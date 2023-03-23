Advanced search
    BRG   NO0010657505

BORREGAARD ASA

(BRG)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:19:48 2023-03-23 am EDT
167.20 NOK   -0.83%
Borregaard Asa : Borregaard assigned first-time issuer rating of A-/Stable from Scope
GL
04:00aBorregaard Asa : Borregaard assigned first-time issuer rating of A-/Stable from Scope
AQ
03/02Borregaard Asa : Shares for employees 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borregaard ASA: Borregaard assigned first-time issuer rating of A-/Stable from Scope

03/23/2023 | 04:01am EDT
Scope Ratings GmbH assigns first-time issuer rating of A-/Stable to Borregaard ASA. The same rating is assigned to the company’s senior unsecured debt.

The rating reflects Borregaard’s efficient and unique production capabilities, strong positions in key speciality chemicals markets, strong profitability and low financial leverage.

The full rating report from Scope Ratings is attached.

Sarpsborg, 23 March 2023

Contacts:
CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, +47 952 44 515
Director Investor Relations, Knut-Harald Bakke, +47 905 79 164

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 6 840 M 652 M 652 M
Net income 2022 869 M 82,8 M 82,8 M
Net Debt 2022 1 843 M 176 M 176 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 2,80%
Capitalization 16 834 M 1 605 M 1 605 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 2,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart BORREGAARD ASA
Duration : Period :
Borregaard ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORREGAARD ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 168,60 NOK
Average target price 184,75 NOK
Spread / Average Target 9,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Arthur Sørlie CFO & Executive VP-Fine Chemicals Division
Per Bjarne Lyngstad Chief Financial Officer
Helge Aasen Chairman
Kristin Misund Senior Vice President-Business Development, R&D
Terje Andersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORREGAARD ASA10.92%1 605
NOVOZYMES A/S-3.15%13 938
PUYANG HUICHENG ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.-0.64%1 144
HENAN JINDAN LACTIC ACID TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.5.36%603
I-TECH AB32.34%81
FERMENTALG-15.69%55
