INTERIM
2ND QUARTER
2
Q2 2024
BORREGAARD
PREVIOUS
2ND QUARTER IN BRIEF
- EBITDA1 NOK 510 million (NOK 537 million)2
- Improved product mix and strong result in BioSolutions
- Lower sales prices and higher wood costs for BioMaterials
- Solid result in Fine Chemicals
- Negative net currency effects
- Strong cash flow
CONTENTS
Share information
11
Other matters and subsequent events
11
Outlook
12
Statement by the Board of Directors
13
The Group's interim condensed financial statement
14
NEXT
CONTENTS
3
Q2 2024
BORREGAARD
PREVIOUS
THE GROUP
1.4 - 30.6
1.1 - 30.6
1.1 - 31.12
Amounts in NOK million
Note
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Operating revenues
2
1,949
1,963
3,924
3,813
7,132
EBITDA1
510
537
952
972
1,781
Operating profit
374
419
682
739
1,291
Profit/loss before taxes
2
322
379
583
671
1,124
Earnings per share (NOK)
2.45
2.84
4.45
5.16
8.73
Net interest-bearing debt1
10
2,170
2,218
2,170
2,218
1,791
Equity ratio1 (%)
53.9
47.4
53.9
47.4
53.7
Leverage ratio1
1.23
1.25
1.23
1.25
1.01
Return on capital employed1 (%)
16.8
18.8
16.8
18.8
18.3
NEXT
CONTENTS
OPERATING REVENUES
NOK mill
2,500
2,000
1,8501,975
1,9631,949
1,714
1,605
1,500
1,000
500
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2023
2024
EBITDA1
NOK mill
600
537 510
500
482
435
442
400
327
300
200
100
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2023
2024
EBITDA MARGIN1
%
33
30
27.4%
28.1%
27
23.5%
24
26.2%
21
22.4%
18
20.4%
12
9
6
3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2023
2024
EARNINGS PER SHARE CUMULATIVE
NOK
10
9
8
7.54
8.73
7
6
5.16
5
4
4.45
3
2.32
2
2.01
1
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2023
2024
1 Alternative performance measure, see page 23 for definition.
4 Q2 2024
BORREGAARD
PREVIOUS
NEXT
CONTENTS
SECOND QUARTER
Operating revenues were NOK 1,949 million (NOK 1,963 million)2 in the 2nd quarter of 2024. EBITDA1 was NOK 510 million (NOK 537 million). The result in BioSolutions increased while the result in BioMaterials was lower compared with the 2nd quarter of 2023. Fine Chemicals delivered a strong result slightly below the same quarter last year.
Improved product mix and reduced energy costs were the main reasons for a strong result in BioSolutions. In BioMaterials, the result was affected by lower sales prices, higher wood costs and an increase in other operating expenses, mainly due to cost inflation. Fine Chemicals had a solid result in the quarter. High deliveries and stable prices for bioethanol and a favourable product mix for fine chemical intermediates contributed positively to the result. The net currency effects were negative for the Group.
Operating profit was NOK 374 million (NOK 419 million). Net financial items were NOK -52 million (NOK -40 million). Profit before tax was NOK 322 million (NOK 379 million). Tax expense of NOK -77 million (NOK -91 million) gave a tax rate of 24% (24%) in the quarter.
Earnings per share were NOK 2.45 (NOK 2.84).
Cash flow from operating activities was NOK 546 million (NOK 411 million). The cash flow was positively affected by
a significant decrease in net working capital, mainly due to a reduction in accounts receivable.
FIRST HALF
Borregaard's operating revenues increased to NOK 3,924 million (NOK 3,813 million) in the 1st half of 2024. EBITDA1 was NOK 952 million (NOK 972 million). The result increased in BioSolutions while BioMaterials and Fine Chemicals had a decrease compared with the 1st half of 2023.
The increased result in BioSolutions was due to higher sales volume, improved product mix and reduced energy costs. In BioMaterials, total sales volume was 8% higher than the 1st half of 2023. However, lower sales prices, higher wood costs and an increase in other operating expenses were the main reasons for the reduced EBITDA1. The result in Fine Chemicals was impacted by higher costs for both fine chemical intermediates and bioethanol. Deliveries increased for fine chemical intermediates. The net currency effects were negative for the Group.
Operating profit was NOK 682 million (NOK 739 million). Net financial items amounted to NOK -99 million (NOK -68 million). Profit before tax was NOK 583 million (NOK 671 million). Tax expense was NOK -138 million (NOK -162 million), giving a tax rate of 24% (24%).
Earnings per share were NOK 4.45 (NOK 5.16).
In the 1st half of 2024, cash flow from operating activities was NOK 363 million (NOK 522 million). The decline compared with the 1st half of 2023 was mainly due to an increase in net working capital. Tax payments and net financial costs were higher compared with the 1st half of 2023. In addition, the cash effect from a lower EBITDA1 was negative.
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
NOK mill
600
526
515
546
500
411
400
300
200
100
0
-100
-200
-183
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Cash ﬂow from operating activites
EBITDA1
- Alternative performance measure, see page 23 for definition.
- Figures in parentheses are for the corresponding period in the previous year.
