1-24
  • In Q3, lower energy and other raw material costs expected to partly compensate for increased wood costs vs Q3-23
  • Borregaard will benefit from the investment to reduce CO2 emissions and improve energy efficiency and flexibility

Wars and conflicts as well as uncertainty in the global economy may impact Borregaard's markets and costs

Financial performance Q2-24

Borregaard key figures - Q2

mNOK

Operating revenues

2023

mNOK

2 500

2024

600

2 000

500

1 975

1 963

1 949

7141

605

435

442

1850

300

1 500

400

1 000

1

200

500

100

0

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Revenues 1% below Q2-23

EBITDA1 510 mNOK for the Group

  • Increased result in BioSolutions
  • Lower result in BioMaterials
  • Strong result slightly below Q2-23 in Fine Chemicals
  • Negative net currency effects

Earnings per share (EPS) NOK 2.45 (NOK 2.84)

EBITDA1

2023

537

510

482

2024

327

Q2 Q3 Q4

%

EBITDA margin1

2023

30

27,4

28,1

2024

25

23,5

26,2

20,4

20 22,4

15

NOK

EPS cumulative

8,73

7,54

8

6

5,16

4 2,32

2

4,45

0

2,01

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

1 Alternative performance measure, see Appendix for definition

