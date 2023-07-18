Income Statement Borregaard Group Q2 2023

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

1.1-31.12

Amounts in NOK million

2023

2022

2023

2022

2022

Operating revenues

1 963

1 744

3 813

3 359

6 881

Operating expenses

-1 426

-1 299

-2 841

-2 514

-5 238

EBITDA

537

445

972

845

1 643

Depreciation property, plant and equipment

-116

-110

-230

-218

-444

Amortisation intangible assets

-2

-1

-3

-2

-5

Other income and expenses

0

12

0

12

-8

Operating profit

419

346

739

637

1 186

Financial items, net

-40

-24

-68

-38

-68

Profit before taxes

379

322

671

599

1 118

Income tax expence

-91

-78

-162

-146

-267

Profit for the period

288

244

509

453

851

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

5

-8

-5

-16

-41

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

283

252

514

469

892

Earnings per share (NOK)

2,84

2,53

5,16

4,71

8,95

EBITDA margin

27,4 %

25,5 %

25,5 %

25,2 %

23,9 %

Interim condensed statement of financial position Borregaard Group

30.6.

31.3.

31.12.

Amounts in NOK million

2023

2023

2022

Assets:

Intangible assets

80

82

82

Property, plant and equipment

4 502

4 436

4 371

Right-of-use assets

403

350

345

Other assets

226

217

254

Investments in joint venture/associate company

258

136

142

Non-current assets

5 469

5 221

5 194

Inventories

1 318

1 373

1 299

Receivables

1 576

1 560

1 387

Cash and cash deposits

365

217

234

Current assets

3 259

3 150

2 920

Total assets

8 728

8 371

8 114

Equity and debt:

Group equity

4 083

4 260

4 394

Non-controlling interests

51

44

51

Equity

4 134

4 304

4 445

Provisions and other liabilities

479

435

295

Interest-bearing liabilities

2 038

1 490

1 370

Non-current liabilities

2 517

1 925

1 665

Interest-bearing liabilities

547

657

702

Other current liabilities

1 530

1 485

1 302

Current liabilities

2 077

2 142

2 004

Equity and liabilities

8 728

8 371

8 114

Equity ratio (%):

47,4 %

51,4 %

54,8 %

Interim condensed cash flow statement Borregaard Group Q2 2023

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

1.1-31.12

Amounts in NOK million

2023

2022

2023

2022

2022

Profit before taxes

379

322

671

599

1 118

Amortisation, depreciation and impairment charges

118

111

233

220

449

Change in net working capital, etc

19

-221

-174

-602

-658

Dividend/share of profit from JV & associate company

2

31

8

31

34

Taxes paid

-107

-61

-216

-138

-208

Cash flow from operating activities

411

182

522

110

735

Investments property, plant and equipment and intangible assets *

-137

-81

-244

-168

-464

Investment in associate company

-124

0

-124

0

0

Other capital transactions

3

4

5

6

9

Cash flow from Investing activities

-258

-77

-363

-162

-455

Dividends

-324

-499

-324

-499

-499

Proceeds from exercise of options/shares to employees

4

7

45

34

41

Buy-back of shares

-8

-19

-49

-23

-68

Gain/(loss) on hedges for net investments in subsidiaries

-30

-111

-88

-80

-79

Net paid to/from shareholders

-358

-622

-416

-568

-605

Proceeds from interest-bearing liabilities

800

737

800

837

837

Repayment of interest-bearing liabilities

-446

-339

-460

-353

-512

Change in interest-bearing receivables/other liabilities

19

70

60

68

78

Change in net interest-bearing liablities

373

468

400

552

403

Cash flow from financing activities

15

-154

-16

-16

-202

Change in cash and cash equivalents

168

-49

143

-68

78

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

105

-16

111

5

5

Change in cash and cash equivalents

168

-49

143

-68

78

Currency effects cash and cash equivalents

5

27

24

25

28

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

278

-38

278

-38

111

* Investment by category:

