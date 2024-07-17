Income Statement Borregaard Group Q2 2024
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
1.1-31.12
Amounts in NOK million
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Operating revenues
1 949
1 963
3 924
3 813
7 132
Operating expenses
-1 439
-1 426
-2 972
-2 841
-5 351
EBITDA
510
537
952
972
1 781
Depreciation property, plant and equipment
-134
-116
-267
-230
-485
Amortisation intangible assets
-2
-2
-3
-3
-5
Operating profit
374
419
682
739
1 291
Financial items, net
-52
-40
-99
-68
-167
Profit before taxes
322
379
583
671
1 124
Income tax expence
-77
-91
-138
-162
-268
Profit for the period
245
288
445
509
856
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
1
5
1
-5
-14
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
244
283
444
514
870
Earnings per share (NOK)
2,45
2,84
4,45
5,16
8,73
EBITDA margin
26,2 %
27,4 %
24,3 %
25,5 %
25,0 %
Interim condensed statement of financial position Borregaard Group
30.6.
31.3.
31.12.
Amounts in NOK million
2024
2024
2023
Assets:
Intangible assets
76
82
84
Property, plant and equipment
4 782
4 728
4 661
Right-of-use assets
497
524
527
Other assets
390
362
437
Investments in joint venture/associate companies
278
286
289
Non-current assets
6 023
5 982
5 998
Inventories
1 356
1 348
1 447
Receivables
1 494
1 753
1 201
Cash and cash deposits
311
200
469
Current assets
3 161
3 301
3 117
Total assets
9 184
9 283
9 115
Equity and debt:
Group equity
4 907
4 835
4 855
Non-controlling interests
42
42
39
Equity
4 949
4 877
4 894
Provisions and other liabilities
366
441
401
Interest-bearing liabilities
2 005
2 043
2 016
Non-current liabilities
2 371
2 484
2 417
Interest-bearing liabilities
478
330
246
Other current liabilities
1 386
1 592
1 558
Current liabilities
1 864
1 922
1 804
Equity and liabilities
9 184
9 283
9 115
Equity ratio (%):
53,9 %
52,5 %
53,7 %
Interim condensed cash flow statement Borregaard Group Q2 2024
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
1.1-31.12
Amounts in NOK million
2024
2023
2024
2023
2023
Profit before taxes
322
379
583
671
1 124
Amortisation, depreciation and impairment charges
136
118
270
233
490
Change in net working capital, etc
194
19
-272
-174
205
Dividend/share of profit from JV & associate companies
7
2
10
8
9
Taxes paid
-113
-107
-228
-216
-265
Cash flow from operating activities
546
411
363
522
1 563
Investments property, plant and equipment and intangible assets *
-172
-137
-287
-244
-667
Investment in associate companies & bio-basedstart-ups*
0
-124
0
-124
-171
Other capital transactions
4
3
7
5
9
Cash flow from Investing activities
-168
-258
-280
-363
-829
Dividends
-374
-324
-374
-324
-324
Proceeds from exercise of options/shares to employees
15
4
50
45
49
Buy-back of treasury shares
-28
-8
-56
-49
-92
Gain/(loss) on hedges for net investments in subsidiaries
10
-30
-40
-88
-38
Net paid to/from shareholders
-377
-358
-420
-416
-405
Proceeds from interest-bearing liabilities
500
800
500
800
800
Repayment of interest-bearing liabilities
-357
-446
-424
-460
-843
Change in interest-bearing liabilities/other instruments
-6
19
30
60
33
Change in net interest-bearing liablities
137
373
106
400
-10
Cash flow from financing activities
-240
15
-314
-16
-415
Change in cash and cash equivalents
138
168
-231
143
319
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
81
105
429
111
111
Change in cash and cash equivalents
138
168
-231
143
319
Currency effects cash and cash equivalents
-7
5
14
24
-1
Cash and cash equivalents at the close of the period
212
278
212
278
429
* Investment by category:
Replacement investments
137
103
232
190
550
Expansion investments including investment in associate companies and bio-basedstart-ups
35
158
55
178
288
Total investments including investment in associate companies and bio-basedstart-ups
172
261
287
368
838
Quarterly segment information Borregaard Group
Operating revenues
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
Amounts in NOK million
2020
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
Borregaard
5 328
5 805
1 615
1 744
1 752
1 770
6 881
1 850
1 963
1 714
1 605
7 132
1 975
1 949
3 924
BioSolutions
3 082
3 469
948
1098
1007
997
4 050
995
1 087
956
906
3 944
1 088
1 117
2 205
BioMaterials
1 732
1 878
532
540
558
620
2 250
684
661
568
526
2 439
704
622
1 326
Fine Chemicals
543
491
143
119
200
170
632
180
227
199
180
786
192
223
415
Eliminations
- 29
- 33
- 8
- 13
- 13
- 17
- 51
-9
-12
-9
-7
-37
-9
-13
-22
EBITDA
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
