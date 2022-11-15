Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Borregaard ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRG   NO0010657505

BORREGAARD ASA

(BRG)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-11-15 am EST
147.60 NOK   -0.54%
11:29aBorregaard Asa : Repurchase of own shares
GL
11:29aBorregaard Asa : Repurchase of own shares
GL
11/04Borregaard Asa : Initiation of share repurchase programme
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Borregaard ASA: Repurchase of own shares

11/15/2022 | 11:29am EST
15.11.2022: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 4 November 2022 where Borregaard announced the intent to repurchase up to 200,000 of its outstanding common stock. The repurchase of shares will be conducted in a period from 7 November up to and including 15 December 2022 at the latest.

Borregaard has in the period from 7 November up to and including 15 November in total purchased 99,056 own shares through broker at an average price of NOK 142.72 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price per day (NOK)Total daily transaction value (NOK)
07.11.2214,656139.13102,039,103.94
08.11.2215,100138.60212,092,891.71
09.11.2211,366140.50611,596,992.33
10.11.2214,498141.72372,054,710.20
11.11.2215,100145.35832,194,910.33
14.11.2213,304145.76631,939,274.86
15.11.2215,032147.66942,219,766.42
    
    
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (accumulated)n.a.n.a.n.a.
Accumulated under the buy-back programme99,056142.7214,137,649.79

The issuer’s holding of own shares:
Following the completion of the above transactions, Borregaard owns a total of 338,860 of own shares, corresponding to 0.34% of Borregaard’s share capital.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 Article 2 section 3 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachment


Primary Logo


Financials
Sales 2022 6 892 M 689 M 689 M
Net income 2022 886 M 88,5 M 88,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 854 M 185 M 185 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 3,35%
Capitalization 14 804 M 1 479 M 1 479 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 148,40 NOK
Average target price 173,25 NOK
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Managers and Directors
Per Arthur Sørlie CFO & Executive VP-Fine Chemicals Division
Per Bjarne Lyngstad Chief Financial Officer
Helge Aasen Chairman
Kristin Misund Senior Vice President-Business Development, R&D
Terje Andersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORREGAARD ASA-33.15%1 479
NOVOZYMES A/S-22.95%15 898
PUYANG HUICHENG ELECTRONIC MATERIAL CO., LTD.20.06%1 137
HENAN JINDAN LACTIC ACID TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-47.11%615
CIRCA GROUP AS-24.19%80
FERMENTALG-46.08%69