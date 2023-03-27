Advanced search
    BRSAN   TRABRSAN91G8

BORUSAN MANNESMANN BORU SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.

(BRSAN)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-03-21
101.00 TRY   +3.11%
U.S. Supreme Court turns away challenge to Trump's tariffs on steel imports
RE
03/19Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.(IBSE:BRSAN) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
02/23Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
U.S. Supreme Court turns away challenge to Trump's tariffs on steel imports

03/27/2023 | 09:41am EDT
WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to U.S. steel import tariffs imposed in 2018 under former President Donald Trump - a policy he touted as defending American national security - and largely maintained by President Joe Biden.

The justices turned away an appeal by a group of U.S.-based steel importers of a lower court's ruling rejecting their challenge to the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs under a Cold War-era trade law.

At issue in the case was whether the findings in a 2018 report to Trump that recommended he impose steel tariffs were subject to second-guessing by courts under federal administrative law.

(Reporting by John Kruzel in Washington; Additional reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BORUSAN MANNESMANN BORU SANAYI VE TICARET A.S. 3.11% 101 End-of-day quote.20.17%
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC. 0.61% 83.13 Delayed Quote.2.02%
Financials
Sales 2022 22 205 M 1 164 M 1 164 M
Net income 2022 1 350 M 70,8 M 70,8 M
Net Debt 2022 7 806 M 409 M 409 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 288 M 749 M 749 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 095
Free-Float 20,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Zafer Atabey General Manager
Bora Yüksel Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Semih Abidin Özmen Chairman
Mehtap Anik Zorbozan Assistant GM-Financial Affairs & Information
Murat Selek Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSAN MANNESMANN BORU SANAYI VE TICARET A.S.20.17%749
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-6.64%1 908
HANWA CO., LTD.0.00%1 164
ALLEIMA AB (PUBL)24.15%1 148
PAO TMK0.00%817
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.-1.60%527
