Borregaard ASA: Borregaard's Capital Markets Day – strategy unchanged, expansion investments in ramp-up phase

17.09.20

17 September 2020: Borregaard ASA ('Borregaard', OSE ticker: BRG)

Borregaard's Capital Markets Day will take place today, starting at 09:00 and ending at 11:30 CET. The event can be followed via webcast at https://www.borregaard.com/Investor-Relations/Latest-IR-News/Capital-Markets-Day-2020/(language)/eng-GB . The written material supporting the presentations is enclosed.

During his presentation, Borregaard's President and CEO, Per A. Sørlie, will give an update on the strategic priorities in light of the recent expansion investments and the reduced availability of lignin raw material.

- Our strategy for specialisation and diversification remains unchanged, and we will continue to pursue market opportunities based on our unique biorefinery concept. The recent expansion investments will enable us to execute the strategy for increased value creation, and our sustainable business model gives our products an attractive edge in competition with alternative materials, says Per A. Sørlie.

Borregaard's CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, will reiterate current financial targets and illustrate the effect of recent and ongoing investment projects on future earnings and key financial numbers. Market updates will be presented by the executive vice presidents in charge of BioSolutions, BioMaterials and Cellulose fibrils.

Sarpsborg, 17 September 2020