5 Q2 2024 BORREGAARD
BUSINESS AREAS
BIOSOLUTIONS
1.4 - 30.6
1.1 - 30.6
1.1 - 31.12
Amounts in NOK million
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Operating revenues
1,117
1,087
2,205
2,082
3,944
EBITDA1
318
284
582
508
915
EBITDA margin1 (%)
28.5
26.1
26.4
24.4
23.2
PREVIOUS NEXT
CONTENTS
AVERAGE GROSS SALES PRICE3
NOK per mtds4
15,000
14,000
13,000
12,402
11,609
12,582
12,000
11,862
11,000
11,319
11,756
10,000
9,000
8,000
7,000
Q1'23
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
SALES VOLUME
SECOND QUARTER
Operating revenues in BioSolutions reached NOK 1,117 million (NOK 1,087 million). EBITDA1 increased to NOK 318 million (NOK 284 million).
Improved product mix and reduced energy costs were the main reasons for a strong result. These effects were partly offset by cost inflation and a negative net currency impact.
The average price in sales currency was 5% above the same quarter in 2023 due to the improved product mix. The development in sales to agriculture and batteries was strong.
The total sales volume was 2% higher than in the corresponding quarter in 2023, positively affected by increased sales of specialities.
The biovanillin market continued to be impacted by the high global supply of synthetic vanillin products.
'000 mtds4
100
86
88
81
75
74
76
72
50
25
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2023
2024
Sales price and sales volume include lignin-based biopolymers and biovanillin.
- Average sales price is calculated using actual FX rates, excluding hedging impact.
- Metric tonne dry solid.
6 Q2 2024 BORREGAARD
FIRST HALF
In the 1st half of 2024, BioSolutions' operating revenues increased to NOK 2,205 million (NOK 2,082 million). EBITDA1 reached NOK 582 million (NOK 508 million).
The increased result was due to higher sales volume, improved product mix and reduced energy costs. These effects were partly offset by cost inflation and a negative net currency impact.
The average price in sales currency was 2% higher than in the 1st half of 2023 due to the improved product mix with strong development in sales to agriculture and batteries.
Total sales volume was 6% higher than in the 1st half of 2023 with a strong development in sales of specialities.
The biovanillin market was impacted by the high global supply of synthetic vanillin products.
PREVIOUS
NEXT
CONTENTS
- Alternative performance measure, see page 23 for definition.
- Figures in parentheses are for the corresponding period in the previous year.
7 Q2 2024 BORREGAARD
BIOMATERIALS
1.4 - 30.6
1.1 - 30.6
1.1 - 31.12
Amounts in NOK million
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Operating revenues
622
661
1,326
1,345
2,439
EBITDA1
90
143
201
270
534
EBITDA margin1 (%)
14.5
21.6
15.2
20.1
21.9
PREVIOUS NEXT
AVERAGE GROSS SALES PRICE5
NOK per mt6
22,000
20,000
18,000
17,551
16,000
16,449
15,786
16,260
15,700
16,126
14,000
12,000
10,000
8,000
Q1'23
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Sales price include speciality cellulose and cellulose fibrils.
SALES VOLUME
CONTENTS
SECOND QUARTER
Operating revenues in BioMaterials were NOK 622 million (NOK 661 million). EBITDA1 was NOK 90 million (NOK 143 million).
The result was affected by lower sales prices, higher wood costs and an increase in other operating expenses, mainly due to cost inflation. These effects were partly offset by a higher sales volume. Net currency effects were negative.
The average price in sales currency was in line with the 1st quarter of 2024 and was 8% lower than in the 2nd quarter of 2023.
- Alternative performance measure, see page 23 for definition.
- Figures in parentheses are for the corresponding period in the previous year.
- Average sales price is calculated using actual FX rates, excluding hedging impact.
- Metric tonne.
FIRST HALF
Operating revenues were NOK 1,326 million (NOK 1,345 million). EBITDA1 was NOK 201 million (NOK 270 million).
Total sales volume was 8% higher than the first half of 2023. However, lower sales prices, higher wood costs and an increase in other operating expenses were the main reasons for the reduced EBITDA1. Net currency effects were negative.
The average price in sales currency was 8% lower than in the same period last year.
'000 mt6
50
44.5
40
40.0
36.8 38.6
34.9
32.6
30
20
10
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2023
2024
Sales volume include speciality cellulose and cellulose fibrils
8 Q2 2024
BORREGAARD
PREVIOUS
NEXT
CONTENTS
FINE CHEMICALS
1.4 - 30.6
1.1 - 30.6
1.1 - 31.12
Amounts in NOK million
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Operating revenues
223
227
415
407
786
EBITDA1
102
110
169
194
332
EBITDA margin1 (%)
45.7
48.5
40.7
47.7
42.2
FINE CHEMICALS - SALES REVENUES
SECOND QUARTER
Fine Chemicals' operating revenues were NOK 223 million (NOK 227 million). EBITDA1 was NOK 102 million (NOK 110 million).
