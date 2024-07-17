Agenda
Per A Sørlie, President & CEO
- Highlights
- Business segments
- Other matters
- Outlook
Per Bjarne Lyngstad, CFO
- Financial performance
2
Highlights - 2nd quarter 2024
- EBITDA1 NOK 510 million (NOK 537 million)
- Improved product mix and strong result in BioSolutions
- Lower sales prices and higher wood costs for BioMaterials
- Solid result in Fine Chemicals
- Negative net currency effects
- Strong cash flow
1 Alternative performance measure, see Appendix for definition
3
BioSolutions markets - Q2
NOK per mtds
Average gross sales price1
- 000
- 000
12 402
12 582
11 862
11 756
11 609
12 000
11 319
- 000
- 000
Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
Sales price and sales volume include lignin-based biopolymers and biovanillin
'000 mtds
Sales volume
2023
2024
100
86
88
81
76
75
74
72
50
25
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Average price in sales currency 5% above Q2-23
- Improved product mix
- Strong sales to agriculture and batteries
Sales volume 2% above Q2-23
- Increased sales of specialities
Biovanillin market continued to be impacted by high global supply of synthetic products
1 Average sales price is calculated using actual FX rates, excluding hedging impact
4
BioMaterials markets - Q2
NOK per mt
Average gross sales price1
- 000
- 000
18 000
17 551
16 449
16 260
16 126
15 786
15 700
- 000
- 000
- 000
- 000
Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Q2'24
Sales price and sales volume include speciality cellulose and cellulose fibrils
Average price in sales currency 8% below Q2-23
- Lower sales prices
- Average price in line with Q1-24
Sales volume 5% above Q2-23
Negative FX impact
1 Average sales price is calculated using actual FX rates, excluding hedging impact
'000 mt
Sales volume
2023
50
2024
44,5
40,0
38,6
40
36,8
34,9
32,6
30
20
10
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
5
Fine Chemicals markets - Q2
mNOK
Sales revenues - quarter
2023
250
2024
226
222
200
178
189
197
179
150
100
50
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Sales revenues include fine chemical intermediates and bioethanol
- Fine chemical intermediates: Favourable product mix
- Bioethanol: High deliveries and stable prices, deliveries slightly below Q2-23
- Slightly negative net FX impact
6
Other matters and subsequent events
BORREGAARD INVESTS
ANTI-DUMPING INVESTIGATIONS
FURTHER INTO ALGINOR
CHINESE VANILLIN
• Borregaard participated with its fully diluted pro-rata
• Both in EU2) and the US3), anti-dumping investigations
share in the 400 mNOK capital raise in Alginor1) to fund
have been initiated for all grades of vanillin produced in
the next step of its biorefinery expansion
China
• Repair offering towards existing and new shareholders
• May lead to a positive price and demand impact for
• Subsequent offering towards Borregaard to ensure 35%
biovanillin from Borregaard, depending on the outcome
and timeline of the investigations
fully diluted ownership
- After these transactions, which were executed in July,
Borregaard's investment in Alginor amounts to 419 mNOK
- https://alginor.no/2024/06/nok-400-million-private-placement/
- https://eur-lex.europa.eu/eli/C/2024/3241
7
3) https://www.trade.gov/initiation-ad-and-cvd-investigations-vanillin-china
Outlook
BioSolutions
- Sales volume in 2024 forecast to be ≈330,000 tonnes
- Sales volume in Q3 is expected to be 80-85,000 tonnes
- Biovanillin market will continue to be impacted by the high supply of synthetic vanillin products
BioMaterials
- Sales volume in 2024 is forecast to be higher than the production output, highly specialised grades expected to be higher vs 2023
- In Q3, sales volume is expected to be 42-44,000 tonnes
- Sales price increases have been implemented for certain cellulose grades in H2-24 with a positive impact of 1-2% on the total sales volume
Fine Chemicals
- Sales volume for fine chemical intermediates is expected to increase vs 2023
- Market conditions for advanced bioethanol continue to be favourable, sales prices and volume expected largely in line with 2023
Costs development and impact from investment
- Wood costs will increase by ≈8% in H2-24 vs H1-24
- In Q3, lower energy and other raw material costs expected to partly compensate for increased wood costs vs Q3-23
- Borregaard will benefit from the investment to reduce CO2 emissions and improve energy efficiency and flexibility
Wars and conflicts as well as uncertainty in the global economy may impact Borregaard's markets and costs
8
Financial performance Q2-24
Borregaard key figures - Q2
mNOK
Operating revenues
2023
mNOK
2 500
2024
600
2 000
500
1 975
1 963
1 949
7141
605
435
442
1850
300
1 500
400
1 000
1
200
500
100
0
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Revenues 1% below Q2-23
EBITDA1 510 mNOK for the Group
- Increased result in BioSolutions
- Lower result in BioMaterials
- Strong result slightly below Q2-23 in Fine Chemicals
- Negative net currency effects
Earnings per share (EPS) NOK 2.45 (NOK 2.84)
EBITDA1
2023
537
510
482
2024
327
Q2 Q3 Q4
%
EBITDA margin1
2023
30
27,4
28,1
2024
25
23,5
26,2
20,4
20 22,4
15
NOK
EPS cumulative
8,73
7,54
8
6
5,16
4 2,32
2
4,45
0
2,01
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
10
1 Alternative performance measure, see Appendix for definition
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Borregaard ASA published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 05:51:05 UTC.