Income Statement Borregaard Group Q2 2023
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
1.1-31.12
Amounts in NOK million
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
Operating revenues
1 963
1 744
3 813
3 359
6 881
Operating expenses
-1 426
-1 299
-2 841
-2 514
-5 238
EBITDA
537
445
972
845
1 643
Depreciation property, plant and equipment
-116
-110
-230
-218
-444
Amortisation intangible assets
-2
-1
-3
-2
-5
Other income and expenses
0
12
0
12
-8
Operating profit
419
346
739
637
1 186
Financial items, net
-40
-24
-68
-38
-68
Profit before taxes
379
322
671
599
1 118
Income tax expence
-91
-78
-162
-146
-267
Profit for the period
288
244
509
453
851
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
5
-8
-5
-16
-41
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
283
252
514
469
892
Earnings per share (NOK)
2,84
2,53
5,16
4,71
8,95
EBITDA margin
27,4 %
25,5 %
25,5 %
25,2 %
23,9 %
Interim condensed statement of financial position Borregaard Group
30.6.
31.3.
31.12.
Amounts in NOK million
2023
2023
2022
Assets:
Intangible assets
80
82
82
Property, plant and equipment
4 502
4 436
4 371
Right-of-use assets
403
350
345
Other assets
226
217
254
Investments in joint venture/associate company
258
136
142
Non-current assets
5 469
5 221
5 194
Inventories
1 318
1 373
1 299
Receivables
1 576
1 560
1 387
Cash and cash deposits
365
217
234
Current assets
3 259
3 150
2 920
Total assets
8 728
8 371
8 114
Equity and debt:
Group equity
4 083
4 260
4 394
Non-controlling interests
51
44
51
Equity
4 134
4 304
4 445
Provisions and other liabilities
479
435
295
Interest-bearing liabilities
2 038
1 490
1 370
Non-current liabilities
2 517
1 925
1 665
Interest-bearing liabilities
547
657
702
Other current liabilities
1 530
1 485
1 302
Current liabilities
2 077
2 142
2 004
Equity and liabilities
8 728
8 371
8 114
Equity ratio (%):
47,4 %
51,4 %
54,8 %
Interim condensed cash flow statement Borregaard Group Q2 2023
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
1.1-31.12
Amounts in NOK million
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
Profit before taxes
379
322
671
599
1 118
Amortisation, depreciation and impairment charges
118
111
233
220
449
Change in net working capital, etc
19
-221
-174
-602
-658
Dividend/share of profit from JV & associate company
2
31
8
31
34
Taxes paid
-107
-61
-216
-138
-208
Cash flow from operating activities
411
182
522
110
735
Investments property, plant and equipment and intangible assets *
-137
-81
-244
-168
-464
Investment in associate company
-124
0
-124
0
0
Other capital transactions
3
4
5
6
9
Cash flow from Investing activities
-258
-77
-363
-162
-455
Dividends
-324
-499
-324
-499
-499
Proceeds from exercise of options/shares to employees
4
7
45
34
41
Buy-back of shares
-8
-19
-49
-23
-68
Gain/(loss) on hedges for net investments in subsidiaries
-30
-111
-88
-80
-79
Net paid to/from shareholders
-358
-622
-416
-568
-605
Proceeds from interest-bearing liabilities
800
737
800
837
837
Repayment of interest-bearing liabilities
-446
-339
-460
-353
-512
Change in interest-bearing receivables/other liabilities
19
70
60
68
78
Change in net interest-bearing liablities
373
468
400
552
403
Cash flow from financing activities
15
-154
-16
-16
-202
Change in cash and cash equivalents
168
-49
143
-68
78
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
105
-16
111
5
5
Change in cash and cash equivalents
168
-49
143
-68
78
Currency effects cash and cash equivalents
5
27
24
25
28
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
278
-38
278
-38
111
* Investment by category:
Replacement investments
103
57
190
128
359
Expansion investments including investment in associate company
158
24
178
40
105
Total investments including investment in associate company
261
81
368
168
464
Quarterly segment information Borregaard Group
Operating revenues
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
Amounts in NOK million
2019
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
Borregaard
5 063
5 328
1 419
1 511
1 429
1 446
5 805
1 615
1 744
1 752
1 770
6 881
1 850
1 963
3 813
BioSolutions
2 982
3 082
812
885
838
934
3 469
948
1 098
1 007
997
4 050
995
1 087
2 082
BioMaterials
1 712
1 732
523
482
468
405
1 878
532
540
558
620
2 250
684
661
1 345
Fine Chemicals
406
543
90
155
132
114
491
143
119
200
170
632
180
227
407
Eliminations
- 37
- 29
- 6
- 11
- 9
- 7
- 33
-8
-13
-13
-17
-51
-9
-12
-21
EBITDA
