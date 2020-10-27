Log in
Borregaard ASA: Stock options

10/27/2020 | 10:20am EDT
Borregaard ASA: Stock options
27.10.20

Today the number of stock options issued in Borregaard shares has been reduced by 16,053.

After this change, the total number of options issued in Borregaard shares is 1,440,000. Borregaard owns 384,678 treasury shares representing 0.38% of total shares outstanding.

Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 27 October 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Borregaard ASA published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 14:19:06 UTC

