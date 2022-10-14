Advanced search
    BRG   NO0010657505

BORREGAARD ASA

(BRG)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-10-13 am EDT
124.00 NOK   -1.27%
Borregaard ASA: Invitation to Q3 2022 announcement

10/14/2022 | 01:50am EDT
14 October 2022: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Presentation of Q3 2022 results

Borregaard will report third quarter 2022 results on Friday 21 October 2022 at 07:00 CET. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.

A presentation of the third quarter 2022 results will also be held at 08:30 CET at Carnegie, Fjordalléen 16, Oslo. The presentation can be followed live on web-TV at https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.

All presentations will be held in English.

For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit https://www.borregaard.com/.

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


