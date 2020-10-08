Borregaard ASA: Invitation to Q3 2020 announcement
08.10.20
8 October 2020: Borregaard ASA ('Borregaard', OSE ticker: BRG)
Presentation of Q3 2020 results
Borregaard will report third quarter 2020 results on Wednesday 21 October 2020 at 07:00 CET. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on https://www.borregaard.com/Investor-Relations.
A presentation will be held at 08:00 CET and can be followed live on web-TV at https://www.borregaard.com/Investor-Relations.
All presentations will be held in English.
For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit https://www.borregaard.com/.
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Disclaimer
Borregaard ASA published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 07:09:16 UTC