INTERIM

2ND QUARTER

2

Q2 2024

BORREGAARD

PREVIOUS

2ND QUARTER IN BRIEF

  • EBITDA1 NOK 510 million (NOK 537 million)2
  • Improved product mix and strong result in BioSolutions
  • Lower sales prices and higher wood costs for BioMaterials
  • Solid result in Fine Chemicals
  • Negative net currency effects
  • Strong cash flow

CONTENTS

The Group

03

Business areas

05

Foreign exchange and hedging

09

Cash flow and financial situation

09

Sustainability

10

Share information

11

Other matters and subsequent events

11

Outlook

12

Statement by the Board of Directors

13

The Group's interim condensed financial statement

14

NEXT

CONTENTS

3

Q2 2024

BORREGAARD

PREVIOUS

THE GROUP

1.4 - 30.6

1.1 - 30.6

1.1 - 31.12

Amounts in NOK million

Note

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

Operating revenues

2

1,949

1,963

3,924

3,813

7,132

EBITDA1

510

537

952

972

1,781

Operating profit

374

419

682

739

1,291

Profit/loss before taxes

2

322

379

583

671

1,124

Earnings per share (NOK)

2.45

2.84

4.45

5.16

8.73

Net interest-bearing debt1

10

2,170

2,218

2,170

2,218

1,791

Equity ratio1 (%)

53.9

47.4

53.9

47.4

53.7

Leverage ratio1

1.23

1.25

1.23

1.25

1.01

Return on capital employed1 (%)

16.8

18.8

16.8

18.8

18.3

NEXT

CONTENTS

OPERATING REVENUES

NOK mill

2,500

2,000

1,8501,975

1,9631,949

1,714

1,605

1,500

1,000

500

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2023

2024

EBITDA1

NOK mill

600

537 510

500

482

435

442

400

327

300

200

100

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2023

2024

EBITDA MARGIN1

%

33

30

27.4%

28.1%

27

23.5%

24

26.2%

21

22.4%

18

20.4%

12

9

6

3

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2023

2024

EARNINGS PER SHARE CUMULATIVE

NOK

10

9

8

7.54

8.73

7

6

5.16

5

4

4.45

3

2.32

2

2.01

1

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2023

2024

1 Alternative performance measure, see page 23 for definition.

4 Q2 2024

BORREGAARD

PREVIOUS

NEXT

CONTENTS

SECOND QUARTER

Operating revenues were NOK 1,949 million (NOK 1,963 million)2 in the 2nd quarter of 2024. EBITDA1 was NOK 510 million (NOK 537 million). The result in BioSolutions increased while the result in BioMaterials was lower compared with the 2nd quarter of 2023. Fine Chemicals delivered a strong result slightly below the same quarter last year.

Improved product mix and reduced energy costs were the main reasons for a strong result in BioSolutions. In BioMaterials, the result was affected by lower sales prices, higher wood costs and an increase in other operating expenses, mainly due to cost inflation. Fine Chemicals had a solid result in the quarter. High deliveries and stable prices for bioethanol and a favourable product mix for fine chemical intermediates contributed positively to the result. The net currency effects were negative for the Group.

Operating profit was NOK 374 million (NOK 419 million). Net financial items were NOK -52 million (NOK -40 million). Profit before tax was NOK 322 million (NOK 379 million). Tax expense of NOK -77 million (NOK -91 million) gave a tax rate of 24% (24%) in the quarter.

Earnings per share were NOK 2.45 (NOK 2.84).

Cash flow from operating activities was NOK 546 million (NOK 411 million). The cash flow was positively affected by

a significant decrease in net working capital, mainly due to a reduction in accounts receivable.

FIRST HALF

Borregaard's operating revenues increased to NOK 3,924 million (NOK 3,813 million) in the 1st half of 2024. EBITDA1 was NOK 952 million (NOK 972 million). The result increased in BioSolutions while BioMaterials and Fine Chemicals had a decrease compared with the 1st half of 2023.

