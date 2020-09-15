Log in
Borregaard ASA: Stock options exercised, repurchase of own shares

09/15/2020 | 10:40am EDT
Borregaard ASA: Stock options exercised, repurchase of own shares
15.09.20

Today 14,276 stock options, granted under Borregaard's option programme, were exercised at a strike price of NOK 39.94 per share.

In a related transaction, Borregaard repurchased 4,276 own shares at an average price of NOK 133.27 per share. The repurchase is conducted in accordance with a proxy given at the Ordinary General Meeting held on 15 June 2020.

After this transaction, the total number of options issued in Borregaard shares is 1,465,053. Borregaard owns 384,678 treasury shares representing 0.38% of total shares outstanding.

Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 15 September 2020

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Borregaard ASA published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 14:39:00 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 5 280 M 587 M 587 M
Net income 2020 481 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
Net Debt 2020 1 909 M 212 M 212 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
Yield 2020 1,81%
Capitalization 13 287 M 1 474 M 1 476 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,88x
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart BORREGAARD ASA
Duration : Period :
Borregaard ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORREGAARD ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 135,00 NOK
Last Close Price 133,40 NOK
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Per Arthur Sørlie President & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Anders Oksum Chairman
Per Bjarne Lyngstad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kristin Misund Senior Vice President-Business Development, R&D
Terje Andersen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORREGAARD ASA40.42%1 474
ECOLAB INC.6.17%58 472
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-2.21%42 730
GIVAUDAN SA30.75%40 346
SIKA AG19.33%33 929
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG33.31%21 892
