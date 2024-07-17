Borregaard ASA is a Norway-based biorafinery. The Group provides sustainable products and solutions based on renewable raw materials. Its business model is closely linked to the integrated nature of its biorefinery in Norway, which utilises the three key components of wood cellulose fibres, lignin and sugars to produce a diversified portfolio of products. The Company operates through three business segments. BioSolutions develops, produces and sells biopolymers and biovanillin from lignin. BioMaterials develops, produces and sells speciality cellulose mainly for use as a raw material in the production of cellulose ethers, cellulose acetate and other speciality products. Fine Chemicals consists of second-generation bioethanol and intermediates mainly for contrast agents.

Sector Specialty Chemicals