The increased result in BioSolutions was due to higher sales volume, improved product mix and reduced energy costs. In BioMaterials, total sales volume was 8% higher than the 1st half of 2023. However, lower sales prices, higher wood costs and an increase in other operating expenses were the main reasons for the reduced EBITDA1. The result in Fine Chemicals was impacted by higher costs for both fine chemical intermediates and bioethanol. Deliveries increased for fine chemical intermediates. The net currency effects were negative for the Group.

Operating profit was NOK 682 million (NOK 739 million). Net financial items amounted to NOK -99 million (NOK -68 million). Profit before tax was NOK 583 million (NOK 671 million). Tax expense was NOK -138 million (NOK -162 million), giving a tax rate of 24% (24%).

Earnings per share were NOK 4.45 (NOK 5.16).

In the 1st half of 2024, cash flow from operating activities was NOK 363 million (NOK 522 million). The decline compared with the 1st half of 2023 was mainly due to an increase in net working capital. Tax payments and net financial costs were higher compared with the 1st half of 2023. In addition, the cash effect from a lower EBITDA1 was negative.

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

NOK mill

600

526

515

546

500

411

400

300

200

100

0

-100

-200

-183

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Cash ﬂow from operating activites

EBITDA1

  1. Alternative performance measure, see page 23 for definition.
  2. Figures in parentheses are for the corresponding period in the previous year.

5 Q2 2024 BORREGAARD

BUSINESS AREAS

BIOSOLUTIONS

1.4 - 30.6

1.1 - 30.6

1.1 - 31.12

Amounts in NOK million

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

Operating revenues

1,117

1,087

2,205

2,082

3,944

EBITDA1

318

284

582

508

915

EBITDA margin1 (%)

28.5

26.1

26.4

24.4

23.2

PREVIOUS NEXT

CONTENTS

AVERAGE GROSS SALES PRICE3

NOK per mtds4

15,000

14,000

13,000

12,402

11,609

12,582

12,000

11,862

11,000

11,319

11,756

10,000

9,000

8,000

7,000

Q1'23

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

SALES VOLUME

SECOND QUARTER

Operating revenues in BioSolutions reached NOK 1,117 million (NOK 1,087 million). EBITDA1 increased to NOK 318 million (NOK 284 million).

Improved product mix and reduced energy costs were the main reasons for a strong result. These effects were partly offset by cost inflation and a negative net currency impact.

The average price in sales currency was 5% above the same quarter in 2023 due to the improved product mix. The development in sales to agriculture and batteries was strong.

The total sales volume was 2% higher than in the corresponding quarter in 2023, positively affected by increased sales of specialities.

The biovanillin market continued to be impacted by the high global supply of synthetic vanillin products.

'000 mtds4

100

86

88

81

75

74

76

72

50

25

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2023

2024

Sales price and sales volume include lignin-based biopolymers and biovanillin.

  1. Average sales price is calculated using actual FX rates, excluding hedging impact.
  2. Metric tonne dry solid.

6 Q2 2024 BORREGAARD

FIRST HALF

In the 1st half of 2024, BioSolutions' operating revenues increased to NOK 2,205 million (NOK 2,082 million). EBITDA1 reached NOK 582 million (NOK 508 million).

The increased result was due to higher sales volume, improved product mix and reduced energy costs. These effects were partly offset by cost inflation and a negative net currency impact.

The average price in sales currency was 2% higher than in the 1st half of 2023 due to the improved product mix with strong development in sales to agriculture and batteries.

Total sales volume was 6% higher than in the 1st half of 2023 with a strong development in sales of specialities.

The biovanillin market was impacted by the high global supply of synthetic vanillin products.

PREVIOUS

NEXT

CONTENTS

  1. Alternative performance measure, see page 23 for definition.
  2. Figures in parentheses are for the corresponding period in the previous year.

