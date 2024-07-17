Business model, businesses & strategy
July 2024
2
Contents
• Borregaard's business model and strategy
4
• Sustainability and innovation
12
• BioSolutions - Biopolymers and Biovanillin
17
• BioMaterials - Speciality cellulose and Cellulose fibrils 34
• Fine chemical intermediates and Bioethanol
47
• Financials
49
3
Borregaard is a global leader in biochemicals
High value added through full raw material utilisation Borregaard's biochemicals are sustainable and environmentally friendly substitutes for petrochemicals
4
Business model & strategy
Operates one of the world's most advanced biorefineries
Integration models:
Own integrated
Partner integrated
Independent
Integrated production system serving diverse marketsEnd markets 2023
Construction
Chemical/
Construction
Others
20%
Chemicals/other
40%
28%
Agriculture
Agriculture
21%
Food &
pharma
19%
S P E C I A L I T Y C E L L U L O S E
Construction
Filters
Inks and coatings
Casings
Food/pharma/personal care
Textiles
C E L L U L O S E F I B R I L S
Adhesives
Coatings
Agriculture
Personal care
Home care
Construction
B I O P O L Y M E R S
Construction Animal feed pellets Batteries Briquetting
Crop protection Plant nutrition
B I O V A N I L L I N
Food and beverages Fragrances Personal care and cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Agrochemicals
B I O E T H A N O L
Biofuel Disinfectants Pharmaceutical industry
Home and personal care products Paints and coatings
Car care
5
Business model & strategy
Global niche player with a market driven organisation
BioSolutions
(55%¹)
Largest supplier, technology leader in lignin-based biopolymers with global markets, only producer of wood-based vanillin
Sales Asia Chemical/
distribution Construction24% Others
(2023)
28%Europe
48%
Agriculture
Americas2
27%
RoW
1%
BioMaterials
Fine Chemicals
(34%¹)
(11%¹)
Leading global speciality cellulose
Leading producer of fine chemical
supplier, pioneer in cellulose fibrils
intermediates for contrast agents, significant
producer of 2nd generation bioethanol
Market driven organisation
- ~111 FTEs strong sales/technical service organisation
- Dedicated sales force for each business unit
- ~90% of sales handled through own organisation
- Segment revenue as a % of sales revenue 2023
6
2) USA/Canada 21%, rest of Americas 6%
Business model & strategy
The specialisation strategy
The Borregaard specialisation strategy
Specialisation in global niches
Strong innovation efforts and
Competence as the main
continuous improvement
competitive advantage
Markets with high barriers to entry
Business driven innovation model
Competence differentiates
Leading market positions through
that involves the entire
Borregaard from the competitors
application knowledge and
organisation
Combination of competences in
proximity to markets
Continuous productivity
sales & marketing, R&D and
Diversified market strategy and
improvement through more
production
global market positions secure
efficient organisation,
Leverage expert knowledge to
maximum flexibility
competence development
grow organically and through
and smart use of technology
acquisitions
Sustainability - key decision criterion to innovation and new initiatives
The Borregaard Way - our corporate culture and core values
Culture: Market-oriented, innovative, change-orientedValues: Long term perspective, integrity, sustainability
7
Business model & strategy
Key strategic considerations
Increasing momentum for bio-based products
Consumer and investor attention drives demand for greener solutions
- EU Green Deal and Taxonomy
- Science Based Targets initiative's Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign
- Environmental investments strengthen competitive edge
Specialisation and value growth will take priority
Significant potential for upgrade of
Cellulose fibrils represent a
Explore expansion and
product portfolios in BioSolutions
captive use of speciality
debottlenecking opportunities
and Speciality Cellulose
cellulose with high value added
at Sarpsborg biorefinery
Further development of the Sarpsborg biorefinery is a low-risk investment and raises barriers to entry
Considerable potential for further specialisation and value growth
- Portfolio of 800 products with multiple applications in many markets
- The Borregaard specialisation journey is a continuous process towards full specialisation
Unique combination of high-value raw material base, biorefinery assets and expert knowledge
8
Business model & strategy
Strategic priorities
Increased specialisation and value growth
- Specialisation through innovation and market development
- Leverage high-value lignin raw material base in biopolymers and biovanillin
- Enhance product mix in speciality cellulose
- Development of the cellulose fibrils business
- Targeted investments to support increased specialisation, capacity needs and new initiatives
Sustainability as a value driver
- Exploit full market potential of biochemicals product portfolio
- Delivery of environmental targets strengthens competitive edge
- Sustainability a key decision criterion in relation to innovation and new initiatives
9
Business model & strategy
Borregaard actively seeking to invest in bio-basedstart-ups
Selection criteria
- Conversion of biobased raw materials to chemicals/materials
- Strong ESG/sustainability profile
- Specialisation potential
- Synergies with Borregaard's existing business/competence
- Significant revenue potential (10-100 mEUR)
- Time to market < 5 years
10
