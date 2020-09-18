Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Borregaard ASA    BRG   NO0010657505

BORREGAARD ASA

(BRG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Borregaard ASA: Issuance of Commercial Paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 08:05am EDT
Borregaard ASA: Issuance of Commercial Paper
18.09.20

Borregaard ASA has issued a commercial paper ISIN NO0010894306 of NOK 200,000,000.

Start date: 23 September, 2020

Maturity: 23 November, 2020

Coupon: 0,39 %

Organised by: DNB Markets

Sarpsborg, 18 September 2020

Contact:
CFO, Per Bjarne Lyngstad, mobile +47 952 44 515.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Disclaimer

Borregaard ASA published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 12:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BORREGAARD ASA
07:53aBORREGAARD ASA : Issuance of Commercial Paper
AQ
09/17BORREGAARD ASA : Borregaard's Capital Markets Day – strategy unchanged, ex..
PU
09/17BORREGAARD ASA : Borregaard's Capital Markets Day – strategy unchanged, ex..
AQ
09/15BORREGAARD ASA : Stock options exercised, repurchase of own shares
PU
09/15BORREGAARD ASA : Stock options exercised, repurchase of own shares
AQ
09/15BORREGAARD ASA : Mandatory notification of trade – primary insider
PU
09/15BORREGAARD ASA : Mandatory notification of trade - primary insider
AQ
09/15BORREGAARD ASA : Mandatory notification of trade – primary insider
AQ
09/15BORREGAARD : Disclosure in Borregaard ASA
AQ
09/11BORREGAARD ASA : Stock options exercised, repurchase of own shares
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 257 M 580 M 580 M
Net income 2020 480 M 53,0 M 53,0 M
Net Debt 2020 1 896 M 209 M 209 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
Yield 2020 1,78%
Capitalization 13 528 M 1 490 M 1 493 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,93x
EV / Sales 2021 2,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart BORREGAARD ASA
Duration : Period :
Borregaard ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORREGAARD ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 141,25 NOK
Last Close Price 135,80 NOK
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Per Arthur Sørlie President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Anders Oksum Chairman
Per Bjarne Lyngstad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristin Misund Senior Vice President-Business Development, R&D
Terje Andersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORREGAARD ASA42.95%1 490
ECOLAB INC.7.52%59 217
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-1.78%42 641
GIVAUDAN SA33.88%41 177
SIKA AG22.41%34 690
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG32.76%21 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group