7 Q2 2024 BORREGAARD

BIOMATERIALS

1.4 - 30.6

1.1 - 30.6

1.1 - 31.12

Amounts in NOK million

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

Operating revenues

622

661

1,326

1,345

2,439

EBITDA1

90

143

201

270

534

EBITDA margin1 (%)

14.5

21.6

15.2

20.1

21.9

PREVIOUS NEXT

AVERAGE GROSS SALES PRICE5

NOK per mt6

22,000

20,000

18,000

17,551

16,000

16,449

15,786

16,260

15,700

16,126

14,000

12,000

10,000

8,000

Q1'23

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

Sales price include speciality cellulose and cellulose fibrils.

SALES VOLUME

CONTENTS

SECOND QUARTER

Operating revenues in BioMaterials were NOK 622 million (NOK 661 million). EBITDA1 was NOK 90 million (NOK 143 million).

The result was affected by lower sales prices, higher wood costs and an increase in other operating expenses, mainly due to cost inflation. These effects were partly offset by a higher sales volume. Net currency effects were negative.

The average price in sales currency was in line with the 1st quarter of 2024 and was 8% lower than in the 2nd quarter of 2023.

  1. Alternative performance measure, see page 23 for definition.
  2. Figures in parentheses are for the corresponding period in the previous year.
  1. Average sales price is calculated using actual FX rates, excluding hedging impact.
  2. Metric tonne.

FIRST HALF

Operating revenues were NOK 1,326 million (NOK 1,345 million). EBITDA1 was NOK 201 million (NOK 270 million).

Total sales volume was 8% higher than the first half of 2023. However, lower sales prices, higher wood costs and an increase in other operating expenses were the main reasons for the reduced EBITDA1. Net currency effects were negative.

The average price in sales currency was 8% lower than in the same period last year.

'000 mt6

50

44.5

40

40.0

36.8 38.6

34.9

32.6

30

20

10

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2023

2024

Sales volume include speciality cellulose and cellulose fibrils

8 Q2 2024

BORREGAARD

PREVIOUS

NEXT

CONTENTS

FINE CHEMICALS

1.4 - 30.6

1.1 - 30.6

1.1 - 31.12

Amounts in NOK million

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

Operating revenues

223

227

415

407

786

EBITDA1

102

110

169

194

332

EBITDA margin1 (%)

45.7

48.5

40.7

47.7

42.2

FINE CHEMICALS - SALES REVENUES

SECOND QUARTER

Fine Chemicals' operating revenues were NOK 223 million (NOK 227 million). EBITDA1 was NOK 102 million (NOK 110 million).

Fine Chemicals had a solid result in the quarter. High deliveries and stable prices for bioethanol and a favourable product mix for fine chemical intermediates contributed positively to the result. Higher costs and slightly lower deliveries for bioethanol were the main reasons for a lower result compared with the 2nd quarter of 2023. The net currency impact was slightly negative.

FIRST HALF

Operating revenues in Fine Chemicals increased to NOK 415 million (NOK 407 million). EBITDA1 was NOK 169 million (NOK 194 million).

The results for both fine chemical intermediates and bioethanol were reduced compared with the 1st half of 2023. For fine chemical intermediates, deliveries increased whereas sales prices were reduced as a result of price reduction for the main raw material. Other costs increased. For bioethanol, the result was impacted by higher costs. The net currency impact was negative.

NOK million

240

226 222

200

178

189

197

179

160

120

80

40

0

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2023

2024

Sales revenues include fine chemical intermediates and bioethanol.

1 Alternative performance measure, see page 23 for definition.

9 Q2 2024 BORREGAARD

FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND HEDGING

Borregaard has a significant currency exposure which is hedged according to the company's hedging strategy. The impact of currency rate fluctuations will be delayed as a result of the currency hedging strategy. Compared with the 2nd quarter of 2023, the net impact of foreign exchange on EBITDA1, including hedging effects, was NOK -30 million. Hedging effects were NOK -97 million (NOK -65 million) in the quarter.