Fine Chemicals had a solid result in the quarter. High deliveries and stable prices for bioethanol and a favourable product mix for fine chemical intermediates contributed positively to the result. Higher costs and slightly lower deliveries for bioethanol were the main reasons for a lower result compared with the 2nd quarter of 2023. The net currency impact was slightly negative.
FIRST HALF
Operating revenues in Fine Chemicals increased to NOK 415 million (NOK 407 million). EBITDA1 was NOK 169 million (NOK 194 million).
The results for both fine chemical intermediates and bioethanol were reduced compared with the 1st half of 2023. For fine chemical intermediates, deliveries increased whereas sales prices were reduced as a result of price reduction for the main raw material. Other costs increased. For bioethanol, the result was impacted by higher costs. The net currency impact was negative.
NOK million
240
226 222
200
178
189
197
179
160
120
80
40
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2023
2024
Sales revenues include fine chemical intermediates and bioethanol.
1 Alternative performance measure, see page 23 for definition.
9 Q2 2024 BORREGAARD
FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND HEDGING
Borregaard has a significant currency exposure which is hedged according to the company's hedging strategy. The impact of currency rate fluctuations will be delayed as a result of the currency hedging strategy. Compared with the 2nd quarter of 2023, the net impact of foreign exchange on EBITDA1, including hedging effects, was NOK -30 million. Hedging effects were NOK -97 million (NOK -65 million) in the quarter.
Compared with the 1st half of 2023, the net impact of foreign exchange on EBITDA1, including hedging effects, was NOK -35 million. Hedging effects were NOK -186 million (NOK -113 million) in the 1st half.
Assuming currency rates as of 16 July 2024 (USD 10.81 and EUR 11.78) and based on currency exposure forecasts, Borregaard
PREVIOUS NEXT
CONTENTS
expects a net impact of foreign exchange on EBITDA1 of approximately NOK 15 million in the 3rd quarter of 2024 and NOK -15 million for the full year of 2024, compared with the corresponding periods last year.
CASH FLOW AND FINANCIAL SITUATION
SECOND QUARTER
Cash flow from operating activities in the 2nd quarter was NOK 546 million (NOK 411 million). The cash flow was positively affected by a significant decrease in net working capital, mainly due to a reduction in accounts receivable. Net financial costs and tax payments were higher compared with the same quarter last year.
FIRST HALF
In the 1st half of 2024, cash flow from operating activities was NOK 363 million (NOK 522 million). The decline compared with the 1st half of 2023 was mainly due to an increase in net working capital. Tax payments and net financial costs were higher
compared with the 1st half of 2023. In addition, the cash effect from a lower EBITDA1 was negative.
Investments amounted to NOK 287 million (NOK 368 million). Replacement investments were NOK 232 million (NOK
190 million), where the largest expenditure was related to the investment to reduce CO2 emissions, improve energy efficiency and increase energy flexibility at the biorefinery in Norway. Expansion investments1 totalled NOK 55 million (NOK 178 million), where the largest expenditure was related to specialisation projects within BioSolutions.
Dividend of NOK 374 million (NOK 324 million) was paid out in the 2nd quarter. In the 1st half of 2024, the Group has sold and repurchased treasury shares with net proceeds of NOK -6 million (NOK -4 million). Realised effect of hedging of net investments in subsidiaries was NOK -40 million (NOK -88 million).
On 30 June 2024, the Group had net interest-bearing debt1 totalling NOK 2,170 million (NOK 2,218 million), an increase of NOK 379 million from year-end 2023.
At the end of June, the Group was well capitalised with an equity ratio1 of 53.9% (47.4%) and a leverage ratio1 of 1.23 (1.25).
1 Alternative performance measure, see page 23 for definition.
10 Q2 2024
BORREGAARD
PREVIOUS
NEXT
CONTENTS
SUSTAINABILITY
Environment, health and safety (EHS) are integral parts of Borregaard's business model.
Greenhouse gas emissions (scope 1 and 2) have decreased by 8% due to lower use of fossil fuel for heat energy. The electrification of the spray driers in Sarpsborg contributed positively. Rolling 12 months emissions of COD are stable. 2nd half of 2023 had
all-time-low emissions due to process improvements. However,
1st half of 2024 had a higher level due to lower performance in the purification processes.
There were no fatal or high consequence work-related injuries in the 1st half of 2024. The total recordable injuries per million hours worked (TRIF, rolling 12 months) were 7.1 (4.4). The number of
lost time injuries was one in the 1st half of 2024 (one in 2023). Sick leave was 3.9% (4.1%).
The table below shows key sustainability measures and targets. For further details on parameters and targets, see Borregaard's Annual Report 2023.
All figures are rolling 12 months
Greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2, `000 tonnes) COD (organic material) in process water discharged Total recordable injuries per million hours worked
Sick leave %
30.6.2024
30.6.2023
31.12.2023
Target 2024
Target 2030
192
212
197
< 197
42% reduction from 2020
49 t/day
49 t/day
46 t/day
49 t/day
40 t/day
7.1
4.4
5.3
< 3,5
-
3.9 %
4.1 %
3.9 %
< 4%
< 3%
* Emission figures as of 30.6.2024 are based on best estimate at the time of reporting.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Borregaard ASA published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 05:51:04 UTC.