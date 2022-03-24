Log in
    BRG   NO0010657505

BORREGAARD ASA

(BRG)
Borregaard : Long-term sustainability-linked loan agreement

03/24/2022 | 10:32am EDT
Long-term sustainability-linked loan agreement
Tone Horvei Bredal, 24/03/2022

Borregaard has entered into a ten-year sustainability-linked loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank (NIB).

The USD 50 million loan will contribute to financing Borregaard's investments to reduce CO2 emissions and water effluents.

NIB and Borregaard have agreed on three key performance indicators (KPIs) to be achieved. The KPIs are closely linked to Borregaard's sustainability strategy.

The margin under the loan agreement can be adjusted based on Borregaard's progress on: (i) the Group's 2030 target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1 and 2) as approved by the Science Based Target initiative, (ii) reduce emissions of organic compounds to the Glomma River to targeted levels and (iii) reduction of the Group's total recordable injuries.

Disclaimer

Borregaard ASA published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 14:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
