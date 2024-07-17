Business model, businesses & strategy

Contents

Borregaard's business model and strategy

Sustainability and innovation

BioSolutions - Biopolymers and Biovanillin

BioMaterials - Speciality cellulose and Cellulose fibrils 34

Fine chemical intermediates and Bioethanol

Financials

Borregaard is a global leader in biochemicals

High value added through full raw material utilisation Borregaard's biochemicals are sustainable and environmentally friendly substitutes for petrochemicals

Business model & strategy

Operates one of the world's most advanced biorefineries

Integration models:

Own integrated

Partner integrated

Independent

Integrated production system serving diverse marketsEnd markets 2023

Construction

Chemical/

Construction

Others

20%

Chemicals/other

40%

28%

Agriculture

Agriculture

21%

Food &

pharma

19%

S P E C I A L I T Y C E L L U L O S E

Construction

Filters

Inks and coatings

Casings

Food/pharma/personal care

Textiles

C E L L U L O S E F I B R I L S

Adhesives

Coatings

Agriculture

Personal care

Home care

Construction

B I O P O L Y M E R S

Construction Animal feed pellets Batteries Briquetting

Crop protection Plant nutrition

B I O V A N I L L I N

Food and beverages Fragrances Personal care and cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Agrochemicals

B I O E T H A N O L

Biofuel Disinfectants Pharmaceutical industry

Home and personal care products Paints and coatings

Car care

Business model & strategy

Global niche player with a market driven organisation

BioSolutions

(55%¹)

Largest supplier, technology leader in lignin-based biopolymers with global markets, only producer of wood-based vanillin

Sales Asia Chemical/

distribution Construction24% Others

(2023)

28%Europe

48%

Agriculture

Americas2

27%

RoW

1%

BioMaterials

Fine Chemicals

(34%¹)

(11%¹)

Leading global speciality cellulose

Leading producer of fine chemical

supplier, pioneer in cellulose fibrils

intermediates for contrast agents, significant

producer of 2nd generation bioethanol

Market driven organisation

  • ~111 FTEs strong sales/technical service organisation
  • Dedicated sales force for each business unit
  • ~90% of sales handled through own organisation
  1. Segment revenue as a % of sales revenue 2023

2) USA/Canada 21%, rest of Americas 6%

Business model & strategy

The specialisation strategy

The Borregaard specialisation strategy

Specialisation in global niches

Strong innovation efforts and

Competence as the main

continuous improvement

competitive advantage

Markets with high barriers to entry

Business driven innovation model

Competence differentiates

Leading market positions through

that involves the entire

Borregaard from the competitors

application knowledge and

organisation

Combination of competences in

proximity to markets

Continuous productivity

sales & marketing, R&D and

Diversified market strategy and

improvement through more

production

global market positions secure

efficient organisation,

Leverage expert knowledge to

maximum flexibility

competence development

grow organically and through

and smart use of technology

acquisitions

Sustainability - key decision criterion to innovation and new initiatives

The Borregaard Way - our corporate culture and core values

Culture: Market-oriented, innovative, change-orientedValues: Long term perspective, integrity, sustainability

Business model & strategy

Key strategic considerations

Increasing momentum for bio-based products

Consumer and investor attention drives demand for greener solutions

  • EU Green Deal and Taxonomy
  • Science Based Targets initiative's Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign
  • Environmental investments strengthen competitive edge

Specialisation and value growth will take priority

Significant potential for upgrade of

Cellulose fibrils represent a

Explore expansion and

product portfolios in BioSolutions

captive use of speciality

debottlenecking opportunities

and Speciality Cellulose

cellulose with high value added

at Sarpsborg biorefinery

Further development of the Sarpsborg biorefinery is a low-risk investment and raises barriers to entry

Considerable potential for further specialisation and value growth

  • Portfolio of 800 products with multiple applications in many markets
  • The Borregaard specialisation journey is a continuous process towards full specialisation

Unique combination of high-value raw material base, biorefinery assets and expert knowledge

Business model & strategy

Strategic priorities

Increased specialisation and value growth

  • Specialisation through innovation and market development
  • Leverage high-value lignin raw material base in biopolymers and biovanillin
  • Enhance product mix in speciality cellulose
  • Development of the cellulose fibrils business
  • Targeted investments to support increased specialisation, capacity needs and new initiatives

Sustainability as a value driver

  • Exploit full market potential of biochemicals product portfolio
  • Delivery of environmental targets strengthens competitive edge
  • Sustainability a key decision criterion in relation to innovation and new initiatives

Business model & strategy

Borregaard actively seeking to invest in bio-basedstart-ups

Selection criteria

  • Conversion of biobased raw materials to chemicals/materials
  • Strong ESG/sustainability profile
  • Specialisation potential
  • Synergies with Borregaard's existing business/competence
  • Significant revenue potential (10-100 mEUR)
  • Time to market < 5 years