Replacement investments

103

57

190

128

359

Expansion investments including investment in associate company

158

24

178

40

105

Total investments including investment in associate company

261

81

368

168

464

Quarterly segment information Borregaard Group

Operating revenues

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

Amounts in NOK million

2019

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

Borregaard

5 063

5 328

1 419

1 511

1 429

1 446

5 805

1 615

1 744

1 752

1 770

6 881

1 850

1 963

3 813

BioSolutions

2 982

3 082

812

885

838

934

3 469

948

1 098

1 007

997

4 050

995

1 087

2 082

BioMaterials

1 712

1 732

523

482

468

405

1 878

532

540

558

620

2 250

684

661

1 345

Fine Chemicals

406

543

90

155

132

114

491

143

119

200

170

632

180

227

407

Eliminations

- 37

- 29

- 6

- 11

- 9

- 7

- 33

-8

-13

-13

-17

-51

-9

-12

-21

EBITDA

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

Amounts in NOK million

2019

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

Borregaard

1 007

1 132

302

416

391

263

1 372

400

445

434

364

1 643

435

537

972

BioSolutions

647

632

205

272

251

214

942

261

305

261

159

986

224

284

508

BioMaterials

234

318

64

102

91

27

284

97

91

101

138

427

127

143

270

Fine Chemicals

126

182

33

42

49

22

146

42

49

72

67

230

84

110

194

Depreciations and write downs

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

Amounts in NOK million

2019

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

Borregaard

- 418

- 443

- 106

- 101

- 103

- 106

- 416

-108

-110

-112

-114

-444

-114

-116

-230

BioSolutions

- 183

- 206

- 48

- 45

- 47

- 49

- 189

-50

-53

-54

-55

-212

-56

-56

-112

BioMaterials

- 203

- 203

- 50

- 47

- 47

- 49

- 193

-49

-48

-49

-49

-195

-49

-49

-98

Fine Chemicals

- 32

- 34

- 8

- 9

- 9

- 8

- 34

-9

-9

-9

-10

-37

-9

-11

-20

Amortisation

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

Amounts in NOK million

2019

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

Borregaard

- 4

- 5

- 1

- 1

- 1

- 1

- 4

-1

-1

-1

-2

-5

-1

-2

-3

BioSolutions

- 4

- 5

- 1

- 1

- 1

- 1

- 4

-1

-1

-1

-2

-5

-1

-2

-3

BioMaterials

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Fine Chemicals

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other income and expenses

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

Amounts in NOK million

2019

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

Borregaard

-27

-116

0

0

0

0

0

0

12

0

-20

-8

0

0

0

BioSolutions

-16

-97

0

0

0

0

0

0

12

0

-6

6

0

0

0

BioMaterials

-11

-18

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-12

-12

0

0

0

Fine Chemicals

0

- 1

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

-2

-2

0

0

0

Operating profit (EBIT)

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

Amounts in NOK million

2019

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

Borregaard

558

568

195

314

287

156

952

291

346

321

228

1 186

320

419

739

BioSolutions

444

324

156

226

203

164

749

210

263

206

96

775

167

226

393

BioMaterials

20

97

14

55

44

- 22

91

48

43

52

77

220

78

94

172

Fine Chemicals

94

147

25

33

40

14

112

33

40

63

55

191

75

99

174

Quarterly segment information Borregaard Group

Hedging effects & currency exposure

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

Amounts in NOK million

2019

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

Borregaard - EBITDA hedging gains & losses

-76

-241

-15

-4

-16

6

-29

10

-3

-23

-34

-50

-48

-65

-113

BioSolutions

-33

-103

-5

-1

-6

1

-11

3

-5

-19

-23

-44

-25

-29

-54

BioMaterials

-37

-116

-8

-3

-8

4

-15

5

1

-4

-9

-7

-19

-26

-45

Fine Chemicals

-6

-22

-2

0

-2

1

-3

2

1

0

-2

1

-4

-10

-14

Borregaard - USD EBITDA currency exposure (approx)

203

177

198

197

Borregaard - EUR EBITDA currency exposure (approx)

98

112

139

147

Sales revenues

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

Amounts in NOK million

2019

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

Borregaard

4 951

5 227

1 394

1 491

1 406

1 424

5 715

1 591

1 720

1 723

1 742

6 776

1 825

1 937

3 762

BioSolutions

2 873

2 995

793

865

819

915

3 392

929

1 072

979

966

3 946

973

1 062

2 035

BioMaterials

1 679

1 695

513

472

457

398

1 840

521

530

546

608

2 205

674

649

1 323

Fine Chemicals

400

538

88

154

131

112

485

141

118

198

168

625

178

226

404

Eliminations

- 1

- 1

0

0

- 1

- 1

- 2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

BioSolutions

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

2019

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

Average gross sales price NOK per mtds

6 166

6 951

7 838

7 709

7 761

9 244

8 106

9 780

10 150

10 479

11 104

10 369

12 402

11 319

11 820

Volume (`000 mtds)

470

416

90

100

92

84

366

81

90

84

79

334

74

86

160

Specialities volume (`000 mtds)

86

88

89

84

Contruction volume (`000 mtds)

209

178

131

117

Industrial volume (`000 mtds)

175

150

146

133

BioMaterials

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

2019

2020

2021

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

Average gross sales price NOK per mt

10 665

11 678

10 641

10 754

10 972

10 911

10 807

12 595

13 656

14 880

16 179

14 283

16 449

17 551

16 977

Volume (`000 mt)

153,1

148,4

47,5

42,4

40,2

34,3

164,4

39,4

36,6

34,7

36,3

147,0

40,0

36,8

76,8

High specialised as % of total cellulose product sales volum

73 %

77 %

79 %

85 %

