Borregaard ASA: Issuance of Commercial Paper
18.09.20
Borregaard ASA has issued a commercial paper ISIN NO0010894306 of NOK 200,000,000.
Start date: 23 September, 2020
Maturity: 23 November, 2020
Coupon: 0,39 %
Organised by: DNB Markets
Sarpsborg, 18 September 2020
Contact:
CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, mobile +47 952 44 515.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
