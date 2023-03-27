U.S. Supreme Court turns away challenge to Trump's tariffs on steel imports

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court
on Monday declined to hear a challenge to U.S. steel import
tariffs imposed in 2018 under former President Donald Trump - a
policy he touted as defending American national security - and
largely maintained by President Joe Biden.
The justices turned away an appeal by a group of U.S.-based
steel importers of a lower court's ruling rejecting their
challenge to the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs
under a Cold War-era trade law.
At issue in the case was whether the findings in a 2018
report to Trump that recommended he impose steel tariffs were
subject to second-guessing by courts under federal
administrative law.
