Income Statement Borregaard Group Q2 2024

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

1.1-31.12

Amounts in NOK million

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

Operating revenues

1 949

1 963

3 924

3 813

7 132

Operating expenses

-1 439

-1 426

-2 972

-2 841

-5 351

EBITDA

510

537

952

972

1 781

Depreciation property, plant and equipment

-134

-116

-267

-230

-485

Amortisation intangible assets

-2

-2

-3

-3

-5

Operating profit

374

419

682

739

1 291

Financial items, net

-52

-40

-99

-68

-167

Profit before taxes

322

379

583

671

1 124

Income tax expence

-77

-91

-138

-162

-268

Profit for the period

245

288

445

509

856

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

1

5

1

-5

-14

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

244

283

444

514

870

Earnings per share (NOK)

2,45

2,84

4,45

5,16

8,73

EBITDA margin

26,2 %

27,4 %

24,3 %

25,5 %

25,0 %

Interim condensed statement of financial position Borregaard Group

30.6.

31.3.

31.12.

Amounts in NOK million

2024

2024

2023

Assets:

Intangible assets

76

82

84

Property, plant and equipment

4 782

4 728

4 661

Right-of-use assets

497

524

527

Other assets

390

362

437

Investments in joint venture/associate companies

278

286

289

Non-current assets

6 023

5 982

5 998

Inventories

1 356

1 348

1 447

Receivables

1 494

1 753

1 201

Cash and cash deposits

311

200

469

Current assets

3 161

3 301

3 117

Total assets

9 184

9 283

9 115

Equity and debt:

Group equity

4 907

4 835

4 855

Non-controlling interests

42

42

39

Equity

4 949

4 877

4 894

Provisions and other liabilities

366

441

401

Interest-bearing liabilities

2 005

2 043

2 016

Non-current liabilities

2 371

2 484

2 417

Interest-bearing liabilities

478

330

246

Other current liabilities

1 386

1 592

1 558

Current liabilities

1 864

1 922

1 804

Equity and liabilities

9 184

9 283

9 115

Equity ratio (%):

53,9 %

52,5 %

53,7 %

Interim condensed cash flow statement Borregaard Group Q2 2024

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

1.1-31.12

Amounts in NOK million

2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

Profit before taxes

322

379

583

671

1 124

Amortisation, depreciation and impairment charges

136

118

270

233

490

Change in net working capital, etc

194

19

-272

-174

205

Dividend/share of profit from JV & associate companies

7

2

10

8

9

Taxes paid

-113

-107

-228

-216

-265

Cash flow from operating activities

546

411

363

522

1 563

Investments property, plant and equipment and intangible assets *

-172

-137

-287

-244

-667

Investment in associate companies & bio-basedstart-ups*

0

-124

0

-124

-171

Other capital transactions

4

3

7

5

9

Cash flow from Investing activities

-168

-258

-280

-363

-829

Dividends

-374

-324

-374

-324

-324

Proceeds from exercise of options/shares to employees

15

4

50

45

49

Buy-back of treasury shares

-28

-8

-56

-49

-92

Gain/(loss) on hedges for net investments in subsidiaries

10

-30

-40

-88

-38

Net paid to/from shareholders

-377

-358

-420

-416

-405

Proceeds from interest-bearing liabilities

500

800

500

800

800

Repayment of interest-bearing liabilities

-357

-446

-424

-460

-843

Change in interest-bearing liabilities/other instruments

-6

19

30

60

33

Change in net interest-bearing liablities

137

373

106

400

-10

Cash flow from financing activities

-240

15

-314

-16

-415

Change in cash and cash equivalents

138

168

-231

143

319

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

81

105

429

111

111

Change in cash and cash equivalents

138

168

-231

143

319

Currency effects cash and cash equivalents

-7

5

14

24

-1

Cash and cash equivalents at the close of the period

212

278

212

278

429

* Investment by category:

Replacement investments

137

103

232

190

550

Expansion investments including investment in associate companies and bio-basedstart-ups

35

158

55

178

288

Total investments including investment in associate companies and bio-basedstart-ups