Amounts in NOK million
2020
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
Borregaard
1 132
1 372
400
445
434
364
1 643
435
537
482
327
1 781
442
510
952
BioSolutions
632
942
261
305
261
159
986
224
284
235
172
915
264
318
582
BioMaterials
318
284
97
91
101
138
427
127
143
161
103
534
111
90
201
Fine Chemicals
182
146
42
49
72
67
230
84
110
86
52
332
67
102
169
Depreciations and write downs
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
Amounts in NOK million
2020
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
Borregaard
- 443
- 416
- 108
- 110
- 112
- 114
- 444
-114
-116
-121
-134
-485
-133
-134
-267
BioSolutions
- 206
- 189
- 50
- 53
- 54
- 55
- 212
-56
-56
-60
-71
-243
-69
-69
-138
BioMaterials
- 203
- 193
- 49
- 48
- 49
- 49
- 195
-49
-49
-51
-51
-200
-53
-54
-107
Fine Chemicals
- 34
- 34
- 9
- 9
- 9
- 10
- 37
-9
-11
-10
-12
-42
-11
-11
-22
Amortisation
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
Amounts in NOK million
2020
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
Borregaard
- 5
- 4
- 1
- 1
- 1
- 2
- 5
-1
-2
-1
-1
-5
-1
-2
-3
BioSolutions
- 5
- 4
- 1
- 1
- 1
- 2
- 5
-1
-2
-1
-1
-5
-1
-2
-3
BioMaterials
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Fine Chemicals
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Other income and expenses
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
Amounts in NOK million
2020
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
Borregaard
-116
0
0
12
0
-20
-8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
BioSolutions
-97
0
0
12
0
-6
6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
BioMaterials
-18
0
0
0
0
-12
-12
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Fine Chemicals
- 1
0
0
0
0
- 2
- 2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Operating profit (EBIT)
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
Amounts in NOK million
2020
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
Borregaard
568
952
291
346
321
228
1 186
320
419
360
192
1 291
308
374
682
BioSolutions
324
749
210
263
206
96
775
167
226
174
100
667
194
247
441
BioMaterials
97
91
48
43
52
77
220
78
94
110
52
334
58
36
94
Fine Chemicals
147
112
33
40
63
55
191
75
99
76
40
290
56
91
147
Quarterly segment information Borregaard Group
Hedging effects & currency exposure
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
Amounts in NOK million
2020
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
Borregaard - EBITDA hedging gains & losses
-241
-29
10
-3
-23
-34
-50
-48
-65
-62
-93
-268
-89
-97
-186
BioSolutions
-103
-11
3
-5
-19
-23
-44
-25
-29
-31
-44
-129
-44
-47
-91
BioMaterials
-116
-15
5
1
-4
-9
-7
-19
-26
-22
-37
-104
-34
-38
-72
Fine Chemicals
-22
-3
2
1
0
-2
1
-4
-10
-9
-12
-35
-11
-12
-23
Borregaard - USD EBITDA currency exposure (approx)
177
198
197
232
Borregaard - EUR EBITDA currency exposure (approx)
112
139
147
149
Sales revenues
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
Amounts in NOK million
2020
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
Borregaard
5 227
5 715
1 591
1 720
1 723
1 742
6 776
1 825
1 937
1 688
1 574
7 024
1 948
1 923
3 871
BioSolutions
2 995
3 392
929
1 072
979
966
3 946
973
1 062
934
880
3 849
1 066
1 090
2 156
BioMaterials
1 695
1 840
521
530
546
608
2 205
674
649
557
515
2 395
693
611
1 304
Fine Chemicals
538
485
141
118
198
168
625
178
226
197
179
780
189
222
411
Eliminations
- 1
- 2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
BioSolutions
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
2020
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
Average gross sales price NOK per mtds
6 951
8 106
9 780
10 150
10 479
11 104
10 369
12 402
11 319
11 609
11 756
11 753
12 582
11 862
12 207
Volume (`000 mtds)
416
366
81
90
84
79
334
74
86
76
72
308
81
88
169
Specialities volume (`000 mtds)
88
89
84
73
Contruction volume (`000 mtds)
178
131
117
100
Industrial volume (`000 mtds)
150
146
133
135
BioMaterials
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.7-30.9
1.10-31.12
1.1-31.12
1.1-31.3
1.4-30.6
1.1-30.6
2020
2021
2022
2022
2022
2022
2022
2023
2023
2023
2023
2023
2024
2024
2024
Average gross sales price NOK per mt
11 678
10 807
12 595
13 656
14 880
16 179
14 283
16 449
17 551
15 786
16 260
16 527
15 700
16 126
15 898
Volume (`000 mt)
148,4
164,4
39,4
36,6
34,7
36,3
147,0
40,0
36,8
34,9
32,6
144,3
44,5
38,6
83,1
High specialised as % of total cellulose product sales volum
77 %
79 %
85 %
81 %
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Borregaard ASA published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 05:53:05 UTC.