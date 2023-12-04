Official BORREGAARD ASA press release

04.12.2023: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)



Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 17 November 2023 where Borregaard announced the intent to repurchase up to 200,000 of its outstanding common stock. The repurchase of shares will be conducted in a period from 20th November up to and including 20th December 2023 at the latest.

Borregaard has in the period from 29 November up to and including 4 December in total purchased 60,204 own shares through broker at an average price of NOK 173.24 per share.

By these transactions, Borregaard has completed its share buy-back programme by repurchasing 200,000 shares of its outstanding common stock.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 29.11.2023 9,142 173.3216 1,584,506.07 30.11.2023 17,258 172.8075 2,982,311.84 01.12.2023 16,902 172.7308 2,919,495.98 04.12.2023 16,902 174.1486 2,943,459.64 Previously disclosed buys under the programme (accumulated) 139,796 169.45 23,687,725.80 Accumulated under the buy-back programme 200,000 170.59 34,117,499.32



The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Borregaard owns a total of 443,604 of own shares, corresponding to 0.44% of Borregaard’s share capital.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 Article 2 section 3 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Attachment