172

261

287

368

838

Quarterly segment information Borregaard Group

Operating revenues

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

Amounts in NOK million

2020

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

Borregaard

5 328

5 805

1 615

1 744

1 752

1 770

6 881

1 850

1 963

1 714

1 605

7 132

1 975

1 949

3 924

BioSolutions

3 082

3 469

948

1098

1007

997

4 050

995

1 087

956

906

3 944

1 088

1 117

2 205

BioMaterials

1 732

1 878

532

540

558

620

2 250

684

661

568

526

2 439

704

622

1 326

Fine Chemicals

543

491

143

119

200

170

632

180

227

199

180

786

192

223

415

Eliminations

- 29

- 33

- 8

- 13

- 13

- 17

- 51

-9

-12

-9

-7

-37

-9

-13

-22

EBITDA

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

Amounts in NOK million

2020

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

Borregaard

1 132

1 372

400

445

434

364

1 643

435

537

482

327

1 781

442

510

952

BioSolutions

632

942

261

305

261

159

986

224

284

235

172

915

264

318

582

BioMaterials

318

284

97

91

101

138

427

127

143

161

103

534

111

90

201

Fine Chemicals

182

146

42

49

72

67

230

84

110

86

52

332

67

102

169

Depreciations and write downs

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

Amounts in NOK million

2020

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

Borregaard

- 443

- 416

- 108

- 110

- 112

- 114

- 444

-114

-116

-121

-134

-485

-133

-134

-267

BioSolutions

- 206

- 189

- 50

- 53

- 54

- 55

- 212

-56

-56

-60

-71

-243

-69

-69

-138

BioMaterials

- 203

- 193

- 49

- 48

- 49

- 49

- 195

-49

-49

-51

-51

-200

-53

-54

-107

Fine Chemicals

- 34

- 34

- 9

- 9

- 9

- 10

- 37

-9

-11

-10

-12

-42

-11

-11

-22

Amortisation

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

Amounts in NOK million

2020

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

Borregaard

- 5

- 4

- 1

- 1

- 1

- 2

- 5

-1

-2

-1

-1

-5

-1

-2

-3

BioSolutions

- 5

- 4

- 1

- 1

- 1

- 2

- 5

-1

-2

-1

-1

-5

-1

-2

-3

BioMaterials

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Fine Chemicals

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other income and expenses

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

Amounts in NOK million

2020

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

Borregaard

-116

0

0

12

0

-20

-8

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

BioSolutions

-97

0

0

12

0

-6

6

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

BioMaterials

-18

0

0

0

0

-12

-12

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Fine Chemicals

- 1

0

0

0

0

- 2

- 2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Operating profit (EBIT)

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

Amounts in NOK million

2020

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

Borregaard

568

952

291

346

321

228

1 186

320

419

360

192

1 291

308

374

682

BioSolutions

324

749

210

263

206

96

775

167

226

174

100

667

194

247

441

BioMaterials

97

91

48

43

52

77

220

78

94

110

52

334

58

36

94

Fine Chemicals

147

112

33

40

63

55

191

75

99

76

40

290

56

91

147

Quarterly segment information Borregaard Group

Hedging effects & currency exposure

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

Amounts in NOK million

2020

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

Borregaard - EBITDA hedging gains & losses

-241

-29

10

-3

-23

-34

-50

-48

-65

-62

-93

-268

-89

-97

-186

BioSolutions

-103

-11

3

-5

-19

-23

-44

-25

-29

-31

-44

-129

-44

-47

-91

BioMaterials

-116

-15

5

1

-4

-9

-7

-19

-26

-22

-37

-104

-34

-38

-72

Fine Chemicals

-22

-3

2

1

0

-2

1

-4

-10

-9

-12

-35

-11

-12

-23

Borregaard - USD EBITDA currency exposure (approx)

177

198

197

232

Borregaard - EUR EBITDA currency exposure (approx)

112

139

147

149

Sales revenues

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

Amounts in NOK million

2020

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

Borregaard

5 227

5 715

1 591

1 720

1 723

1 742

6 776

1 825

1 937

1 688

1 574

7 024

1 948

1 923

3 871

BioSolutions

2 995

3 392

929

1 072

979

966

3 946

973

1 062

934

880

3 849

1 066

1 090

2 156

BioMaterials

1 695

1 840

521

530

546

608

2 205

674

649

557

515

2 395

693

611

1 304

Fine Chemicals

538

485

141

118

198

168

625

178

226

197

179

780

189

222

411

Eliminations

- 1

- 2

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

BioSolutions

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

2020

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

Average gross sales price NOK per mtds

6 951

8 106

9 780

10 150

10 479

11 104

10 369

12 402

11 319

11 609

11 756

11 753

12 582

11 862

12 207

Volume (`000 mtds)

416

366

81

90

84

79

334

74

86

76

72

308

81

88

169

Specialities volume (`000 mtds)

88

89

84

73

Contruction volume (`000 mtds)

178

131

117

100

Industrial volume (`000 mtds)

150

146

133

135

BioMaterials

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.7-30.9

1.10-31.12

1.1-31.12

1.1-31.3

1.4-30.6

1.1-30.6

2020

2021

2022

2022

2022

2022

2022

2023

2023

2023

2023

2023

2024

2024

2024

Average gross sales price NOK per mt

11 678

10 807

12 595

13 656

14 880

16 179

14 283

16 449

17 551

15 786

16 260

16 527

15 700

16 126

15 898

Volume (`000 mt)

148,4

164,4

39,4

36,6

34,7

36,3

147,0

40,0

36,8

34,9

32,6

144,3

44,5

38,6

83,1

High specialised as % of total cellulose product sales volum

77 %

79 %

85 %

81 %

