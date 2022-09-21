AFR: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
21.09.2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
21.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|
|44137 Dortmund
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1447523 21.09.2022 CET/CEST