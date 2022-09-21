Advanced search
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN

(BVB)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:23 2022-09-21 am EDT
3.598 EUR   -1.96%
08:16aAFR : Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
09/20BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH KOMMANDITGESELLSCHAFT AUF AKTIEN : Presentation Fiscal Year 2021/2022 (7.40 MB)
PU
08/19Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the 2021/2022 financial year
EQ
AFR: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/21/2022 | 08:16am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.09.2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 28, 2022
Address: https://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Geschaeftsberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 28, 2022
Address: https://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Annual-Reports

21.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
44137 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1447523  21.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1447523&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