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
Amounts in NOK million
2019
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
Borregaard
1 007
1 132
302
416
391
263
1 372
400
445
434
364
1 643
435
537
972
BioSolutions
647
632
205
272
251
214
942
261
305
261
159
986
224
284
508
BioMaterials
234
318
64
102
91
27
284
97
91
101
138
427
127
143
270
Fine Chemicals
126
182
33
42
49
22
146
42
49
72
67
230
84
110
194
Depreciations and write downs
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
Amounts in NOK million
2019
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
Borregaard
- 418
- 443
- 106
- 101
- 103
- 106
- 416
-108
-110
-112
-114
-444
-114
-116
-230
BioSolutions
- 183
- 206
- 48
- 45
- 47
- 49
- 189
-50
-53
-54
-55
-212
-56
-56
-112
BioMaterials
- 203
- 203
- 50
- 47
- 47
- 49
- 193
-49
-48
-49
-49
-195
-49
-49
-98
Fine Chemicals
- 32
- 34
- 8
- 9
- 9
- 8
- 34
-9
-9
-9
-10
-37
-9
-11
-20
Amortisation
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
Amounts in NOK million
2019
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
Borregaard
- 4
- 5
- 1
- 1
- 1
- 1
- 4
-1
-1
-1
-2
-5
-1
-2
-3
BioSolutions
- 4
- 5
- 1
- 1
- 1
- 1
- 4
-1
-1
-1
-2
-5
-1
-2
-3
BioMaterials
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Fine Chemicals
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Other income and expenses
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
Amounts in NOK million
2019
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
Borregaard
-27
-116
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
0
-20
-8
0
0
0
BioSolutions
-16
-97
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
0
-6
6
0
0
0
BioMaterials
-11
-18
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-12
-12
0
0
0
Fine Chemicals
0
- 1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
-2
-2
0
0
0
Operating profit (EBIT)
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
Amounts in NOK million
2019
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
Borregaard
558
568
195
314
287
156
952
291
346
321
228
1 186
320
419
739
BioSolutions
444
324
156
226
203
164
749
210
263
206
96
775
167
226
393
BioMaterials
20
97
14
55
44
- 22
91
48
43
52
77
220
78
94
172
Fine Chemicals
94
147
25
33
40
14
112
33
40
63
55
191
75
99
174
Quarterly segment information Borregaard Group
Hedging effects & currency exposure
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
Amounts in NOK million
2019
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
Borregaard - EBITDA hedging gains & losses
-76
-241
-15
-4
-16
6
-29
10
-3
-23
-34
-50
-48
-65
-113
BioSolutions
-33
-103
-5
-1
-6
1
-11
3
-5
-19
-23
-44
-25
-29
-54
BioMaterials
-37
-116
-8
-3
-8
4
-15
5
1
-4
-9
-7
-19
-26
-45
Fine Chemicals
-6
-22
-2
0
-2
1
-3
2
1
0
-2
1
-4
-10
-14
Borregaard - USD EBITDA currency exposure (approx)
203
177
198
197
Borregaard - EUR EBITDA currency exposure (approx)
98
112
139
147
Sales revenues
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
Amounts in NOK million
2019
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
Borregaard
4 951
5 227
1 394
1 491
1 406
1 424
5 715
1 591
1 720
1 723
1 742
6 776
1 825
1 937
3 762
BioSolutions
2 873
2 995
793
865
819
915
3 392
929
1 072
979
966
3 946
973
1 062
2 035
BioMaterials
1 679
1 695
513
472
457
398
1 840
521
530
546
608
2 205
674
649
1 323
Fine Chemicals
400
538
88
154
131
112
485
141
118
198
168
625
178
226
404
Eliminations
- 1
- 1
0
0
- 1
- 1
- 2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
BioSolutions
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
2019
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
Average gross sales price NOK per mtds
6 166
6 951
7 838
7 709
7 761
9 244
8 106
9 780
10 150
10 479
11 104
10 369
12 402
11 319
11 820
Volume (`000 mtds)
470
416
90
100
92
84
366
81
90
84
79
334
74
86
160
Specialities volume (`000 mtds)
86
88
89
84
Contruction volume (`000 mtds)
209
178
131
117
Industrial volume (`000 mtds)
175
150
146
133
BioMaterials
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
2019
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
Average gross sales price NOK per mt
10 665
11 678
10 641
10 754
10 972
10 911
10 807
12 595
13 656
14 880
16 179
14 283
16 449
17 551
16 977
Volume (`000 mt)
153,1
148,4
47,5
42,4
40,2
34,3
164,4
39,4
36,6
34,7
36,3
147,0
40,0
36,8
76,8
High specialised as % of total cellulose product sales volum
73 %
77 %
79 %
85 %
