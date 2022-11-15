Borregaard ASA: Repurchase of own shares

15.11.2022: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)



Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 4 November 2022 where Borregaard announced the intent to repurchase up to 200,000 of its outstanding common stock. The repurchase of shares will be conducted in a period from 7 November up to and including 15 December 2022 at the latest.

Borregaard has in the period from 7 November up to and including 15 November in total purchased 99,056 own shares through broker at an average price of NOK 142.72 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 07.11.22 14,656 139.1310 2,039,103.94 08.11.22 15,100 138.6021 2,092,891.71 09.11.22 11,366 140.5061 1,596,992.33 10.11.22 14,498 141.7237 2,054,710.20 11.11.22 15,100 145.3583 2,194,910.33 14.11.22 13,304 145.7663 1,939,274.86 15.11.22 15,032 147.6694 2,219,766.42 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (accumulated) n.a. n.a. n.a. Accumulated under the buy-back programme 99,056 142.72 14,137,649.79

The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Borregaard owns a total of 338,860 of own shares, corresponding to 0.34% of Borregaard’s share capital.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 Article 2 section 3 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





