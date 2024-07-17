SECOND QUARTER

Operating revenues were NOK 1,949 million (NOK 1,963 million)2 in the 2nd quarter of 2024. EBITDA1 was NOK 510 million (NOK 537 million). The result in BioSolutions increased while the result in BioMaterials was lower compared with the 2nd quarter of 2023. Fine Chemicals delivered a strong result slightly below the same quarter last year.

Improved product mix and reduced energy costs were the main reasons for a strong result in BioSolutions. In BioMaterials, the result was affected by lower sales prices, higher wood costs and an increase in other operating expenses, mainly due to cost inflation. Fine Chemicals had a solid result in the quarter. High deliveries and stable prices for bioethanol and a favourable product mix for fine chemical intermediates contributed positively to the result. The net currency effects were negative for the Group.

Operating profit was NOK 374 million (NOK 419 million). Net financial items were NOK -52 million (NOK -40 million). Profit before tax was NOK 322 million (NOK 379 million). Tax expense of NOK -77 million (NOK -91 million) gave a tax rate of 24% (24%) in the quarter.

Earnings per share were NOK 2.45 (NOK 2.84).

Cash flow from operating activities was NOK 546 million (NOK 411 million). The cash flow was positively affected by