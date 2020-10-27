Borregaard ASA: Stock options

27.10.20

Today the number of stock options issued in Borregaard shares has been reduced by 16,053.

After this change, the total number of options issued in Borregaard shares is 1,440,000. Borregaard owns 384,678 treasury shares representing 0.38% of total shares outstanding.

Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 27 October 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.