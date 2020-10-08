Log in
Borregaard ASA: Invitation to Q3 2020 announcement

10/08/2020 | 03:10am EDT
Borregaard ASA: Invitation to Q3 2020 announcement
08.10.20

8 October 2020: Borregaard ASA ('Borregaard', OSE ticker: BRG)

Presentation of Q3 2020 results

Borregaard will report third quarter 2020 results on Wednesday 21 October 2020 at 07:00 CET. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on https://www.borregaard.com/Investor-Relations.

A presentation will be held at 08:00 CET and can be followed live on web-TV at https://www.borregaard.com/Investor-Relations.

All presentations will be held in English.

For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit https://www.borregaard.com/.

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Borregaard ASA published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 07:09:16 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 5 282 M 569 M 569 M
Net income 2020 483 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
Net Debt 2020 1 905 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
Yield 2020 1,73%
Capitalization 14 066 M 1 512 M 1 514 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
EV / Sales 2021 2,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,4%