Compared with the 1st half of 2023, the net impact of foreign exchange on EBITDA1, including hedging effects, was NOK -35 million. Hedging effects were NOK -186 million (NOK -113 million) in the 1st half.

Assuming currency rates as of 16 July 2024 (USD 10.81 and EUR 11.78) and based on currency exposure forecasts, Borregaard

PREVIOUS NEXT

CONTENTS

expects a net impact of foreign exchange on EBITDA1 of approximately NOK 15 million in the 3rd quarter of 2024 and NOK -15 million for the full year of 2024, compared with the corresponding periods last year.

CASH FLOW AND FINANCIAL SITUATION

SECOND QUARTER

Cash flow from operating activities in the 2nd quarter was NOK 546 million (NOK 411 million). The cash flow was positively affected by a significant decrease in net working capital, mainly due to a reduction in accounts receivable. Net financial costs and tax payments were higher compared with the same quarter last year.

FIRST HALF

In the 1st half of 2024, cash flow from operating activities was NOK 363 million (NOK 522 million). The decline compared with the 1st half of 2023 was mainly due to an increase in net working capital. Tax payments and net financial costs were higher

compared with the 1st half of 2023. In addition, the cash effect from a lower EBITDA1 was negative.

Investments amounted to NOK 287 million (NOK 368 million). Replacement investments were NOK 232 million (NOK

190 million), where the largest expenditure was related to the investment to reduce CO2 emissions, improve energy efficiency and increase energy flexibility at the biorefinery in Norway. Expansion investments1 totalled NOK 55 million (NOK 178 million), where the largest expenditure was related to specialisation projects within BioSolutions.

Dividend of NOK 374 million (NOK 324 million) was paid out in the 2nd quarter. In the 1st half of 2024, the Group has sold and repurchased treasury shares with net proceeds of NOK -6 million (NOK -4 million). Realised effect of hedging of net investments in subsidiaries was NOK -40 million (NOK -88 million).

On 30 June 2024, the Group had net interest-bearing debt1 totalling NOK 2,170 million (NOK 2,218 million), an increase of NOK 379 million from year-end 2023.

At the end of June, the Group was well capitalised with an equity ratio1 of 53.9% (47.4%) and a leverage ratio1 of 1.23 (1.25).

1 Alternative performance measure, see page 23 for definition.

10 Q2 2024

BORREGAARD

PREVIOUS

NEXT

CONTENTS

SUSTAINABILITY

Environment, health and safety (EHS) are integral parts of Borregaard's business model.

Greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and 2) have decreased by 8% due to lower use of fossil fuel for heat energy. The electrification of the spray driers in Sarpsborg contributed positively. Rolling 12 months emissions of COD are stable. 2nd half of 2023 had

all-time-low emissions due to process improvements. However,

1st half of 2024 had a higher level due to lower performance in the purification processes.

There were no fatal or high consequence work-related injuries in the 1st half of 2024. The total recordable injuries per million hours worked (TRIF, rolling 12 months) were 7.1 (4.4). The number of

lost time injuries was one in the 1st half of 2024 (one in 2023). Sick leave was 3.9% (4.1%).

The table below shows key sustainability measures and targets. For further details on parameters and targets, see Borregaard's Annual Report 2023.

All figures are rolling 12 months

Greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2, `000 tonnes) COD (organic material) in process water discharged Total recordable injuries per million hours worked

Sick leave %

30.6.2024

30.6.2023

31.12.2023

Target 2024

Target 2030

192

212

197

< 197

42% reduction from 2020

49 t/day

49 t/day

46 t/day

49 t/day

40 t/day

7.1

4.4

5.3

< 3,5

-

3.9 %

4.1 %

3.9 %

< 4%

< 3%

* Emission figures as of 30.6.2024 are based on best estimate at the time of reporting.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Borregaard ASA published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 05:51:04 UTC.